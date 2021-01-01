

I went looking for the bit I posted as I knew Dermot was lying, I've not read it all, which I think I will do now. I've been critical of the way they do VAR especially compared to Rugby League, but to find out that the protocols seem to have actually been well thought out is even more annoying, as its pointing to the PGMOL ignoring the protocols they fucking voted for This then casts even more doubt on the integrity of the PGMOL.



That's what makes me angry. The protocol gives quite a good guideline on how VAR is supposed to work. It's the ref making the decisions and VAR is there to give him all the necessary information to do so, whether it's by confirming (or changing) objective decisions like was it offside or not or by showing him the video replay to make subjective decisions like was a player in an offside position interfering with play.It should actually be pretty straightforward most of the time. Ref makes a decision then talks it over with the VAR to confirm what he thought he saw was correct or to decide he needs to take another look at it. Then when he has all the information he makes the call.The Odegaard handball was the perfect situation for that. The ref saw Odegaard slipping and his hand moving. In his mind, the player was trying to keep himself from falling. The replay clearly shows he wasn't doing that. The ref said "His hand is on the floor". The replay clearly shows the hand was nowhere near the floor. The VAR should say "Mate, you said the hand is on the floor, but I see in the video it wasn't. Maybe you should take another look at it, to confirm what happened is what you saw". Instead, the VAR made another decision about it being a handball, which he shouldn't. His decision should be whether it was a probable clear and obvious error, which was clearly the case when the ref is describing something that never happened.The thing is somehow the media, PGMOL and pundits have created this whole new layer in between. Suddenly the VAR isn't there to support the ref, he's there to make a decision himself. That's completely contrary to what the protocol says. The VAR isn't there to look at the Odegaard handball and say "This is or isn't a penalty". He's there to give the ref the information he needs to make the decision. At the same time, the refs need to be strong enough to say "Look, the way I saw it, it was a slip and therefore no handball, but I'm not 100 percent sure about it, let me see the video". The problem is they are operating in this environment where the VAR doesn't want to say anything about a decision maybe being wrong, because they don't want to make their mate look bad. And at the same time, we have refs who are used to being right, because they all come from a time where there was no VAR and the ref was always right, so they don't question themselves. Both those things need to change for VAR to work properly.