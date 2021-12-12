I dont think it was a penalty id be fuming if given against us..



One thing that really pisses me off with VAR is fans/viewers cant hear what is said and the comms ruins it by telling you what is coming next.



Its a problem and always has been for me as they can just gaslight/ make any old crap up.



I dont think it was a penalty either. The contactOn the Bournemouth player was just outside.What irks me about it is the secrecy of it. And when you do hear the audio (normally of a massive howler by Var), it is a complete shambles. Compare this to rugby where there is clear communication, questions are asked and a process followed to determine the outcome. Its very methodical, transparent, calm and on the whole gets far more decisions right.Why dont PGMOL follow this example as opposed to what happens now which is chaotic.I find it interesting that refs use different language than quoting the laws. Take the Doku incident, they say comes into his space  gets the ball first - they arent used in the laws of football.