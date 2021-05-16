« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 632 633 634 635 636 [637]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1331367 times)

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,045
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25440 on: Yesterday at 09:14:31 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 09:13:23 pm
Clattenberg is at Forest, hes blatantly been feeding info on the refs likes/dislikes.

Yep gotta say Im enjoying it all as its nowt do with us.

Forest are right to call this BS out even if they are FFP cheats too I like this so carry on lads
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,254
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25441 on: Yesterday at 09:15:46 pm »
Neville and carragher calling for sanctions against Forest for the statement and Neville says clattennurg has to resign. They dont however mention anything about the officials constantly giving inexplicable decisions. Then ssn show Ashley Young saying the ref was spot on. It is absolutely crazy.
Logged

Offline Caps4444

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,752
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25442 on: Yesterday at 09:16:11 pm »
The first Young foul which was not given was similar to the VVD one on Nkunku at Anfield which also was not given. Is there a reason, is it simply not a clear and obvious error?
As both were pens?
Logged

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,181
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25443 on: Yesterday at 09:17:41 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 09:14:31 pm
Yep gotta say Im enjoying it all as its nowt do with us.

Forest are right to call this BS out even if they are FFP cheats too I like this so carry on lads
They absolutely are. House of manc cards has to fall. Sky and their cronies are complicit.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,334
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25444 on: Yesterday at 09:20:19 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:12:24 pm
No there isn't.

There's a red line and a blue line for the defender and attacker. Only if there is an offside within the tolerance level is there a single green line.


So doesn't necessarily mean the player was offside - could just be a very narrow onside.
Logged

Offline Redbonnie

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 597
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25445 on: Yesterday at 09:24:31 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:12:24 pm
No there isn't.

There's a red line and a blue line for the defender and attacker. Only if there is an offside within the tolerance level is there a single green line.

This is correct, but people discuss VAR offside as though its scientific fact. It isnt its subjective
the science isnt accurate enough.

https://theconversation.com/var-i-used-motion-capture-technology-to-show-why-the-premier-league-gets-tight-offside-decisions-wrong-189223
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,128
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25446 on: Yesterday at 09:25:34 pm »
Surprised Neville hasn't blamed Klopp for all this for asking for a replay.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,725
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25447 on: Yesterday at 09:25:56 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:12:24 pm
No there isn't.

There's a red line and a blue line for the defender and attacker. Only if there is an offside within the tolerance level is there a single green line.

But there was a green line and a blue line? Not just a single green onside image.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline DarkOfTheManatee

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 292
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25448 on: Yesterday at 09:28:54 pm »
PGMOL really can't help themselves with their petty displays of authority. What would it have cost them to just reassign Atwell, avoiding any accusations of bias to go along with the accusations of incompetence?

But you can imagine their reaction: "who do Forest think they are, telling us who can and can't ref matches?"

Reminds me of how, after Klopp complained about Tierney, they just kept on assigning him to our games at disproportionately high rates. Not even a token effort at conciliation, just doubling down.

And now you have the straw men being hastily built and eager defenders in the media deployed to smear Forest's reaction as somehow outrageous or threatening to the fabric of football itself.

Forest aren't exactly the most sympathetic of victims here, given their financial cheating and their previous whinging, and the tone of their statement after the match ("our patience has been tested multiple times" - as though they're some lordly club putting up with the blunders of underlings!) was a bit ripe, but they're right to pursue this.

Wonder if they'll be reaching out to us and Wolves to try and find allies ahead of the inevitable persecution they'll face over the coming weeks...
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,128
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25449 on: Yesterday at 09:31:36 pm »
Spion Kop
@TheKopHQ
Neville & Carragher totally missing the point that the officials in the
@premierleague
 have been an absolute shambles this season &
@FA_PGMOL
 needs looking into on a large scale due to their ineptitude. Should Forest & others just sit back and accept it? Why not contest it!

Jamie Carragher
@Carra23
We are missing the point but Spion Kop is on it 🙄
The nonsense on this platform from all fans about conspiracy theories & corruption from referees bores the life out of me.
The officials were awful in the #EVEFOR but for a club to talk about an official being corrupted because he supposedly supports another club is scandalous.


Why was Darren England struck off our games then?


« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:33:09 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,894
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25450 on: Yesterday at 09:32:31 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 09:25:56 pm
But there was a green line and a blue line? Not just a single green onside image.

Just watched it back and there was a single green line.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Redbonnie

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 597
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25451 on: Yesterday at 09:33:42 pm »
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,788
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25452 on: Yesterday at 09:34:17 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:15:46 pm
Neville and carragher calling for sanctions against Forest for the statement and Neville says clattennurg has to resign. They dont however mention anything about the officials constantly giving inexplicable decisions. Then ssn show Ashley Young saying the ref was spot on. It is absolutely crazy.

Just saw that. Hope Forest go to town on all of them. Have no love for us, and you know the establishment will turn against them so in that regard Im glad its someone else calling it all out. Fun and games.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,128
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25453 on: Yesterday at 09:39:23 pm »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Yesterday at 09:33:42 pm
https://www.planetsport.com/soccer/feature/the-analyst-which-teams-do-premier-league-referees-support-man-utd-liverpool

Seems Attwell is well known to support Luton

Quote
Kevin Friend - Leicester fan. Born in Bristol but based in Leicester, Friend was controversially dropped from Tottenham's Premier League game at Stoke in April 2016 due to Spurs being in title race with the Foxes.

Quote
From Ashington in Northumberland, Oliver is a Newcastle United fan and jokes that "every decision against Newcastle is a bad one".
He is not allowed to referee Newcastle or Sunderland games and will not be allowed to take charge of any games towards the end of the campaign involving any of the Magpies' relegation rivals.

Just shows how these things have always been factored in and you can't pick and choose.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:42:04 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,254
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25454 on: Yesterday at 09:40:47 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:34:17 pm
Just saw that. Hope Forest go to town on all of them. Have no love for us, and you know the establishment will turn against them so in that regard Im glad its someone else calling it all out. Fun and games.
Yeah Id love forest to go ahead and try to sue PGMOL. By all accounts their owner is crazy enough to do so. The more clubs start speaking out about them the better. It has to stop.
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,045
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25455 on: Yesterday at 09:44:47 pm »
Neville trying to act all smart on Sky earlier like the c*nt he is.

What does explore all options mean?

Well work it out yourself I mean is there anything you arent an expert on ?

Try being a BUSINESS and losing £200m and then start it from there you Manc c*nt
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,432
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25456 on: Yesterday at 09:53:57 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:31:36 pm

Why was Darren England struck off our games then?




Why was Mike Dean replaced by Alan Wiley before our FA Cup final against West Ham in Cardiff, a match where Jamie Carragher was involved in? And why wasn't he allowed to ref our games for ages? Doesn't Carragher remember that?

Him and Neville are just shills for PGMOL. Neville saying Clattenburg should resign from his job at Nottingham Forest, because not doing so would mean he agrees with the statement and he'll lose all credibility with refs in the game, sums up what he's all about. "Just shut up, take it up the arse and you might get something for it in the future".
Logged

Offline In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,676
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25457 on: Yesterday at 10:02:59 pm »
Nothing will change as long as the likes of Neville and Carragher are the ones creating the narrative (not for the good of the game). They're toxic and act more like spin doctors, protecting the people on top.
Logged
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,128
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25458 on: Yesterday at 10:09:51 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 09:44:47 pm
Neville trying to act all smart on Sky earlier like the c*nt he is.

What does explore all options mean?

Well work it out yourself I mean is there anything you arent an expert on ?

Try being a BUSINESS and losing £200m and then start it from there you Manc c*nt

Problem is Forest are powerless to do anything. Neville spent his career playing for a man who did have the power to make or break referees and refused to accept anyone giving decisions against his team.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,128
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25459 on: Yesterday at 10:13:01 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 10:02:59 pm
Nothing will change as long as the likes of Neville and Carragher are the ones creating the narrative (not for the good of the game). They're toxic and act more like spin doctors, protecting the people on top.

Look at the reaction to the ESL. Not out of any greater good of the game but because they're shills for Sky and they're interests with the Premier League and their own 7 figure salaries with Sky, fronting their PL coverage.

It came out recently that Neville and Carragher had been briefed/told to stop criticising referees. Since then they have done and let Webb on to spin his own narratives.


 
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,045
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25460 on: Yesterday at 10:31:03 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:13:01 pm
Look at the reaction to the ESL. Not out of any greater good of the game but because they're shills for Sky and they're interests with the Premier League and their own 7 figure salaries with Sky, fronting their PL coverage.

It came out recently that Neville and Carragher had been briefed/told to stop criticising referees. Since then they have done and let Webb on to spin his own narratives.

Yep and Sky let them say what they liked as they were scared of DAZN getting the rights.
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,045
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25461 on: Yesterday at 10:32:34 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:09:51 pm
Problem is Forest are powerless to do anything. Neville spent his career playing for a man who did have the power to make or break referees and refused to accept anyone giving decisions against his team.

I agree you cant sue them I dont think anyway but Forest have highlighted it probably to make sure they get a favour back.

You upset PGMOL though and they tend to make you pay for it.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,872
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25462 on: Yesterday at 10:37:04 pm »
And yet...

After the match Carragher walked by the travelling Kop and they sung A team of Carraghers as he went by.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,729
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25463 on: Yesterday at 10:45:35 pm »
Just bin VAR and bin PGMOL from next season. Import referees from anywhere.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,158
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25464 on: Yesterday at 10:49:30 pm »
RTE need to get back their coverage of the premier league. The analysis there was absolutely shite but the discussions made up for it.  No agenda, theyre not in bed with anyone, dont care if they upset anyone or not. They would be discussing the standard of refereeing and the impact of having a Luton fan on VAR, not demanding Forest get punished.  Who can forget their legendary John Hartson discussion. Or Roy Keane


Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,060
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25465 on: Yesterday at 10:53:31 pm »
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,725
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25466 on: Yesterday at 10:53:37 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:32:31 pm
Just watched it back and there was a single green line.

My eyesight is beginning to go so  ;D
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,729
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25467 on: Yesterday at 10:54:55 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:32:31 pm
Just watched it back and there was a single green line.
The lines overlapped, hence the single line and the goal given.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,442
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25468 on: Yesterday at 11:06:37 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 08:13:23 pm
was he officiating there again recently?

laughable how little was said of all that. Definitely reeks of "move on, nothing to see here"
He did a game midweek before we played the Cheats, no winder he never saw the Doku incident.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline eddiedingle

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 731
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25469 on: Yesterday at 11:09:26 pm »
Carra is as thick as pigshit. A thoroughly unlikeable individual. His autobiography cemented to me that he is a cretin
Logged

Offline HomesickRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 413
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25470 on: Yesterday at 11:13:00 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 10:53:31 pm
All three ! The second one is absolutley bonkers.

I'm tending towards the first two being 50/50 at best, but there's no excuse for the third one.
The Utd offside is surely too close to call. Is the camera resolution even up to drawing a line that precisely? Also, this highlights why the defender's arms should be taken into account, because he can legally put the ball in the net with his hand.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,872
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25471 on: Yesterday at 11:37:08 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:45:35 pm
Just bin VAR and bin PGMOL from next season. Import referees from anywhere.

What do you think Oliver and Co have been going to UAE for? They're training the next Premier League Refs, Lino's, and VAR crews.  :P
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline MH41

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 951
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25472 on: Yesterday at 11:43:28 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 11:06:37 pm
He did a game midweek before we played the Cheats, no winder he never saw the Doku incident.
Surely not?
I thought it was the midweek before our game with spurs? The one they only got back on Friday, and the game was Saturday.
Logged

Offline gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,803
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25473 on: Yesterday at 11:46:50 pm »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Yesterday at 09:33:42 pm
https://www.planetsport.com/soccer/feature/the-analyst-which-teams-do-premier-league-referees-support-man-utd-liverpool

Seems Attwell is well known to support Luton

Interesting first paragraph saying none support us or United , one on the list
most definitely does support us , lives in the city so cant do Everton games
neither .
Logged

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,181
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25474 on: Yesterday at 11:56:35 pm »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Yesterday at 11:46:50 pm
Interesting first paragraph saying none support us or United , one on the list
most definitely does support us , lives in the city so cant do Everton games
neither .
My question would be why are so many down as unknown? Surely its the first thing that should be known about them.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,132
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25475 on: Today at 12:05:16 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 11:06:37 pm
He did a game midweek before we played the Cheats, no winder he never saw the Doku incident.

This is crazy and I didn't know this until now. I was aware of the trip before spurs but this is a whole other level.if true

We have more grounds to sue than forest if we ended up.losing the title by a minimum.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,792
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25476 on: Today at 12:32:27 am »
The journalist Rory Smith is a Liverpool fan, but he talked of how you end up having a soft spot for the teams that treat you well. This is a journalist who, like referees, strives to be as impartial as possible yet admits that hospitality works at a conscious and unconscious level.

Trips to the UAE, where refs are likely paid better than at home and have all expenses covered are implicit bribes, much in the same way smith describes the effects of hospitality.

Oh! And who was the team that pandered to journalists like smith with good food and comfortable facilities? Ill give you 115 guesses
Logged

Offline StigenKeegan

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 260
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25477 on: Today at 01:46:45 am »
Best post on the whole PMGOL debacle ever:

https://twitter.com/babuyagu/status/1782174097868226642
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,729
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25478 on: Today at 02:16:20 am »
Quote from: StigenKeegan on Today at 01:46:45 am
Best post on the whole PMGOL debacle ever:

https://twitter.com/babuyagu/status/1782174097868226642

I miss babuyagu's posts...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Tokyoite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 617
  • Biggest Endo fan
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25479 on: Today at 04:22:29 am »
Neville and Carragher's take on Sky (lol ofc) is pathetic. How dare clubs speak out about the refs when they have been cheated, let's just keep silent and accept that the refs are incompetent and corrupt to the core. Embarrassing.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 632 633 634 635 636 [637]   Go Up
« previous next »
 