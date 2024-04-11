Whatever PGMOL uses, they'll find a way to fuck it up. But even the foundations of every offside decision technology that has ever been proposed have been fundamentally flawed. Offside cannot be measured by an infinitely thin line. Every observable is measured within an error, absolutely everything. So the line associated with each player's position would have a thickness that will depend on (1) the accuracy of determining the moment at which the ball has been passed (which depends on frame rate, image resolution, ball elasticity, etc.) and (2) the evolution of the player's position at that time (which depends on the speed, acceleration, rotational inertia, etc.) By many estimates, that results in a line of 5-20 cm for one player. Same for the other player. What happens when the lines overlap?



Oh, I forgot, they don't, it's either or.