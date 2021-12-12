« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 628 629 630 631 632 [633]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1320788 times)

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,619
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25280 on: Today at 07:33:51 pm »
It's fucking horrific and benefits 2 teams and fucks the rest.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,798
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25281 on: Today at 07:35:00 pm »
On the line isn't a penalty now  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline TomDcs

  • Cross dressing, pant shitting, clothes thief
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,219
  • Six times...
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25282 on: Today at 07:36:31 pm »
Awful again, as you were
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,594
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25283 on: Today at 07:37:01 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 07:35:00 pm
On the line isn't a penalty now  ;D
Good process for both decision. We will be told properly tomorrow by Dermot and a number of other former referees why that is so. Details will be given. Just wait patiently.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,951
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25284 on: Today at 07:42:50 pm »
I dont think it was a penalty id be fuming if given against us..

One thing that really pisses me off with VAR is fans/viewers cant hear what is said and the comms ruins it by telling you what is coming next.

Its a problem and always has been for me as they can just gaslight/ make any old crap up.
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,389
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25285 on: Today at 07:43:43 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 07:42:50 pm
I dont think it was a penalty id be fuming if given against us..

One thing that really pisses me off with VAR is fans/viewers cant hear what is said and the comms ruins it by telling you what is coming next.

Its a problem and always has been for me as they can just gaslight/ make any old crap up.

Why should the commentator get to know before the fans? It's a joke.
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,863
  • BoRac
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25286 on: Today at 07:55:38 pm »
Meanwhile in the Bundesliga ... Dortmund get a penalty, they score it, and then VAR decides it wasn't a penalty in the first place. In other words, they change the decision after play had restarted. Something we were told wasn't possible.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,594
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25287 on: Today at 08:12:01 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 07:55:38 pm
Meanwhile in the Bundesliga ... Dortmund get a penalty, they score it, and then VAR decides it wasn't a penalty in the first place. In other words, they change the decision after play had restarted. Something we were told wasn't possible.
Damn foreigners!
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,027
  • JFT 97
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25288 on: Today at 08:18:15 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 08:12:01 pm
Damn foreigners!

The PGMOL defenders quoted IFAB laws.

That is like the gammons quoting the European Court of Human Rights. 
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online kiwiscouser

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 482
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25289 on: Today at 08:28:41 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 07:42:50 pm
I dont think it was a penalty id be fuming if given against us..

One thing that really pisses me off with VAR is fans/viewers cant hear what is said and the comms ruins it by telling you what is coming next.

Its a problem and always has been for me as they can just gaslight/ make any old crap up.

I dont think it was a penalty either. The contact
On the Bournemouth player was just outside.

What irks me about it is the secrecy of it. And when you do hear the audio (normally of a massive howler by Var), it is a complete shambles.  Compare this to rugby where there is clear communication, questions are asked and a process followed to determine the outcome. Its very methodical, transparent, calm and on the whole gets far more decisions right.

Why dont PGMOL follow this example as opposed to what happens now which is chaotic.

I find it interesting that refs use different language than quoting the laws. Take the Doku incident, they say comes into his space  gets the ball first - they arent used in the laws of football.



Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,951
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25290 on: Today at 08:38:19 pm »
Quote from: kiwiscouser on Today at 08:28:41 pm
I dont think it was a penalty either. The contact
On the Bournemouth player was just outside.

What irks me about it is the secrecy of it. And when you do hear the audio (normally of a massive howler by Var), it is a complete shambles.  Compare this to rugby where there is clear communication, questions are asked and a process followed to determine the outcome. Its very methodical, transparent, calm and on the whole gets far more decisions right.

Why dont PGMOL follow this example as opposed to what happens now which is chaotic.

I find it interesting that refs use different language than quoting the laws. Take the Doku incident, they say comes into his space  gets the ball first - they arent used in the laws of football.

Exactly and im convinced pundits can hear them and vice versa which is dangerous.

Webb did say we will hear the audio but what he meant was 1% of cherry picked incidents not full games on tv so he can claim he didnt lie but he bent the truth as expected.

Doku incident was a joke you can use the Albanian lingo if you like the only outcome to that is its 100% a penalty.
Logged

Online kiwiscouser

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 482
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25291 on: Today at 09:06:18 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 08:38:19 pm
Exactly and im convinced pundits can hear them and vice versa which is dangerous.

Webb did say we will hear the audio but what he meant was 1% of cherry picked incidents not full games on tv so he can claim he didnt lie but he bent the truth as expected.

Doku incident was a joke you can use the Albanian lingo if you like the only outcome to that is its 100% a penalty.

Yes they can hear it, its clear that they can as they say things like and the fans arent going to like this decision before the ref actually communicates the decision.

I dont think that is necessarily a bad thing to be honest. They cant influence the decision (hopefully!) . Ideally everyone gets to hear the communication between refs and Var at the same time. It should be transparent. I tell you, if they did and it was transparent then it would improve very quickly
« Last Edit: Today at 09:09:38 pm by kiwiscouser »
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,940
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25292 on: Today at 09:11:03 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 07:55:38 pm
Meanwhile in the Bundesliga ... Dortmund get a penalty, they score it, and then VAR decides it wasn't a penalty in the first place. In other words, they change the decision after play had restarted. Something we were told wasn't possible.

When will they get rid of this farcical system. Nobody wants it, just fuck if off for god sake.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Pages: 1 ... 628 629 630 631 632 [633]   Go Up
« previous next »
 