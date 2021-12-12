« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 628 629 630 631 632 [633]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1321444 times)

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,620
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25280 on: Yesterday at 07:33:51 pm »
It's fucking horrific and benefits 2 teams and fucks the rest.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,800
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25281 on: Yesterday at 07:35:00 pm »
On the line isn't a penalty now  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline TomDcs

  • Cross dressing, pant shitting, clothes thief
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,219
  • Six times...
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25282 on: Yesterday at 07:36:31 pm »
Awful again, as you were
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,610
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25283 on: Yesterday at 07:37:01 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 07:35:00 pm
On the line isn't a penalty now  ;D
Good process for both decision. We will be told properly tomorrow by Dermot and a number of other former referees why that is so. Details will be given. Just wait patiently.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,953
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25284 on: Yesterday at 07:42:50 pm »
I dont think it was a penalty id be fuming if given against us..

One thing that really pisses me off with VAR is fans/viewers cant hear what is said and the comms ruins it by telling you what is coming next.

Its a problem and always has been for me as they can just gaslight/ make any old crap up.
Logged

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,389
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25285 on: Yesterday at 07:43:43 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 07:42:50 pm
I dont think it was a penalty id be fuming if given against us..

One thing that really pisses me off with VAR is fans/viewers cant hear what is said and the comms ruins it by telling you what is coming next.

Its a problem and always has been for me as they can just gaslight/ make any old crap up.

Why should the commentator get to know before the fans? It's a joke.
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,864
  • BoRac
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25286 on: Yesterday at 07:55:38 pm »
Meanwhile in the Bundesliga ... Dortmund get a penalty, they score it, and then VAR decides it wasn't a penalty in the first place. In other words, they change the decision after play had restarted. Something we were told wasn't possible.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,610
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25287 on: Yesterday at 08:12:01 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 07:55:38 pm
Meanwhile in the Bundesliga ... Dortmund get a penalty, they score it, and then VAR decides it wasn't a penalty in the first place. In other words, they change the decision after play had restarted. Something we were told wasn't possible.
Damn foreigners!
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,034
  • JFT 97
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25288 on: Yesterday at 08:18:15 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 08:12:01 pm
Damn foreigners!

The PGMOL defenders quoted IFAB laws.

That is like the gammons quoting the European Court of Human Rights. 
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline kiwiscouser

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 483
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25289 on: Yesterday at 08:28:41 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 07:42:50 pm
I dont think it was a penalty id be fuming if given against us..

One thing that really pisses me off with VAR is fans/viewers cant hear what is said and the comms ruins it by telling you what is coming next.

Its a problem and always has been for me as they can just gaslight/ make any old crap up.

I dont think it was a penalty either. The contact
On the Bournemouth player was just outside.

What irks me about it is the secrecy of it. And when you do hear the audio (normally of a massive howler by Var), it is a complete shambles.  Compare this to rugby where there is clear communication, questions are asked and a process followed to determine the outcome. Its very methodical, transparent, calm and on the whole gets far more decisions right.

Why dont PGMOL follow this example as opposed to what happens now which is chaotic.

I find it interesting that refs use different language than quoting the laws. Take the Doku incident, they say comes into his space  gets the ball first - they arent used in the laws of football.



Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,953
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25290 on: Yesterday at 08:38:19 pm »
Quote from: kiwiscouser on Yesterday at 08:28:41 pm
I dont think it was a penalty either. The contact
On the Bournemouth player was just outside.

What irks me about it is the secrecy of it. And when you do hear the audio (normally of a massive howler by Var), it is a complete shambles.  Compare this to rugby where there is clear communication, questions are asked and a process followed to determine the outcome. Its very methodical, transparent, calm and on the whole gets far more decisions right.

Why dont PGMOL follow this example as opposed to what happens now which is chaotic.

I find it interesting that refs use different language than quoting the laws. Take the Doku incident, they say comes into his space  gets the ball first - they arent used in the laws of football.

Exactly and im convinced pundits can hear them and vice versa which is dangerous.

Webb did say we will hear the audio but what he meant was 1% of cherry picked incidents not full games on tv so he can claim he didnt lie but he bent the truth as expected.

Doku incident was a joke you can use the Albanian lingo if you like the only outcome to that is its 100% a penalty.
Logged

Offline kiwiscouser

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 483
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25291 on: Yesterday at 09:06:18 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 08:38:19 pm
Exactly and im convinced pundits can hear them and vice versa which is dangerous.

Webb did say we will hear the audio but what he meant was 1% of cherry picked incidents not full games on tv so he can claim he didnt lie but he bent the truth as expected.

Doku incident was a joke you can use the Albanian lingo if you like the only outcome to that is its 100% a penalty.

Yes they can hear it, its clear that they can as they say things like and the fans arent going to like this decision before the ref actually communicates the decision.

I dont think that is necessarily a bad thing to be honest. They cant influence the decision (hopefully!) . Ideally everyone gets to hear the communication between refs and Var at the same time. It should be transparent. I tell you, if they did and it was transparent then it would improve very quickly
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:09:38 pm by kiwiscouser »
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,949
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25292 on: Yesterday at 09:11:03 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 07:55:38 pm
Meanwhile in the Bundesliga ... Dortmund get a penalty, they score it, and then VAR decides it wasn't a penalty in the first place. In other words, they change the decision after play had restarted. Something we were told wasn't possible.

When will they get rid of this farcical system. Nobody wants it, just fuck if off for god sake.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,313
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25293 on: Yesterday at 09:22:35 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 07:55:38 pm
Meanwhile in the Bundesliga ... Dortmund get a penalty, they score it, and then VAR decides it wasn't a penalty in the first place. In other words, they change the decision after play had restarted. Something we were told wasn't possible.

I don't think that is actually what happened.

The player took the penalty, but it looks like the referee hadn't actually blown to restart play (possibly the whistling from the crowd caused confusion).
If you see the footage, the ref gestures with his whistle straight away.

So Dortmund technically didn't score with the penalty, as it was never legitimately taken.
Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,953
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25294 on: Yesterday at 09:33:56 pm »
Quote from: kiwiscouser on Yesterday at 09:06:18 pm
Yes they can hear it, its clear that they can as they say things like and the fans arent going to like this decision before the ref actually communicates the decision.

I dont think that is necessarily a bad thing to be honest. They cant influence the decision (hopefully!) . Ideally everyone gets to hear the communication between refs and Var at the same time. It should be transparent. I tell you, if they did and it was transparent then it would improve very quickly

It shouldnt have an impact but if a VAR official can hear say Keane/Neville they could be influenced not saying they are but....

Michael Oliver over ruled VAR on Doku "No no no its not a penalty" he neefs to be grilled in public on that.....be like 3rd umpire at cricket saying "clear spike on the ball he has hit it so he is out" and onfield umpire with no replay/tech going "Nah I dont think so I didnt hear it!!"

Agreed it would HAVE to improve too and maybe Wolves would now be sat in a CL position too 🤣🤣
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,864
  • BoRac
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25295 on: Yesterday at 09:35:26 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 09:22:35 pm
I don't think that is actually what happened.

The player took the penalty, but it looks like the referee hadn't actually blown to restart play (possibly the whistling from the crowd caused confusion).
If you see the footage, the ref gestures with his whistle straight away.

So Dortmund technically didn't score with the penalty, as it was never legitimately taken.

Yes, I orignally only read a report, turns out it was misleading. Having seen the footage, it was exactly as you described.
Logged

Offline kiwiscouser

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 483
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25296 on: Yesterday at 10:21:35 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 09:33:56 pm
It shouldnt have an impact but if a VAR official can hear say Keane/Neville they could be influenced not saying they are but....

Michael Oliver over ruled VAR on Doku "No no no its not a penalty" he neefs to be grilled in public on that.....be like 3rd umpire at cricket saying "clear spike on the ball he has hit it so he is out" and onfield umpire with no replay/tech going "Nah I dont think so I didnt hear it!!"

Agreed it would HAVE to improve too and maybe Wolves would now be sat in a CL position too 🤣🤣

Sky are the broadcaster so if they take their feed then they will be able to hear the commentary. Whether they actually are allowed to have it on - Im not sure. Havent thought about that before to be honest.
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,414
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25297 on: Yesterday at 10:21:59 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 09:22:35 pm
I don't think that is actually what happened.

The player took the penalty, but it looks like the referee hadn't actually blown to restart play (possibly the whistling from the crowd caused confusion).
If you see the footage, the ref gestures with his whistle straight away.

So Dortmund technically didn't score with the penalty, as it was never legitimately taken.

How much time did pass between the penalty incident and the actual penalty being in the process of being taken? I only saw footage that basically cut from a few seconds after the foul/non-foul to the Dortmund player betting ready to take the penalty. I wonder why that happened in that way, as it clearly looks like the ref wasn't ready for the penalty to be taken and was listening to the VAR.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,831
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25298 on: Today at 12:02:55 am »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 07:42:50 pm
I dont think it was a penalty id be fuming if given against us..


If a player fouls another AND the foul continues into the box, a penalty is to be awarded.

Much like if a defender grabs an attacker outside the box but the holding/dragging back continues into the box. This is a penalty.

I'm reasonably sure the contact was on the line but even if it was inches outside, it continued into the box.

PGMOL will of course confirm this.  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,620
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25299 on: Today at 08:38:44 am »
It's not bent though.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,642
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25300 on: Today at 08:57:20 am »
If the ref gave the pen, I don't see how it was clear and obviously outside for VAR to overrule him. I wonder do they draw lines for these and, if yes, how does it work with the foul continuing on into the box?  Do they draw the line at the end of the foul sequence?  Im sure it will be all cleared up by Sky in coming days.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,142
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25301 on: Today at 09:06:43 am »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 08:57:20 am
If the ref gave the pen, I don't see how it was clear and obviously outside for VAR to overrule him. I wonder do they draw lines for these and, if yes, how does it work with the foul continuing on into the box?  Do they draw the line at the end of the foul sequence?  Im sure it will be all cleared up by Sky in coming days.
I think the technical term is they cheat. They take a detailed look at the kits both teams are wearing and then decide which team they want to give the decision to. It makes things so much easier for the officials than actually looking at the incident. Thats what it seems like to me anyway.
Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,953
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25302 on: Today at 09:50:24 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:02:55 am
If a player fouls another AND the foul continues into the box, a penalty is to be awarded.

Much like if a defender grabs an attacker outside the box but the holding/dragging back continues into the box. This is a penalty.

I'm reasonably sure the contact was on the line but even if it was inches outside, it continued into the box.

PGMOL will of course confirm this.  :lmao :lmao :lmao

Yeah they might be the rules but I woulsnt be happy if Palace got one like that today.

In fairness to the ref it wasnt on him and VAR guy is Jarod Gillet as irony would have it is not allowed to ref us as he supports us!

Maybe he wants to keep ETH in a job 🤣🤣
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,798
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25303 on: Today at 10:52:21 am »
Every time they showed a replay on the live coverage, they stopped at a freeze frame just outside the box, but it looked a frame or two too early to me. However, that is why everyone seems to think it was outside - they stopped it too soon before full contact happened.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.
Pages: 1 ... 628 629 630 631 632 [633]   Go Up
« previous next »
 