VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
April 8, 2024, 12:24:46 pm
Quote from: wah00ey on April  8, 2024, 12:19:34 pm
There's a clip I've been sent (by and Arsenal fan) that they are saying shows Harvey dived for the pen.  Are my eyes deceiving me?  Wan Bissaka's right foot clearly makes contact with Harvey's left shin, which doesn't buckle because it's planted.  These Arsenal fans are desperate.

Agree with this Klopphoey, its a definite pen, albeit it may not have been given if Harvey didnt fall over - so he did. It can be both a dive and a pen, its not mutually exclusive and werent posters saying LFC players needed to go down more 
Quote from: Eeyore on April  3, 2024, 09:28:54 pm
Referees and the PGMOL can do no wrong.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
April 8, 2024, 12:30:47 pm
Arsenal fans complaining about other teams diving :lmao
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
April 8, 2024, 12:32:07 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on April  8, 2024, 12:23:38 pm
Even Neville admitted it was a penalty yesterday. Arsenal fans are really in no position to judge considering how their own players behave.

Exactly
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
April 8, 2024, 12:38:55 pm
Just saw the Maddison punch. Obviously he punches like a wet lettuce and it likely didnt hurt the defender, but it was still a punch and a blatant red card. Spurs have had some very strange decisions this season.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
April 8, 2024, 12:42:07 pm
Quote from: Judge Red on April  8, 2024, 11:50:32 am


On a side note, was there ever a replay of casemiro appearing to handball prior to our pen? Blew a gasket at that point so had to go and cool off for a sec.
No all got forgotten about with the pen coming so soon after.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
April 8, 2024, 01:17:55 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on April  8, 2024, 12:30:47 pm
Arsenal fans complaining about other teams diving :lmao

It's incredible isn't it  :D
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
April 8, 2024, 01:24:10 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on April  8, 2024, 01:17:55 pm
It's incredible isn't it  :D
Last week ADFC were complaining about Arsenal's tactical fouls in their game.

The two of them are just the two Spidermen pointing at each other memes now.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
April 8, 2024, 01:34:16 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on April  8, 2024, 11:28:52 am
Any theories about why Wolverhampton Wanderers seem to be punished by VAR this season? There've been loads of absurd decisions given against them.

I know one poster believes that PGMOL is punishing the Wolves manager for complaining about referees - but that's a sort of chicken and egg question. (Did O'Neil complain about refs and therefore provoke PGMOL to instruct VARs to punish them, or did VAR punish Wolves and inspire O'Neil to complain?) Could it even be prejudice against people from Staffordshire (is that whereWolverhampton is?)? Or perhaps there are lots of WBA supporters in PGMOL? It's mystifying, that's for sure.

It isn't just this season Yorky.

They received three apologies from Webb last season. It all started when Lopetegui arrived and basically went to war regarding the piss poor levels of officiating in this Country.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/wolves-fa-fines-julen-lopetegui-29645014

The PGMOL were not having that a foreign manager coming over here and demanding apologies and suggesting Webb and his boys were a bit shit. I think you are on the right lines though regarding the PGMOL not liking something about Woverhampton. You yourself have suggested that English players are treated very differently. Well imagine what their reaction would be to basically a Portuguese club playing in the Premier League. It must really infuriate all the gammons at the PGMOL that Jorge Mendes is basically using Wolves to park his players.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
April 8, 2024, 03:31:05 pm
How come no one is ever to blame now?

Ref made the call so nothing VAR can do so not VAR fault

Otherwise its

VAR made the call so nothing the Ref can do so not Ref fault

They just pass the buck when it's convenient, no one ever to blame so nothing changes
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
April 8, 2024, 03:43:09 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on April  8, 2024, 01:34:16 pm
It isn't just this season Yorky.

They received three apologies from Webb last season. It all started when Lopetegui arrived and basically went to war regarding the piss poor levels of officiating in this Country.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/wolves-fa-fines-julen-lopetegui-29645014

The PGMOL were not having that a foreign manager coming over here and demanding apologies and suggesting Webb and his boys were a bit shit. I think you are on the right lines though regarding the PGMOL not liking something about Woverhampton. You yourself have suggested that English players are treated very differently. Well imagine what their reaction would be to basically a Portuguese club playing in the Premier League. It must really infuriate all the gammons at the PGMOL that Jorge Mendes is basically using Wolves to park his players.

I remember them being dealt a rotten hand by VAR at Anfield in the FA Cup. I think their winner was chalked off because the cameras failed to pick up the key player (a tough one for the conspiracy theorists to explain away*). But I didn't realise that they'd suffered more than that.

*Though presumably not the Wolves' ones, who probably dined out on that cock-up for a long time.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
April 8, 2024, 04:16:04 pm
Just seen that Maddison punch

These lot have been moaning theyve been given nothing since the game against us :lmao
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
April 8, 2024, 04:58:54 pm
Today's ref watch:

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/13110754/ref-watch-premier-league-and-old-firm-weekend-incidents-analysed-by-former-official-dermot-gallagher

Penalty for us.
Wolves "goal" being disallowed was correct decision.
Lamptey challenge was a penalty.
Maddison - VAR decided no "violent conduct".

Other talking points over weekend discussed also.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
April 8, 2024, 05:35:56 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on April  8, 2024, 04:58:54 pm
Today's ref watch:

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/13110754/ref-watch-premier-league-and-old-firm-weekend-incidents-analysed-by-former-official-dermot-gallagher

Penalty for us.
Wolves "goal" being disallowed was correct decision.
Lamptey challenge was a penalty.
Maddison - VAR decided no "violent conduct".

Other talking points over weekend discussed also.
Is a punch not violent conduct? Maybe they thought he was just tickling him.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
April 8, 2024, 05:48:30 pm
Quote from: JRed on April  8, 2024, 05:35:56 pm
Is a punch not violent conduct? Maybe they thought he was just tickling him.

The fella covering for the usual fella was having none of it was he? Tells it as it is, he swivelled and punched him in the gut were his words. Same with that shite Dermot came up with over the Diaz goal at Spurs, fucking saying people were banging on and on about it, fuck off prick.

Dermots a fucking liar too - he keeps saying the Protocols mean the ref cannot be sent to the screen by himself and blames IFAB for this. This is from the fucking IFAB website :-

The referee can initiate a review for a potential clear and obvious error or serious missed incident when:

the VAR (or another match official) recommends a review

the referee suspects that something serious has been missed

https://www.theifab.com/laws/latest/video-assistant-referee-var-protocol/#procedures

Yates is sat on the floor yelling he's been punched and saying look at the screen. Hooper (the Spurs fan???) could, under the rules, ask to review the footage, as he, from the players reaction, may think that he might have missed something
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
April 8, 2024, 05:51:26 pm
Why do you keep quoting rules, Rob, as if they matter? The acting rules are made on the fly...
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
April 8, 2024, 06:24:19 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on April  8, 2024, 05:48:30 pm

Dermots a fucking liar too - he keeps saying the Protocols mean the ref cannot be sent to the screen by himself and blames IFAB for this. This is from the fucking IFAB website :-

The referee can initiate a review for a potential clear and obvious error or serious missed incident when:

the VAR (or another match official) recommends a review

the referee suspects that something serious has been missed

https://www.theifab.com/laws/latest/video-assistant-referee-var-protocol/#procedures

Yates is sat on the floor yelling he's been punched and saying look at the screen. Hooper (the Spurs fan???) could, under the rules, ask to review the footage, as he, from the players reaction, may think that he might have missed something


Whenever they cite the 'VAR protocol' it makes my blood boil, because they only do it when it fits their narrative (like why nothing could be done about the not given Diaz goal and play had already restarted) or when they try and come up with a reason why a situation has not been reviewed (like this punch, the Endo offside, the Odegaard handball).

As you've pointed out, they don't even know the fucking process, but nobody in the media ever questions it. They all just take it at face-value, when the whole fucking protocol can be read in detail after a quick google search. What's even worse is that further down from the part you've quote the VAR protocol gives a pretty clear indication in what situations the ref should be going to look at the monitor. It's for 'subjective decisions' like did Maddison actually (try to) punch the other player or did Endo impede an attacking player in an offside position or did Odegaard deliberately play the ball with his hand. In neither of those situations did the ref go to the monitor, when according to VAR protocol he very much should have as it clearly says: "For subjective decisions, e.g. intensity of a foul challenge, interference at offside, handball considerations, an on-field review (OFR) is appropriate". Again, this is nothing you need to be digging for in hundreds of pages of regulations. It's right there in the VAR protocol, which is about ten or eleven pages long.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
April 8, 2024, 08:12:18 pm
Quote from: farawayred on April  8, 2024, 05:51:26 pm
Why do you keep quoting rules, Rob, as if they matter? The acting rules are made on the fly...

Hopefully David Squires picks it up while browsing and sticks in in his strip.

Quote from: stoa on April  8, 2024, 06:24:19 pm
Whenever they cite the 'VAR protocol' it makes my blood boil, because they only do it when it fits their narrative (like why nothing could be done about the not given Diaz goal and play had already restarted) or when they try and come up with a reason why a situation has not been reviewed (like this punch, the Endo offside, the Odegaard handball).

As you've pointed out, they don't even know the fucking process, but nobody in the media ever questions it. They all just take it at face-value, when the whole fucking protocol can be read in detail after a quick google search. What's even worse is that further down from the part you've quote the VAR protocol gives a pretty clear indication in what situations the ref should be going to look at the monitor. It's for 'subjective decisions' like did Maddison actually (try to) punch the other player or did Endo impede an attacking player in an offside position or did Odegaard deliberately play the ball with his hand. In neither of those situations did the ref go to the monitor, when according to VAR protocol he very much should have as it clearly says: "For subjective decisions, e.g. intensity of a foul challenge, interference at offside, handball considerations, an on-field review (OFR) is appropriate". Again, this is nothing you need to be digging for in hundreds of pages of regulations. It's right there in the VAR protocol, which is about ten or eleven pages long.

I went looking for the bit I posted as I knew Dermot was lying, I've not read it all, which I think I will do now. I've been critical of the way they do VAR especially compared to Rugby League, but to find out that the protocols seem to have actually been well thought out is even more annoying, as its pointing to the PGMOL ignoring the protocols they fucking voted for :no This then casts even more doubt on the integrity of the PGMOL.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
April 8, 2024, 08:41:27 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on April  8, 2024, 08:12:18 pm

I went looking for the bit I posted as I knew Dermot was lying, I've not read it all, which I think I will do now. I've been critical of the way they do VAR especially compared to Rugby League, but to find out that the protocols seem to have actually been well thought out is even more annoying, as its pointing to the PGMOL ignoring the protocols they fucking voted for :no This then casts even more doubt on the integrity of the PGMOL.

That's what makes me angry. The protocol gives quite a good guideline on how VAR is supposed to work. It's the ref making the decisions and VAR is there to give him all the necessary information to do so, whether it's by confirming (or changing) objective decisions like was it offside or not or by showing him the video replay to make subjective decisions like was a player in an offside position interfering with play.

It should actually be pretty straightforward most of the time. Ref makes a decision then talks it over with the VAR to confirm what he thought he saw was correct or to decide he needs to take another look at it. Then when he has all the information he makes the call.

The Odegaard handball was the perfect situation for that. The ref saw Odegaard slipping and his hand moving. In his mind, the player was trying to keep himself from falling. The replay clearly shows he wasn't doing that. The ref said "His hand is on the floor". The replay clearly shows the hand was nowhere near the floor. The VAR should say "Mate, you said the hand is on the floor, but I see in the video it wasn't. Maybe you should take another look at it, to confirm what happened is what you saw". Instead, the VAR made another decision about it being a handball, which he shouldn't. His decision should be whether it was a probable clear and obvious error, which was clearly the case when the ref is describing something that never happened.

The thing is somehow the media, PGMOL and pundits have created this whole new layer in between. Suddenly the VAR isn't there to support the ref, he's there to make a decision himself. That's completely contrary to what the protocol says. The VAR isn't there to look at the Odegaard handball and say "This is or isn't a penalty". He's there to give the ref the information he needs to make the decision. At the same time, the refs need to be strong enough to say "Look, the way I saw it, it was a slip and therefore no handball, but I'm not 100 percent sure about it, let me see the video". The problem is they are operating in this environment where the VAR doesn't want to say anything about a decision maybe being wrong, because they don't want to make their mate look bad. And at the same time, we have refs who are used to being right, because they all come from a time where there was no VAR and the ref was always right, so they don't question themselves. Both those things need to change for VAR to work properly.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
April 8, 2024, 08:55:47 pm
Quote from: stoa on April  8, 2024, 08:41:27 pm
That's what makes me angry. The protocol gives quite a good guideline on how VAR is supposed to work. It's the ref making the decisions and VAR is there to give him all the necessary information to do so, whether it's by confirming (or changing) objective decisions like was it offside or not or by showing him the video replay to make subjective decisions like was a player in an offside position interfering with play.

It should actually be pretty straightforward most of the time. Ref makes a decision then talks it over with the VAR to confirm what he thought he saw was correct or to decide he needs to take another look at it. Then when he has all the information he makes the call.

The Odegaard handball was the perfect situation for that. The ref saw Odegaard slipping and his hand moving. In his mind, the player was trying to keep himself from falling. The replay clearly shows he wasn't doing that. The ref said "His hand is on the floor". The replay clearly shows the hand was nowhere near the floor. The VAR should say "Mate, you said the hand is on the floor, but I see in the video it wasn't. Maybe you should take another look at it, to confirm what happened is what you saw". Instead, the VAR made another decision about it being a handball, which he shouldn't. His decision should be whether it was a probable clear and obvious error, which was clearly the case when the ref is describing something that never happened.

The thing is somehow the media, PGMOL and pundits have created this whole new layer in between. Suddenly the VAR isn't there to support the ref, he's there to make a decision himself. That's completely contrary to what the protocol says. The VAR isn't there to look at the Odegaard handball and say "This is or isn't a penalty". He's there to give the ref the information he needs to make the decision. At the same time, the refs need to be strong enough to say "Look, the way I saw it, it was a slip and therefore no handball, but I'm not 100 percent sure about it, let me see the video". The problem is they are operating in this environment where the VAR doesn't want to say anything about a decision maybe being wrong, because they don't want to make their mate look bad. And at the same time, we have refs who are used to being right, because they all come from a time where there was no VAR and the ref was always right, so they don't question themselves. Both those things need to change for VAR to work properly.

This is a good post. The problem is that you'd be forced into many more times where a ref went to the monitor.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
April 8, 2024, 09:04:08 pm
Quote from: Knight on April  8, 2024, 08:55:47 pm
This is a good post. The problem is that you'd be forced into many more times where a ref went to the monitor.

And?  Why is that a problem?  Surely we should *want*, when it is clear the refs are not good enough in this country to do what is a very challenging and highly pressured job, for them to do the job better and make fewer mistakes? 
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
April 8, 2024, 09:30:14 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on April  8, 2024, 09:04:08 pm
And?  Why is that a problem?  Surely we should *want*, when it is clear the refs are not good enough in this country to do what is a very challenging and highly pressured job, for them to do the job better and make fewer mistakes?

Because it's not a naturally stop start game.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
April 8, 2024, 10:59:13 pm
Quote from: Knight on April  8, 2024, 08:55:47 pm
This is a good post. The problem is that you'd be forced into many more times where a ref went to the monitor.

Is that worse than the VAR watching it over and over again for a minute and then coming to the conclusion that "Both players went in high"? I'm willing to take an additional break per game on average for the ref to go to the monitor, if it means we're five points (or whatever it should be) ahead now instead of level on points with Arsenal. And it's not as if it would necessarily be additional breaks in play. We already have breaks for VAR-checks. The problem is, they're still getting stuff massively wrong based on not following the proper procedure. It's even worse when you think that the top refs are supposed to make decisions in the high profile games, but with VAR you get fools like England, Coote or Hooper making those decisions.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
April 8, 2024, 11:15:02 pm
Quote from: Knight on April  8, 2024, 08:55:47 pm
This is a good post. The problem is that you'd be forced into many more times where a ref went to the monitor.

We need to remove that part from the process, if the ref fucks up or misses something, then the VAR team take over and FOLLOW the fucking rules.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
April 8, 2024, 11:24:48 pm
Quote from: Knight on April  8, 2024, 08:55:47 pm
This is a good post. The problem is that you'd be forced into many more times where a ref went to the monitor.

Quote from: stoa on April  8, 2024, 10:59:13 pm
Is that worse than the VAR watching it over and over again for a minute and then coming to the conclusion that "Both players went in high"? I'm willing to take an additional break per game on average for the ref to go to the monitor, if it means we're five points (or whatever it should be) ahead now instead of level on points with Arsenal. And it's not as if it would necessarily be additional breaks in play. We already have breaks for VAR-checks. The problem is, they're still getting stuff massively wrong based on not following the proper procedure. It's even worse when you think that the top refs are supposed to make decisions in the high profile games, but with VAR you get fools like England, Coote or Hooper making those decisions.

Here's what you're missing.

If the Ref, who was looking right at the high boot into the chest and doesn't want to give it, then the VAR comes up agreeing as he says he got the ball first, both players went in high... then the Ref goes to the monitor to appease the baying crowd... he's not going to change his opinion. It's only going to get reinforced as the "crew" sees what they want to see and justify that view.

Each time we've been screwed, except the one goal disallowed due to stupidity, the VAR crew has agreed with the Refs call. Like Odegaard handball as well. Which means the "crew" isn't going to change things. Sending the Ref to the monitor is only going to delay the inevitable of the call not being over turned.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
April 9, 2024, 12:31:12 am
I wonder if things would be better if the refs carried the monitor around as an oversized wrist watch. The spectacle of being summoned pitchside must be quite chastening for the old boys' club so you can see why they're reticent about doing it (not defending them, just saying I understand how their evil brains work). If the ref can just put his hand up and have a quick peek at his screen, without the crowd knowing who initiated the process, then he might be more willing to do so. It'll still be shit because they're unaccountable manc c*nts, but I'm looking for incremental grains of hope here.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
April 9, 2024, 12:36:44 am
Quote from: 4pool on April  8, 2024, 11:24:48 pm
Here's what you're missing.

If the Ref, who was looking right at the high boot into the chest and doesn't want to give it, then the VAR comes up agreeing as he says he got the ball first, both players went in high... then the Ref goes to the monitor to appease the baying crowd... he's not going to change his opinion. It's only going to get reinforced as the "crew" sees what they want to see and justify that view.

Each time we've been screwed, except the one goal disallowed due to stupidity, the VAR crew has agreed with the Refs call. Like Odegaard handball as well. Which means the "crew" isn't going to change things. Sending the Ref to the monitor is only going to delay the inevitable of the call not being over turned.

The thing is though, we don't know whether that would happen as we don't see VAR applied properly. We haven't seen Oliver going to the monitor and looking again at the boot to the chest and maybe going "Fucking hell, he really catches him with the boot". And we didn't see whoever the guy was for the Odegaard handball. Again he says in the video "His hand's on the floor, his hand's on the floor". That's the justification for not giving a penalty. And I can see why you wouldn't give a penalty, if a guy is slipping and he's putting his hand on the floor to steady himself. But the ref never saw that the hand was actually not on the floor and that Odegaard might have slipped, but the hand movement wasn't to balance himself it was to change the direction the ball is going.

That's my point. If the refs are shite then yeah this whole VAR thing is just pointless, but we simply don't know, if the refs wouldn't get to the right decision, if they actually followed the protocol, because they're not doing it. Then again just following the protocol isn't going to be enough, the refs/VARs also need to operate in an environment where getting the right decision is encouraged, especially by PGMOL, but also by the media, the clubs and the supporters. We don't need Howard Webb doing a show to justify every fuck up with the most blatant lies. We need a show where he acknowledges that mistakes happen, but they're trying everything to make as few of them as possible and to constantly improve. They don't do that. They just get out their message of "Everything is fine" and have their stooges in the media spread it.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
April 9, 2024, 02:14:38 am
Oliver saw it. It was right in front of him. He didn't want to know. Going to the monitor isn't going to change his mind. Especially when VAR is confirming no penalty.

But just for you Oliver goes over to the monitor. He sees it again. Real time, slow motion, and then thinks he did get him in the chest----just like i saw originally, but he got the ball first as VAR confirmed-- therefore no penalty.

You are just damn sure it was a pen and the Ref seeing it again will change the call. But why? Why would a Ref admit an error when the crew is already agreeing with him that it wasn't a penalty? It ain't going to happen. They've already decide it and have their excuses reasons lined up.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
April 9, 2024, 08:40:40 am
Quote from: 4pool on April  9, 2024, 02:14:38 am
Oliver saw it. It was right in front of him. He didn't want to know. Going to the monitor isn't going to change his mind. Especially when VAR is confirming no penalty.

But just for you Oliver goes over to the monitor. He sees it again. Real time, slow motion, and then thinks he did get him in the chest----just like i saw originally, but he got the ball first as VAR confirmed-- therefore no penalty.

You are just damn sure it was a pen and the Ref seeing it again will change the call. But why? Why would a Ref admit an error when the crew is already agreeing with him that it wasn't a penalty? It ain't going to happen. They've already decide it and have their excuses reasons lined up.

It's literally in the laws,getting the ball makes absolutely no difference, IFAB website

WHAT HAPPENS IF


a high foot makes contact with an opponent?

A direct free kick is awarded (or penalty kick if the offence takes place in the offenders penalty area) and the player may be shown a red or yellow card.

https://www.footballrules.com/offences-sanctions/fouls/#:~:text=a%20high%20foot%20makes%20contact,a%20red%20or%20yellow%20card.

FA Laws of the game, LAw 12 :-

PLAYING IN A DANGEROUS MANNER

Playing in a dangerous manner is any action that, while trying to play the ball, threatens injury to someone (including the player themself) and includes preventing a nearby opponent from playing the ball for fear of injury.

https://www.thefa.com/football-rules-governance/lawsandrules/laws/football-11-11/law-12---fouls-and-misconduct



As Jay Bothroyd said on the Monday Ref Watch, anywhere else on the pitch, that's a free kick. He said Macallister turned as he knew he was going to get booted. There's no 50/50, under the laws, its a penalty

Oliver knows the Law, if he watches that back, he cannot, unless he is cheating, not give a penalty, because Law 12 says he has to and also book Doku.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
April 9, 2024, 08:47:52 am
Quote from: rob1966 on April  9, 2024, 08:40:40 am
It's literally in the laws,getting the ball makes absolutely no difference, IFAB website

WHAT HAPPENS IF


a high foot makes contact with an opponent?

A direct free kick is awarded (or penalty kick if the offence takes place in the offenders penalty area) and the player may be shown a red or yellow card.

https://www.footballrules.com/offences-sanctions/fouls/#:~:text=a%20high%20foot%20makes%20contact,a%20red%20or%20yellow%20card.

FA Laws of the game, LAw 12 :-

PLAYING IN A DANGEROUS MANNER

Playing in a dangerous manner is any action that, while trying to play the ball, threatens injury to someone (including the player themself) and includes preventing a nearby opponent from playing the ball for fear of injury.

https://www.thefa.com/football-rules-governance/lawsandrules/laws/football-11-11/law-12---fouls-and-misconduct



As Jay Bothroyd said on the Monday Ref Watch, anywhere else on the pitch, that's a free kick. He said Macallister turned as he knew he was going to get booted. There's no 50/50, under the laws, its a penalty

Oliver knows the Law, if he watches that back, he cannot, unless he is cheating, not give a penalty, because Law 12 says he has to and also book Doku.
Seeing that picture again is more upsetting than seeing a picture of your girlfriend getting it on with your best mate!
It absolutely sickens me.
The most blatant penalty you could ever see and the officials did what they do. Thats almost as bad as the offside at spurs. Really makes me want to give up on football.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
April 9, 2024, 01:29:56 pm
Quote from: oojason on April  7, 2024, 06:24:28 pm
very much so... as well as being out of control too:-

Casemiro ankle-high jump challenge on 90+7' (no VAR review?; yellow card) - https://streamin.one/v/861901be & https://twitter.com/Ballmegamind/status/1777013556879220995








Nothing to see here, good process boys :butt

Jones does that, its get to the screen Anthony for a review , the contact from the second picture shown to baldy as he gets there and then a full speed "oh look its a leg breaker" and a 6 game ban :no
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
April 9, 2024, 01:51:05 pm
there's no mitigation here for Taylor whatsoever. he's right there, looking straight at it unobstructed. he sees how far Casemiro comes from, at what speed and with how much force and doesn't get the ball at all. yet he deems that worthy only of a yellow card.

even if he didn't have form for this kind of thing prior (which he does, lots of it), it's a red all day long.

my arse!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 12:21:00 pm
All things considered I think the ref in the Divers v Bayern match had a good game. I can understand the fume over Bayerns pen claim as technically its a penalty by the 'letter of the law' so as much as I would be seething if it had been given against us (and its the kind of thing that would happen to us) if its the laws of the game then so be it.  How many times has Webb tried to excuse shitty decisions because its 'by the letter of the law' - the problem is that its only applied when it suits them.

What infuriates me the most is that the potential impact of the decision gets to determine whether the law should be followed.  If that had happened outside the box does the ref give it or is it down to 'common sense' on that occasion? I can appreciate the point of view for the ref waving it off as a misunderstanding and it not being given but if thats the case then it needs to be consistent- everytime! I keep going back to Dokus kung fu kick and theres no doubt in my mind that the potential impact of giving that penalty influenced the outcome. It seems to me that theres a lot less scandal in not giving a right penalty than there is giving a wrong penalty.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 01:39:10 pm
Quote from: oojason on April  7, 2024, 06:24:28 pm
very much so... as well as being out of control too:-

Casemiro ankle-high jump challenge on 90+7' (no VAR review?; yellow card) - https://streamin.one/v/861901be & https://twitter.com/Ballmegamind/status/1777013556879220995







Surprised the VAR didn't reply it with -1 frames per millisecond like they did with Jones.
Good process boys
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 01:58:35 pm
Finally some good progress.

https://theathletic.com/5039970/2024/04/11/premier-league-semi-automated-offside/?utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=twitterfc&source=twitteruk

Premier League clubs have unanimously approved the use of semi-automated offside technology for the 2024-25 season.

The English top fight will use the same cameras and software that UEFA uses in the mens Champions League.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 02:12:04 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:58:35 pm
Finally some good progress.

https://theathletic.com/5039970/2024/04/11/premier-league-semi-automated-offside/?utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=twitterfc&source=twitteruk

Premier League clubs have unanimously approved the use of semi-automated offside technology for the 2024-25 season.

The English top fight will use the same cameras and software that UEFA uses in the mens Champions League.

Used in the Europa too right? Cos.... :boxhead

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 02:14:15 pm
Quote from: Redley on Today at 02:12:04 pm
Used in the Europa too right? Cos.... :boxhead



May be the skynet AI system they use isn't a Liverpool fan?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 02:17:32 pm
Quote from: Redley on Today at 02:12:04 pm
Used in the Europa too right? Cos.... :boxhead



No my post literally says as used in the mens Champions League.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 02:17:59 pm
Good! Should have been brought in sooner
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 02:19:57 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:17:32 pm
No my post literally says as used in the mens Champions League.

Ahh excellent then
