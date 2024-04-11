« previous next »
Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1319698 times)

Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25240 on: April 11, 2024, 02:38:08 pm »
Can we get semi automated referees too?
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline farawayred

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25241 on: April 11, 2024, 03:28:09 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April 11, 2024, 02:38:08 pm
Can we get semi automated referees too?
No. We need fully automated ones.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Ski

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25242 on: April 11, 2024, 03:32:00 pm »
the arrogance we already know all about but never ceases to amaze:

'SAOT will speed up decision-making'
Premier League Chief Football Officer Tony Scholes speaking about SAOT in February:

"We don't believe it will improve the accuracy of decision-making. What it will do is speed up the time of decision-making. It's extremely important in that regard.
Has Steven Gerrard scored a goal even more important than the one he got against Olympiakos - Is this the start of something BIG?

Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25243 on: April 11, 2024, 03:40:40 pm »
If we could get humans out of the process altogether, I could accept the mistakes a lot easier.
Offline farawayred

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25244 on: April 11, 2024, 03:41:07 pm »
Whatever PGMOL uses, they'll find a way to fuck it up. But even the foundations of every offside decision technology that has ever been proposed have been fundamentally flawed. Offside cannot be measured by an infinitely thin line. Every observable is measured within an error, absolutely everything. So the line associated with each player's position would have a thickness that will depend on (1) the accuracy of determining the moment at which the ball has been passed (which depends on frame rate, image resolution, ball elasticity, etc.) and (2) the evolution of the player's position at that time (which depends on the speed, acceleration, rotational inertia, etc.) By many estimates, that results in a line of 5-20 cm for one player. Same for the other player. What happens when the lines overlap?

Oh, I forgot, they don't, it's either or.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Yorkykopite

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25245 on: April 11, 2024, 04:07:38 pm »
Quote from: Ski on April 11, 2024, 03:32:00 pm
the arrogance we already know all about but never ceases to amaze:

'SAOT will speed up decision-making'
Premier League Chief Football Officer Tony Scholes speaking about SAOT in February:

"We don't believe it will improve the accuracy of decision-making. What it will do is speed up the time of decision-making. It's extremely important in that regard.

Translation: "We'll deliver our fuck-ups quicker".
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Kloppage Time

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25246 on: April 11, 2024, 04:20:47 pm »
Quote from: JRed on April  8, 2024, 12:38:55 pm
Just saw the Maddison punch. Obviously he punches like a wet lettuce and it likely didnt hurt the defender, but it was still a punch and a blatant red card. Spurs have had some very strange decisions this season.

Simon Hooper, same referee for the infamous disallowed Diaz goal v .......... SPURS!
Anyone can have a good day, but you have to be able to perform on a bad day.

Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp

Online rob1966

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25247 on: April 11, 2024, 05:43:16 pm »
Quote from: Draex on April 11, 2024, 01:58:35 pm
Finally some good progress.

https://theathletic.com/5039970/2024/04/11/premier-league-semi-automated-offside/?utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=twitterfc&source=twitteruk

Premier League clubs have unanimously approved the use of semi-automated offside technology for the 2024-25 season.

The English top fight will use the same cameras and software that UEFA uses in the mens Champions League.

Problem is, the AI only flags it up, we still need a PGMOL fuckwit to review and make the decision.

Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online rob1966

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25248 on: April 11, 2024, 05:43:54 pm »
Quote from: Kloppage Time on April 11, 2024, 04:20:47 pm
Simon Hooper, same referee for the infamous disallowed Diaz goal v .......... SPURS!

And the pull back on Grealish v.........SPURS!

Bit of a pattern here........
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online HardworkDedication

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25249 on: April 11, 2024, 06:33:33 pm »
Quote from: Draex on April 11, 2024, 01:58:35 pm
Finally some good progress.

https://theathletic.com/5039970/2024/04/11/premier-league-semi-automated-offside/?utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=twitterfc&source=twitteruk

Premier League clubs have unanimously approved the use of semi-automated offside technology for the 2024-25 season.

The English top fight will use the same cameras and software that UEFA uses in the mens Champions League.

Any particular reason why the premier league aren't using the same technology as the one FIFA used in the world? I would have thought using the technology that requires a chip inside the ball would have been beneficial.
Offline oojason

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25250 on: April 11, 2024, 06:43:26 pm »
Quote from: Ski on April 11, 2024, 03:32:00 pm
the arrogance we already know all about but never ceases to amaze:

'SAOT will speed up decision-making'
Premier League Chief Football Officer Tony Scholes speaking about SAOT in February:

"We don't believe it will improve the accuracy of decision-making. What it will do is speed up the time of decision-making. It's extremely important in that regard.

They may not 'believe' it - but given officials have on occasion forgot to draw the lines, have drawn them from the wrong place, or drawn them at a different frame to when the ball was kicked, for offsides... it is factually correct to say this will improve the accuracy of the decision making ;D


I did like the statement from the Premier League about this - www.premierleague.com/news/3962262 - yet no reason given why they refused to implement it for the start of this season.

Hopefully images of the Semi-Automated Offside Technology decisions will also be made available to fans in the ground and watching on the TV asap - instead of having to take the word of inept or agenda-orientated match commentators, and waiting until half or full-time to see the images used in officials making decisions :)


2024: www.theguardian.com/football/2024/apr/11/premier-league-to-use-semi-automated-offside-speed-up-var-calls

2023: www.thetimes.co.uk/sport/football/article/no-automated-offside-in-the-premier-league-next-season-knlk26nfg - in full & free: https://archive.ph/wip/QCOyY

Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline owens_2k

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25251 on: April 11, 2024, 07:00:40 pm »
I remember the outcry after one of the first tight offside calls when VAR was introduced, think it was Son of Spurs. These lines and being offside by a toenail have become the norm now.
In reality the ref's assistants used to do a great job when you think about it. I can probably count on one hand the number of REALLY bad offside decisions from a ref assistant pre VAR.
Offline Draex

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25252 on: April 11, 2024, 07:02:39 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 11, 2024, 05:43:16 pm
Problem is, the AI only flags it up, we still need a PGMOL fuckwit to review and make the decision.

But they can't over-turn what the AI tells them, so it's a big step forward.
Offline farawayred

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25253 on: April 11, 2024, 07:06:37 pm »
Quote from: Draex on April 11, 2024, 07:02:39 pm
But they can't over-turn what the AI tells them, so it's a big step forward.
They'll find a way. And I can guarantee, it will be a good process.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online rob1966

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25254 on: April 11, 2024, 08:00:02 pm »
Quote from: Draex on April 11, 2024, 07:02:39 pm
But they can't over-turn what the AI tells them, so it's a big step forward.

They can, they can say its wrong and overrule it
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline GreatEx

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25255 on: April 11, 2024, 10:47:38 pm »
Quote from: Draex on April 11, 2024, 07:02:39 pm
But they can't over-turn what the AI tells them, so it's a big step forward.

But they can still tell the ref "computer says yes", then play dumb as everyone's saying "yes offside or yes a goal?", then declare that he can't do anything. The good process, boys lives on! So this tech would have made no difference to us this season, but it'll speed things up so I'm all for it.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25256 on: April 11, 2024, 11:26:09 pm »
I don't know if I was just blinkered by our dire performance, but I don't recall ever even noticing the referee tonight.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline farawayred

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25257 on: Yesterday at 12:16:27 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on April 11, 2024, 11:26:09 pm
I don't know if I was just blinkered by our dire performance, but I don't recall ever even noticing the referee tonight.
He allowed too much shirt pulling, IMO, but otherwise he was OK.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Son of Spion

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25258 on: Yesterday at 12:22:14 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 12:16:27 am
He allowed too much shirt pulling, IMO, but otherwise he was OK.
Ah, yes. I remember a few shirt pulls.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online Craig S

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25259 on: Yesterday at 11:34:53 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on April 11, 2024, 06:33:33 pm
Any particular reason why the premier league aren't using the same technology as the one FIFA used in the world? I would have thought using the technology that requires a chip inside the ball would have been beneficial.

Money! Its an Adi ball. Premier league have a contract with Nike.
Offline Legs

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25260 on: Yesterday at 12:28:08 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on April 11, 2024, 11:26:09 pm
I don't know if I was just blinkered by our dire performance, but I don't recall ever even noticing the referee tonight.

Always the same in Europe the standard is much better and we'll leave it at that !
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25261 on: Yesterday at 01:29:12 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on April 11, 2024, 11:26:09 pm
I don't know if I was just blinkered by our dire performance, but I don't recall ever even noticing the referee tonight.

As is often the case, better in Europe but he let a lot of clumsy challenges go. Unfortunately we rarely get afforded that luxury when we press
Offline JRed

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25262 on: Yesterday at 03:53:49 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68797201
Bias from the officials?
Could never happen in England.
Offline Legs

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25263 on: Yesterday at 04:07:47 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 03:53:49 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68797201
Bias from the officials?
Could never happen in England.

Its needs to be here as its clear bias is happening.

Lets take us out of this Wolves are 100% treated badly.

O'Neil isnt exactly wrong what he says and is hardly aggressive gets charged.

Dyche said the other week "Its a pen on DCL (It was to be fair) but WE dont get them HERE....now he is saying same as O'Neil but words it slighly different.
Online rob1966

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25264 on: Yesterday at 04:12:06 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 04:07:47 pm
Its needs to be here as its clear bias is happening.

Lets take us out of this Wolves are 100% treated badly.

O'Neil isnt exactly wrong what he says and is hardly aggressive gets charged.

Dyche said the other week "Its a pen on DCL (It was to be fair) but WE dont get them HERE....now he is saying same as O'Neil but words it slighly different.

The PGMOL are 100% targetting Wolves, its obvious.
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline Legs

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25265 on: Yesterday at 05:12:52 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:12:06 pm
The PGMOL are 100% targetting Wolves, its obvious.

Now dont be cynical like me Rob as the cliche goes The league table never lies 😳
Offline Jshooters

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25266 on: Today at 08:01:47 am »
Quote
The Turkish Super Lig will appoint foreign video assistant referees (VAR) for crucial matches until the end of the season following claims of bias.

Fenerbahce's president said an "underground network" in Turkey was deciding matches by "using referees".

Officials will be appointed from Italy, Spain, Germany, the Netherlands and Portugal.


https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68797201

Weirdly they werent interested in the English officials





Believer

Online rob1966

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25267 on: Today at 08:24:34 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 08:01:47 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68797201

Weirdly they werent interested in the English officials


English officials are 100% honest, unbiased and their integrity never should be questioned............
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline JRed

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25268 on: Today at 08:33:58 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:24:34 am
English officials are 100% honest, unbiased and their integrity never should be questioned............
They do occasionally ( every game) make some honest mistakes tho.
Online rob1966

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25269 on: Today at 08:58:56 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:33:58 am
They do occasionally ( every game) make some honest mistakes tho.

We all used to accept that when they didn't have VAR. The problem is, they now have 4 screens to view, can rewind, slow down, examine and take a proper look and still you get this shit







The Ref made a mistake with the Odegaard one, he said the hand was on the ground, there is no excuse for the VAR telling the ref it was actually on the ball and to go view the screen.

The Diaz one just fucking stinks. The linesman wasn't sure if it was offside and he can clearly be heard saying he's allowing play to go but flagging it as a potential offside. England not properly declaring the decision is not incompetence, not the way he then tries to act dumb when the VAR tech is bombarding him with questions.
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online rob1966

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25270 on: Today at 09:03:28 am »
And Gary O'Neill at Wolves can easily show as many dodgy decisions against them starting with this

Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA
