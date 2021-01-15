« previous next »
Legs

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25400 on: Today at 07:20:18 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 07:18:11 pm
Neville is livid about Forest's statement, naturally Carragher backs him up

Of course Everton or Utd not on the wrong end of them so all good.

I mean we should stay quiet like those in Italy when Milan/Juve were at it.
S.Red please

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25401 on: Today at 07:20:38 pm
Shock horror gents!! Carragher and Neville spending 20 minutes tearing into Nottingham Forest on their statement. If they didnt make that statement, would they spend this time talking about the horrendous officiating if something like this wasnt said? No.

Fair play Louis Saha for having somewhat of a differing opinion!
Justice for the 97

Fromola

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25402 on: Today at 07:20:47 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 07:18:11 pm
Neville is livid about Forest's statement, naturally Carragher backs him up


Sky puppets not happy with anything that damages the brand (and their bloated salaries) shock.
Wabaloolah

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25403 on: Today at 07:20:57 pm
If Attwell is a Luton fan though, he should be nowhere near a game involving relegation rivals.

How can he be considered independent in those circumstances, Neville has just said that Clattenburg should resign tonight!
jillcwhomever

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25404 on: Today at 07:21:43 pm
It is what Sky craves, controversary they will talk about it for hours. Meanwhile the game will go on being appallingly handled by the PGMOL and nothing will change.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25405 on: Today at 07:22:10 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 07:20:57 pm
If Attwell is a Luton fan though, he should be nowhere near a game involving relegation rivals.

How can he be considered independent in those circumstances, Neville has just said that Clattenburg should resign tonight!

He is a Luton fan and Forest will know this.

PL should have used common sense and not had him on this game.
Fromola

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25406 on: Today at 07:22:31 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:21:43 pm
It is what Sky craves, controversary they will talk about it for hours. Meanwhile the game will go on being appallingly handled by the PGMOL and nothing will change.

They'll have Howie on next week to selectively bullshit his way over a few incidents.
red_Mark1980

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25407 on: Today at 07:22:33 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 07:18:11 pm
Neville is livid about Forest's statement, naturally Carragher backs him up

I mean he basically called him out about Ferguson's antics
jillcwhomever

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25408 on: Today at 07:23:17 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:22:31 pm
They'll have Howie on next week to selectively bullshit his way over a few incidents.

I would love to hear what Keith Hackett will say, I'm not sure he will be impressed with the refereeing!
Wabaloolah

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25409 on: Today at 07:23:36 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:21:43 pm
It is what Sky craves, controversary they will talk about it for hours. Meanwhile the game will go on being appallingly handled by the PGMOL and nothing will change.
how Forest didn't get at least one penalty is ridiculous
Red_Mist

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25410 on: Today at 07:23:47 pm
Quote from: Legs on Today at 07:22:10 pm
PL should have used common sense
Lol, can I just stop you there.
dikwad

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25411 on: Today at 07:24:05 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 07:18:11 pm
Neville is livid about Forest's statement, naturally Carragher backs him up

Of course, cheating is simply out of the question 😂
Wabaloolah

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25412 on: Today at 07:24:15 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:23:17 pm
I would love to hear what Keith Hackett will say, I'm not sure he will be impressed with the refereeing!
he usually posts tomorrow so will be very interesting what he says
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25413 on: Today at 07:24:41 pm
They seem intent on saying Forest are accusing the officials of cheating, but that's entirely their own conclusion. Unconscious bias is a real thing, especially when it comes to subjective decisions.
Fromola

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25414 on: Today at 07:27:14 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:24:41 pm
They seem intent on saying Forest are accusing the officials of cheating, but that's entirely their own conclusion. Unconscious bias is a real thing, especially when it comes to subjective decisions.

And if it isn't then why can't Atwell ref Luton games or Oliver Newcastle games?

Thought Forest were embarrassing after the game with us (relative to the offence) but fair play to them for not sitting back and letting PMGOL bullshit go unchallenged.
Wabaloolah

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25415 on: Today at 07:27:16 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:24:41 pm
They seem intent on saying Forest are accusing the officials of cheating, but that's entirely their own conclusion. Unconscious bias is a real thing, especially when it comes to subjective decisions.
absolutely if Attwell is a Luton fan then he should be nowhere near the game, why put him in that position
JRed

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25416 on: Today at 07:28:52 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 07:18:11 pm
Neville is livid about Forest's statement, naturally Carragher backs him up
They should be livid about Forest being robbed 3 times by the officials, thats what they should be livid about.
Wabaloolah

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25417 on: Today at 07:32:38 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:28:52 pm
They should be livid about Forest being robbed 3 times by the officials, thats what they should be livid about.
he actually said that two of them were penalties, he said as a right back the handball wasn't a penalty!
Legs

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25418 on: Today at 07:34:03 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 07:32:38 pm
he actually said that two of them were penalties, he said as a right back the handball wasn't a penalty!

In his era it probably isnt a penalty but in todays rules it is one.

FlashGordon

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25419 on: Today at 07:39:20 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:02:35 pm
There is already a threshold, you're just asking for it to be a bigger one really. They have to draw a line somewhere.

Jota was technically offside today but it was within the threshold so the goal stood. Mane's against Everton would also have stood with the current rules.

Not sure that's correct, they said they were dead in line.
FlashGordon

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25420 on: Today at 07:41:26 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 07:22:33 pm
I mean he basically called him out about Ferguson's antics

I was going to ask isn't this basically what Ferguson did for nearly 30 years, just less aggressively.
Legs

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25421 on: Today at 07:43:00 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 07:39:20 pm
Not sure that's correct, they said they were dead in line.

Imo Jota wasnt even level he was onside they can do whatever the fuck they want with these lines.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25422 on: Today at 07:47:11 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 07:39:20 pm
Not sure that's correct, they said they were dead in line.

It showed a green line, which only comes up when offside but within the threshold.
JRed

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25423 on: Today at 07:51:36 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 07:32:38 pm
he actually said that two of them were penalties, he said as a right back the handball wasn't a penalty!
And yet he decides he is livid with Forest for being upset about it. He is a fucking idiot. Cant stand him.
