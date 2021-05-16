« previous next »
Clattenberg is at Forest, hes blatantly been feeding info on the refs likes/dislikes.

Yep gotta say Im enjoying it all as its nowt do with us.

Forest are right to call this BS out even if they are FFP cheats too I like this so carry on lads
Neville and carragher calling for sanctions against Forest for the statement and Neville says clattennurg has to resign. They dont however mention anything about the officials constantly giving inexplicable decisions. Then ssn show Ashley Young saying the ref was spot on. It is absolutely crazy.
The first Young foul which was not given was similar to the VVD one on Nkunku at Anfield which also was not given. Is there a reason, is it simply not a clear and obvious error?
As both were pens?
Yep gotta say Im enjoying it all as its nowt do with us.

Forest are right to call this BS out even if they are FFP cheats too I like this so carry on lads
They absolutely are. House of manc cards has to fall. Sky and their cronies are complicit.
No there isn't.

There's a red line and a blue line for the defender and attacker. Only if there is an offside within the tolerance level is there a single green line.


So doesn't necessarily mean the player was offside - could just be a very narrow onside.
No there isn't.

There's a red line and a blue line for the defender and attacker. Only if there is an offside within the tolerance level is there a single green line.

This is correct, but people discuss VAR offside as though its scientific fact. It isnt its subjective
the science isnt accurate enough.

https://theconversation.com/var-i-used-motion-capture-technology-to-show-why-the-premier-league-gets-tight-offside-decisions-wrong-189223
Surprised Neville hasn't blamed Klopp for all this for asking for a replay.
No there isn't.

There's a red line and a blue line for the defender and attacker. Only if there is an offside within the tolerance level is there a single green line.

But there was a green line and a blue line? Not just a single green onside image.
PGMOL really can't help themselves with their petty displays of authority. What would it have cost them to just reassign Atwell, avoiding any accusations of bias to go along with the accusations of incompetence?

But you can imagine their reaction: "who do Forest think they are, telling us who can and can't ref matches?"

Reminds me of how, after Klopp complained about Tierney, they just kept on assigning him to our games at disproportionately high rates. Not even a token effort at conciliation, just doubling down.

And now you have the straw men being hastily built and eager defenders in the media deployed to smear Forest's reaction as somehow outrageous or threatening to the fabric of football itself.

Forest aren't exactly the most sympathetic of victims here, given their financial cheating and their previous whinging, and the tone of their statement after the match ("our patience has been tested multiple times" - as though they're some lordly club putting up with the blunders of underlings!) was a bit ripe, but they're right to pursue this.

Wonder if they'll be reaching out to us and Wolves to try and find allies ahead of the inevitable persecution they'll face over the coming weeks...
Spion Kop
@TheKopHQ
Neville & Carragher totally missing the point that the officials in the
@premierleague
 have been an absolute shambles this season &
@FA_PGMOL
 needs looking into on a large scale due to their ineptitude. Should Forest & others just sit back and accept it? Why not contest it!

Jamie Carragher
@Carra23
We are missing the point but Spion Kop is on it 🙄
The nonsense on this platform from all fans about conspiracy theories & corruption from referees bores the life out of me.
The officials were awful in the #EVEFOR but for a club to talk about an official being corrupted because he supposedly supports another club is scandalous.


Why was Darren England struck off our games then?


But there was a green line and a blue line? Not just a single green onside image.

Just watched it back and there was a single green line.
Neville and carragher calling for sanctions against Forest for the statement and Neville says clattennurg has to resign. They dont however mention anything about the officials constantly giving inexplicable decisions. Then ssn show Ashley Young saying the ref was spot on. It is absolutely crazy.

Just saw that. Hope Forest go to town on all of them. Have no love for us, and you know the establishment will turn against them so in that regard Im glad its someone else calling it all out. Fun and games.
https://www.planetsport.com/soccer/feature/the-analyst-which-teams-do-premier-league-referees-support-man-utd-liverpool

Seems Attwell is well known to support Luton

Quote
Kevin Friend - Leicester fan. Born in Bristol but based in Leicester, Friend was controversially dropped from Tottenham's Premier League game at Stoke in April 2016 due to Spurs being in title race with the Foxes.

Quote
From Ashington in Northumberland, Oliver is a Newcastle United fan and jokes that "every decision against Newcastle is a bad one".
He is not allowed to referee Newcastle or Sunderland games and will not be allowed to take charge of any games towards the end of the campaign involving any of the Magpies' relegation rivals.

Just shows how these things have always been factored in and you can't pick and choose.
Just saw that. Hope Forest go to town on all of them. Have no love for us, and you know the establishment will turn against them so in that regard Im glad its someone else calling it all out. Fun and games.
Yeah Id love forest to go ahead and try to sue PGMOL. By all accounts their owner is crazy enough to do so. The more clubs start speaking out about them the better. It has to stop.
Neville trying to act all smart on Sky earlier like the c*nt he is.

What does explore all options mean?

Well work it out yourself I mean is there anything you arent an expert on ?

Try being a BUSINESS and losing £200m and then start it from there you Manc c*nt
Why was Darren England struck off our games then?




Why was Mike Dean replaced by Alan Wiley before our FA Cup final against West Ham in Cardiff, a match where Jamie Carragher was involved in? And why wasn't he allowed to ref our games for ages? Doesn't Carragher remember that?

Him and Neville are just shills for PGMOL. Neville saying Clattenburg should resign from his job at Nottingham Forest, because not doing so would mean he agrees with the statement and he'll lose all credibility with refs in the game, sums up what he's all about. "Just shut up, take it up the arse and you might get something for it in the future".
Nothing will change as long as the likes of Neville and Carragher are the ones creating the narrative (not for the good of the game). They're toxic and act more like spin doctors, protecting the people on top.
Neville trying to act all smart on Sky earlier like the c*nt he is.

What does explore all options mean?

Well work it out yourself I mean is there anything you arent an expert on ?

Try being a BUSINESS and losing £200m and then start it from there you Manc c*nt

Problem is Forest are powerless to do anything. Neville spent his career playing for a man who did have the power to make or break referees and refused to accept anyone giving decisions against his team.
Nothing will change as long as the likes of Neville and Carragher are the ones creating the narrative (not for the good of the game). They're toxic and act more like spin doctors, protecting the people on top.

Look at the reaction to the ESL. Not out of any greater good of the game but because they're shills for Sky and they're interests with the Premier League and their own 7 figure salaries with Sky, fronting their PL coverage.

It came out recently that Neville and Carragher had been briefed/told to stop criticising referees. Since then they have done and let Webb on to spin his own narratives.


 
Look at the reaction to the ESL. Not out of any greater good of the game but because they're shills for Sky and they're interests with the Premier League and their own 7 figure salaries with Sky, fronting their PL coverage.

It came out recently that Neville and Carragher had been briefed/told to stop criticising referees. Since then they have done and let Webb on to spin his own narratives.

Yep and Sky let them say what they liked as they were scared of DAZN getting the rights.
Problem is Forest are powerless to do anything. Neville spent his career playing for a man who did have the power to make or break referees and refused to accept anyone giving decisions against his team.

I agree you cant sue them I dont think anyway but Forest have highlighted it probably to make sure they get a favour back.

You upset PGMOL though and they tend to make you pay for it.
And yet...

After the match Carragher walked by the travelling Kop and they sung A team of Carraghers as he went by.
Just bin VAR and bin PGMOL from next season. Import referees from anywhere.
RTE need to get back their coverage of the premier league. The analysis there was absolutely shite but the discussions made up for it.  No agenda, theyre not in bed with anyone, dont care if they upset anyone or not. They would be discussing the standard of refereeing and the impact of having a Luton fan on VAR, not demanding Forest get punished.  Who can forget their legendary John Hartson discussion. Or Roy Keane


Just watched it back and there was a single green line.

My eyesight is beginning to go so  ;D
