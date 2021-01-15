Neville is livid about Forest's statement, naturally Carragher backs him up
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
If Attwell is a Luton fan though, he should be nowhere near a game involving relegation rivals.How can he be considered independent in those circumstances, Neville has just said that Clattenburg should resign tonight!
It is what Sky craves, controversary they will talk about it for hours. Meanwhile the game will go on being appallingly handled by the PGMOL and nothing will change.
They'll have Howie on next week to selectively bullshit his way over a few incidents.
PL should have used common sense
I would love to hear what Keith Hackett will say, I'm not sure he will be impressed with the refereeing!
They seem intent on saying Forest are accusing the officials of cheating, but that's entirely their own conclusion. Unconscious bias is a real thing, especially when it comes to subjective decisions.
They seem intent on saying Forest are accusing the officials of cheating, but that's entirely their own conclusion. Unconscious bias is a real thing, especially when it comes to subjective decisions.
They should be livid about Forest being robbed 3 times by the officials, thats what they should be livid about.
he actually said that two of them were penalties, he said as a right back the handball wasn't a penalty!
There is already a threshold, you're just asking for it to be a bigger one really. They have to draw a line somewhere. Jota was technically offside today but it was within the threshold so the goal stood. Mane's against Everton would also have stood with the current rules.
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
I mean he basically called him out about Ferguson's antics
Not sure that's correct, they said they were dead in line.
Page created in 0.026 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.68]