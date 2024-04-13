« previous next »
Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1326519 times)

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25280 on: April 13, 2024, 07:33:51 pm »
It's fucking horrific and benefits 2 teams and fucks the rest.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25281 on: April 13, 2024, 07:35:00 pm »
On the line isn't a penalty now  ;D
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25282 on: April 13, 2024, 07:36:31 pm »
Awful again, as you were
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25283 on: April 13, 2024, 07:37:01 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April 13, 2024, 07:35:00 pm
On the line isn't a penalty now  ;D
Good process for both decision. We will be told properly tomorrow by Dermot and a number of other former referees why that is so. Details will be given. Just wait patiently.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25284 on: April 13, 2024, 07:42:50 pm »
I dont think it was a penalty id be fuming if given against us..

One thing that really pisses me off with VAR is fans/viewers cant hear what is said and the comms ruins it by telling you what is coming next.

Its a problem and always has been for me as they can just gaslight/ make any old crap up.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25285 on: April 13, 2024, 07:43:43 pm »
Quote from: Legs on April 13, 2024, 07:42:50 pm
I dont think it was a penalty id be fuming if given against us..

One thing that really pisses me off with VAR is fans/viewers cant hear what is said and the comms ruins it by telling you what is coming next.

Its a problem and always has been for me as they can just gaslight/ make any old crap up.

Why should the commentator get to know before the fans? It's a joke.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25286 on: April 13, 2024, 07:55:38 pm »
Meanwhile in the Bundesliga ... Dortmund get a penalty, they score it, and then VAR decides it wasn't a penalty in the first place. In other words, they change the decision after play had restarted. Something we were told wasn't possible.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25287 on: April 13, 2024, 08:12:01 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on April 13, 2024, 07:55:38 pm
Meanwhile in the Bundesliga ... Dortmund get a penalty, they score it, and then VAR decides it wasn't a penalty in the first place. In other words, they change the decision after play had restarted. Something we were told wasn't possible.
Damn foreigners!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25288 on: April 13, 2024, 08:18:15 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on April 13, 2024, 08:12:01 pm
Damn foreigners!

The PGMOL defenders quoted IFAB laws.

That is like the gammons quoting the European Court of Human Rights. 
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25289 on: April 13, 2024, 08:28:41 pm »
Quote from: Legs on April 13, 2024, 07:42:50 pm
I dont think it was a penalty id be fuming if given against us..

One thing that really pisses me off with VAR is fans/viewers cant hear what is said and the comms ruins it by telling you what is coming next.

Its a problem and always has been for me as they can just gaslight/ make any old crap up.

I dont think it was a penalty either. The contact
On the Bournemouth player was just outside.

What irks me about it is the secrecy of it. And when you do hear the audio (normally of a massive howler by Var), it is a complete shambles.  Compare this to rugby where there is clear communication, questions are asked and a process followed to determine the outcome. Its very methodical, transparent, calm and on the whole gets far more decisions right.

Why dont PGMOL follow this example as opposed to what happens now which is chaotic.

I find it interesting that refs use different language than quoting the laws. Take the Doku incident, they say comes into his space  gets the ball first - they arent used in the laws of football.



Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25290 on: April 13, 2024, 08:38:19 pm »
Quote from: kiwiscouser on April 13, 2024, 08:28:41 pm
I dont think it was a penalty either. The contact
On the Bournemouth player was just outside.

What irks me about it is the secrecy of it. And when you do hear the audio (normally of a massive howler by Var), it is a complete shambles.  Compare this to rugby where there is clear communication, questions are asked and a process followed to determine the outcome. Its very methodical, transparent, calm and on the whole gets far more decisions right.

Why dont PGMOL follow this example as opposed to what happens now which is chaotic.

I find it interesting that refs use different language than quoting the laws. Take the Doku incident, they say comes into his space  gets the ball first - they arent used in the laws of football.

Exactly and im convinced pundits can hear them and vice versa which is dangerous.

Webb did say we will hear the audio but what he meant was 1% of cherry picked incidents not full games on tv so he can claim he didnt lie but he bent the truth as expected.

Doku incident was a joke you can use the Albanian lingo if you like the only outcome to that is its 100% a penalty.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25291 on: April 13, 2024, 09:06:18 pm »
Quote from: Legs on April 13, 2024, 08:38:19 pm
Exactly and im convinced pundits can hear them and vice versa which is dangerous.

Webb did say we will hear the audio but what he meant was 1% of cherry picked incidents not full games on tv so he can claim he didnt lie but he bent the truth as expected.

Doku incident was a joke you can use the Albanian lingo if you like the only outcome to that is its 100% a penalty.

Yes they can hear it, its clear that they can as they say things like and the fans arent going to like this decision before the ref actually communicates the decision.

I dont think that is necessarily a bad thing to be honest. They cant influence the decision (hopefully!) . Ideally everyone gets to hear the communication between refs and Var at the same time. It should be transparent. I tell you, if they did and it was transparent then it would improve very quickly
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25292 on: April 13, 2024, 09:11:03 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on April 13, 2024, 07:55:38 pm
Meanwhile in the Bundesliga ... Dortmund get a penalty, they score it, and then VAR decides it wasn't a penalty in the first place. In other words, they change the decision after play had restarted. Something we were told wasn't possible.

When will they get rid of this farcical system. Nobody wants it, just fuck if off for god sake.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25293 on: April 13, 2024, 09:22:35 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on April 13, 2024, 07:55:38 pm
Meanwhile in the Bundesliga ... Dortmund get a penalty, they score it, and then VAR decides it wasn't a penalty in the first place. In other words, they change the decision after play had restarted. Something we were told wasn't possible.

I don't think that is actually what happened.

The player took the penalty, but it looks like the referee hadn't actually blown to restart play (possibly the whistling from the crowd caused confusion).
If you see the footage, the ref gestures with his whistle straight away.

So Dortmund technically didn't score with the penalty, as it was never legitimately taken.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25294 on: April 13, 2024, 09:33:56 pm »
Quote from: kiwiscouser on April 13, 2024, 09:06:18 pm
Yes they can hear it, its clear that they can as they say things like and the fans arent going to like this decision before the ref actually communicates the decision.

I dont think that is necessarily a bad thing to be honest. They cant influence the decision (hopefully!) . Ideally everyone gets to hear the communication between refs and Var at the same time. It should be transparent. I tell you, if they did and it was transparent then it would improve very quickly

It shouldnt have an impact but if a VAR official can hear say Keane/Neville they could be influenced not saying they are but....

Michael Oliver over ruled VAR on Doku "No no no its not a penalty" he neefs to be grilled in public on that.....be like 3rd umpire at cricket saying "clear spike on the ball he has hit it so he is out" and onfield umpire with no replay/tech going "Nah I dont think so I didnt hear it!!"

Agreed it would HAVE to improve too and maybe Wolves would now be sat in a CL position too 🤣🤣
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25295 on: April 13, 2024, 09:35:26 pm »
Quote from: RJH on April 13, 2024, 09:22:35 pm
I don't think that is actually what happened.

The player took the penalty, but it looks like the referee hadn't actually blown to restart play (possibly the whistling from the crowd caused confusion).
If you see the footage, the ref gestures with his whistle straight away.

So Dortmund technically didn't score with the penalty, as it was never legitimately taken.

Yes, I orignally only read a report, turns out it was misleading. Having seen the footage, it was exactly as you described.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25296 on: April 13, 2024, 10:21:35 pm »
Quote from: Legs on April 13, 2024, 09:33:56 pm
It shouldnt have an impact but if a VAR official can hear say Keane/Neville they could be influenced not saying they are but....

Michael Oliver over ruled VAR on Doku "No no no its not a penalty" he neefs to be grilled in public on that.....be like 3rd umpire at cricket saying "clear spike on the ball he has hit it so he is out" and onfield umpire with no replay/tech going "Nah I dont think so I didnt hear it!!"

Agreed it would HAVE to improve too and maybe Wolves would now be sat in a CL position too 🤣🤣

Sky are the broadcaster so if they take their feed then they will be able to hear the commentary. Whether they actually are allowed to have it on - Im not sure. Havent thought about that before to be honest.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25297 on: April 13, 2024, 10:21:59 pm »
Quote from: RJH on April 13, 2024, 09:22:35 pm
I don't think that is actually what happened.

The player took the penalty, but it looks like the referee hadn't actually blown to restart play (possibly the whistling from the crowd caused confusion).
If you see the footage, the ref gestures with his whistle straight away.

So Dortmund technically didn't score with the penalty, as it was never legitimately taken.

How much time did pass between the penalty incident and the actual penalty being in the process of being taken? I only saw footage that basically cut from a few seconds after the foul/non-foul to the Dortmund player betting ready to take the penalty. I wonder why that happened in that way, as it clearly looks like the ref wasn't ready for the penalty to be taken and was listening to the VAR.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25298 on: April 14, 2024, 12:02:55 am »
Quote from: Legs on April 13, 2024, 07:42:50 pm
I dont think it was a penalty id be fuming if given against us..


If a player fouls another AND the foul continues into the box, a penalty is to be awarded.

Much like if a defender grabs an attacker outside the box but the holding/dragging back continues into the box. This is a penalty.

I'm reasonably sure the contact was on the line but even if it was inches outside, it continued into the box.

PGMOL will of course confirm this.  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25299 on: April 14, 2024, 08:38:44 am »
It's not bent though.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25300 on: April 14, 2024, 08:57:20 am »
If the ref gave the pen, I don't see how it was clear and obviously outside for VAR to overrule him. I wonder do they draw lines for these and, if yes, how does it work with the foul continuing on into the box?  Do they draw the line at the end of the foul sequence?  Im sure it will be all cleared up by Sky in coming days.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25301 on: April 14, 2024, 09:06:43 am »
Quote from: vblfc on April 14, 2024, 08:57:20 am
If the ref gave the pen, I don't see how it was clear and obviously outside for VAR to overrule him. I wonder do they draw lines for these and, if yes, how does it work with the foul continuing on into the box?  Do they draw the line at the end of the foul sequence?  Im sure it will be all cleared up by Sky in coming days.
I think the technical term is they cheat. They take a detailed look at the kits both teams are wearing and then decide which team they want to give the decision to. It makes things so much easier for the officials than actually looking at the incident. Thats what it seems like to me anyway.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25302 on: April 14, 2024, 09:50:24 am »
Quote from: 4pool on April 14, 2024, 12:02:55 am
If a player fouls another AND the foul continues into the box, a penalty is to be awarded.

Much like if a defender grabs an attacker outside the box but the holding/dragging back continues into the box. This is a penalty.

I'm reasonably sure the contact was on the line but even if it was inches outside, it continued into the box.

PGMOL will of course confirm this.  :lmao :lmao :lmao

Yeah they might be the rules but I woulsnt be happy if Palace got one like that today.

In fairness to the ref it wasnt on him and VAR guy is Jarod Gillet as irony would have it is not allowed to ref us as he supports us!

Maybe he wants to keep ETH in a job 🤣🤣
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25303 on: April 14, 2024, 10:52:21 am »
Every time they showed a replay on the live coverage, they stopped at a freeze frame just outside the box, but it looked a frame or two too early to me. However, that is why everyone seems to think it was outside - they stopped it too soon before full contact happened.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25304 on: April 14, 2024, 11:59:58 am »
Can see why they gave a penalty for that smith handball. Harsh but his slight movement towards the ball is what theyre seeing. If wed been given that wed have been justifying it that way.

The rugby tackle Im more torn about. Starts outside but the bulk of the foul is in the box.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25305 on: April 14, 2024, 12:59:06 pm »
Quote from: JRed on April 14, 2024, 09:06:43 am
I think the technical term is they cheat. They take a detailed look at the kits both teams are wearing and then decide which team they want to give the decision to. It makes things so much easier for the officials than actually looking at the incident. Thats what it seems like to me anyway.
makes sense - good process.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25306 on: April 14, 2024, 08:30:28 pm »

'The football fans who blocked VAR and Saudi money  and have the most exciting league in Europe':-

Daniel Storey visits Sweden, where a 50+1 ownership model has allowed supporters to do things their own way - with brilliant results

https://inews.co.uk/sport/football/football-fans-blocked-var-saudi-money-best-league-europe-2757501


Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25307 on: April 17, 2024, 11:59:13 pm »
Just saw Coote is VAR for the derby next week  :butt

v Fulham
Referee: Craig Pawson. Assistants: Marc Perry, Wade Smith. Fourth official: Sam Allison. VAR: Tony Harrington. Assistant VAR: Richard West

v Everton
Referee: Andy Madley. Assistants: Harry Lennard, Nick Hopton. Fourth official: Simon Hooper. VAR: David Coote. Assistant VAR: Lee Betts.

And why the fuck is Simon Hooper still allowed near our games  :wanker
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25308 on: April 18, 2024, 12:10:53 am »
At least as fourth official he can't do that much harm. It's still a depressing refereeing setup - Madley, Hooper, Coote. The only thing that's missing is Elbows as assistant or assistant VAR...
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25309 on: April 18, 2024, 12:14:52 pm »
The name Tony Harrington means absolutely nothing to me, that's a good sign
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25310 on: April 18, 2024, 12:16:13 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on April 18, 2024, 12:14:52 pm
The name Tony Harrington means absolutely nothing to me, that's a good sign

He made a name for himself in the Bournemouth/United game....
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25311 on: April 18, 2024, 09:04:28 pm »
My daughter just asked whos that when there was a close up of the referee.

Me: Thats the ref

Daughter: But hes not bald!

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25312 on: April 18, 2024, 10:30:03 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April 17, 2024, 11:59:13 pm
Just saw Coote is VAR for the derby next week  :butt

v Fulham
Referee: Craig Pawson. Assistants: Marc Perry, Wade Smith. Fourth official: Sam Allison. VAR: Tony Harrington. Assistant VAR: Richard West

v Everton
Referee: Andy Madley. Assistants: Harry Lennard, Nick Hopton. Fourth official: Simon Hooper. VAR: David Coote. Assistant VAR: Lee Betts.

And why the fuck is Simon Hooper still allowed near our games  :wanker


Wade Smith is the liner at Fulham? Jeez theyve waited a while after closing down the shop in Liverpool to get another job
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25313 on: Yesterday at 11:49:34 pm »
Just saw the Grealish handball. If Oliver didnt spot the handball (he gave a goal kick so obviously didnt) why wasnt he called over to review it?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25314 on: Today at 12:20:59 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:49:34 pm
Just saw the Grealish handball. If Oliver didnt spot the handball (he gave a goal kick so obviously didnt) why wasnt he called over to review it?

Would love to have heard the audio on this.

Virtually no mention of it in the Independent, Guardian, Telegraph.

All the focus is on Pep having a dummy spit on the match being played before the Man United v Coventry games.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25315 on: Today at 12:25:54 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:20:59 am
Would love to have heard the audio on this.

Virtually no mention of it in the Independent, Guardian, Telegraph.

All the focus is on Pep having a dummy spit on the match being played before the Man United v Coventry games.

Like, with Doku, he claimed he saw it and thought it wasnt a pen. With this one hes clearly missed it and VAR is making a huge decision for him.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25316 on: Today at 12:27:32 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 12:25:54 am
Like, with Doku, he claimed he saw it and thought it wasnt a pen. With this one hes clearly missed it and VAR is making a huge decision for him.
And not telling him to give a corner apparently.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25317 on: Today at 12:56:00 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:20:59 am
All the focus is on Pep having a dummy spit on the match being played before the Man United v Coventry games.

He's right though. Both semi-finals should be played at the same time at the same place. Could have done Man City/Coventry vs Man Utd/Chelsea with 22 players each (could also have used two balls). Winning combo plays the final against each other.

Quote from: wampa1 on Today at 12:27:32 am
And not telling him to give a corner apparently.

To be fair, they can't tell him to give a corner, because that's not a reviewable thing. Of course they could have told him "Ball hits the arm, but it's not a handball", so he could then have given a corner. ;)
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25318 on: Today at 01:12:13 am »
I see Michael Oliver is still a useless twat
