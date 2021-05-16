PGMOL really can't help themselves with their petty displays of authority. What would it have cost them to just reassign Atwell, avoiding any accusations of bias to go along with the accusations of incompetence?



But you can imagine their reaction: "who do Forest think they are, telling us who can and can't ref matches?"



Reminds me of how, after Klopp complained about Tierney, they just kept on assigning him to our games at disproportionately high rates. Not even a token effort at conciliation, just doubling down.



And now you have the straw men being hastily built and eager defenders in the media deployed to smear Forest's reaction as somehow outrageous or threatening to the fabric of football itself.



Forest aren't exactly the most sympathetic of victims here, given their financial cheating and their previous whinging, and the tone of their statement after the match ("our patience has been tested multiple times" - as though they're some lordly club putting up with the blunders of underlings!) was a bit ripe, but they're right to pursue this.



Wonder if they'll be reaching out to us and Wolves to try and find allies ahead of the inevitable persecution they'll face over the coming weeks...