Jwils21

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25120 on: Yesterday at 01:46:22 pm
Another bent decision that will be swept away in tribalism, whataboutery and Bantz.
Ray K

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25121 on: Yesterday at 01:50:34 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:18:13 pm
And there's yet another very very very not bent decision in Abu Dhabi's favour.

Has such an incident been cleared as quickly by VAR all season?
Of course there was. The Alexis Mac non- penalty.
Barneylfc∗

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25122 on: Yesterday at 01:50:55 pm
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 01:46:22 pm
Another bent decision that will be swept away in tribalism, whataboutery and Bantz.

They even themselves out over the season apparently.

So we're due at least 10 game changing decisions in our favour and Abu Dhabi due to lose a few games due to bad VAR decisions.
Dr. Beaker

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25123 on: Yesterday at 01:51:26 pm
That non pen for Palace was even worse than Doku.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25124 on: Yesterday at 01:59:05 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 01:51:26 pm
That non pen for Palace was even worse than Doku.

At least Tierney or Atwell weren't involved.
They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Jwils21

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25125 on: Yesterday at 02:03:45 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:50:55 pm
They even themselves out over the season apparently.

So we're due at least 10 game changing decisions in our favour and Abu Dhabi due to lose a few games due to bad VAR decisions.

Yep. City are owed an infinite number of decisions because Van Dijk made a tackle against Napoli in 2018 that looks bad in a freeze frame. We deserved the shambles of the Diaz offside v Spurs because Dudek was off his line in Istanbul in 2005. Typical scousers
carling

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25126 on: Yesterday at 02:09:38 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 01:51:26 pm
That non pen for Palace was even worse than Doku.

Hmm, just looked and I think I've seen pennos like that not given, albeit very rarely.

But Doku was a one-off.  You'll never find another example of something like that not being given as a foul.
sinnermichael

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25127 on: Yesterday at 05:11:18 pm
Another great day for VAR and the officials.

The Schar decision was laughable.
Enders

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25128 on: Yesterday at 05:42:51 pm
Wolves been fucked over again?
The G in Gerrard

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25129 on: Yesterday at 06:35:56 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 01:43:06 pm
Dean is a Tranmere fan and they are as bitter as Everton fans when it comes to hating us.
He's smug with it as well the twat.
Dim Glas

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25130 on: Yesterday at 06:53:40 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 12:49:53 pm
Mike Dean suggesting Virgil was "lucky" not to get a red for having his hands on Sheffield United player (Trusty?)? ::)

and the Sheff Utd player who tried to end Konates career?
RyanBabel19

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25131 on: Yesterday at 07:28:36 pm
Yay the refereeing gods have now decided that a touch on the ball doesn't mean anything if you foul in the box

:lmao
masher

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25132 on: Yesterday at 07:42:12 pm
It was an even game till Arsenal were given the penalty. Lamptey got the ball and yet its a foul, WTF
Zimagic

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25133 on: Yesterday at 08:55:38 pm
Quote from: Enders on Yesterday at 05:42:51 pm
Wolves been fucked over again?
Yep, horrible decision. Worse than ours with Endo. Insanity.
crewlove

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25134 on: Yesterday at 09:04:35 pm
I don't think it was a bad decision against Brighton. Lamptey touched the ball but it's hard to say he won it. Despite that the problem is that two weeks ago we heard that it's okay to attack somebody if you had a touch on the ball.

With Gvardiol I think they've been lenient about that since VAR's coming in. Still a bearhug but wasn't specifically surprised with the decision. Especially when Tierney wasn't going to give it in real time. Still, on one hand we have Webb talking about high bar for potential reviews and on other hand we have VAR interventions like one with penalty on Mudryk last week. I just don't know and don't understand what is a foul and what is not in this league.
RyanBabel19

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25135 on: Yesterday at 09:56:25 pm
Quote from: crewlove on Yesterday at 09:04:35 pm
I don't think it was a bad decision against Brighton. Lamptey touched the ball but it's hard to say he won it. Despite that the problem is that two weeks ago we heard that it's okay to attack somebody if you had a touch on the ball.

With Gvardiol I think they've been lenient about that since VAR's coming in. Still a bearhug but wasn't specifically surprised with the decision. Especially when Tierney wasn't going to give it in real time. Still, on one hand we have Webb talking about high bar for potential reviews and on other hand we have VAR interventions like one with penalty on Mudryk last week. I just don't know and don't understand what is a foul and what is not in this league.

The issue is the same as always, no consistency.

Doku got a touch on the ball and that's why it wasn't a pen
Lamptey, got a touch on the ball... doesn't matter
Redley

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25136 on: Yesterday at 10:50:27 pm
Getting decisions we should get would have put us far clear. If we got decisions that we shouldnt get, like Abu Dhabi and VARsenal did today, wed have wrapped the title up already. Absolutely scandalous how this title race has been influenced by officials
rafathegaffa83

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25137 on: Yesterday at 10:54:45 pm
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 10:50:27 pm
Getting decisions we should get would have put us far clear. If we got decisions that we shouldnt get, like Abu Dhabi and VARsenal did today, wed have wrapped the title up already. Absolutely scandalous how this title race has been influenced by officials

Absolutely.  We should have had a nice cushion to work with at this stage. Scandalous how Arsenal get away with their antics game after game without a peep out of the media
MH41

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25138 on: Yesterday at 11:25:36 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:54:45 pm
Absolutely.  We should have had a nice cushion to work with at this stage. Scandalous how Arsenal get away with their antics game after game without a peep out of the media

I agree. A lot of these decisions are memorable. Some have been forgotten about.

I recalled today how much we were messed around in the arsenal league match.

Still can't believe how the Martinelli goal (to make it 2-1,) was allowed to stand.

The only reason he was able to slot home into an empty net, was because his clear shove on VVD, meant Álisson looks as if he has made a mess, when the reality is he has had to adjust from clearing the ball to safety, to unexpectedly having to adjust and try to clear the ball and catch VVD at the same time.

It's a clear foul. And at a time when we were in the ascendancy in the match.
It's really worth another look. It's a clear foul. It's disgraceful.

Robinred

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25139 on: Today at 12:53:29 am
Quote from: Enders on Yesterday at 05:42:51 pm
Wolves been fucked over again?

Indeed. Just watched MOTD, and Gary ONeil was extremely circumspect. But he was correct - the decision to deny the equaliser was inexplicable. The standard of refereeing under PGMOL is in the toilet. I think I can guarantee that we will all witness superior officiating in this coming weeks European ties.
GreatEx

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25140 on: Today at 02:45:27 am
I thought the Arsenal penalty was the correct call.

For the Wolves disallowed goal, I haven't seen a replay angle that shows the alignment of ball, keeper and offside attacker. If they were approximately aligned, then it would seem to be a correct decision, even if it feels harsh.

Edit: here it is. Looks a correct call to me
farawayred

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25141 on: Today at 02:51:51 am
^^^ I think it's the correct call too, but I hate the rule. A player in line between the keeper and the ball should not be punished if not playing. If he pushes the keeper and prevents him from moving toward the ball, than yes, but this guy is a yard in front of the keeper.

Grey line...
GreatEx

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25142 on: Today at 03:00:35 am
Yeah I agree it's harsh, but a necessary rule... imagine if Newcastle tasked Dan Burn with standing a couple of feet in front of Kelleher/Ali and moving side to side to block his view of play... not really in the spirit of the game (such as it is these days)
farawayred

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25143 on: Today at 03:37:35 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 03:00:35 am
Yeah I agree it's harsh, but a necessary rule... imagine if Newcastle tasked Dan Burn with standing a couple of feet in front of Kelleher/Ali and moving side to side to block his view of play... not really in the spirit of the game (such as it is these days)
Well yeah, the moving would be a problem. That would mean that the player is actively participating in the play. But I saw the play live and it didn't seem to be the case. Could be wrong though...
spider-neil

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25144 on: Today at 05:26:45 am
Quote from: masher on Yesterday at 07:42:12 pm
It was an even game till Arsenal were given the penalty. Lamptey got the ball and yet its a foul, WTF

Yet Doku gets the ball (he didn't) and it's not a foul. VAR doesn't know whether they are coming or going.
spider-neil

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25145 on: Today at 05:34:50 am
Quote from: oojason on April  4, 2024, 09:57:18 pm
Osulas two footed scissor tackle on Konate on 67' - https://twitter.com/matthewscarb/status/1775987965992292410? (40 second video; best angles at the end)

^ referee Atwell seemed to only interested in letting people know it wasn't a penalty... and nothing on the Osula's lunge at Konate. No VAR review it seems, either.


Edit: here too https://twitter.com/MrBDK_YT/status/1775991106318045363



The ref as a clear view of that dangerous tackle and doesn't call a foul. Oliver has a clear view of a chest-high challenge with studs showing and doesn't call a foul. Gravenberch has a horrible challenge on his ankle. VAR see all three incidents and do nothing.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25146 on: Today at 06:59:45 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 02:45:27 am
I thought the Arsenal penalty was the correct call.

For the Wolves disallowed goal, I haven't seen a replay angle that shows the alignment of ball, keeper and offside attacker. If they were approximately aligned, then it would seem to be a correct decision, even if it feels harsh.

Edit: here it is. Looks a correct call to me


The thing that makes this a ridiculous decision in my view is that there is just absolutely no way Fabianskj is ever saving that header. Yes someone is in his way, but it's from five yards out and is bulleted into the corner. There is no goalkeeper in the world that is going to get near it, so has he really been interfered with?
Devastatin' Dave

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25147 on: Today at 08:46:43 am
Dont really get the frustration with the Wolves decision. The player is right in-front of the keeper in an offside position.

The same football people complaining about the decision are the same that say if hes not interfering with play what is he doing on the pitch.
JRed

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25148 on: Today at 09:10:05 am
You might not agree with the rule, but if a player is offside and in keepers line of vision, which he was, then its ruled out. Hardly the worst decision Ive ever seen as the wolves manager said.
rob1966

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25149 on: Today at 09:19:22 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 06:59:45 am
The thing that makes this a ridiculous decision in my view is that there is just absolutely no way Fabianskj is ever saving that header. Yes someone is in his way, but it's from five yards out and is bulleted into the corner. There is no goalkeeper in the world that is going to get near it, so has he really been interfered with?

Needs a law change. This was said when Harvey's goal was disallowed when Mo was pushed offside, the keeper was never getting it, so why disallow it.

If you wanna see harsh, look under the old laws, seen 1 vid of Kevin Sheedy scoring an absolute screamer of a volley and it got disallowed as someone was stood offside about 10 yards to the left of the keeper
thejbs

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25150 on: Today at 09:42:14 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 06:59:45 am
The thing that makes this a ridiculous decision in my view is that there is just absolutely no way Fabianskj is ever saving that header. Yes someone is in his way, but it's from five yards out and is bulleted into the corner. There is no goalkeeper in the world that is going to get near it, so has he really been interfered with?

Exactly my thoughts on it. But would say that it was still the correct decision as the laws stand. But with the refs we have, could you trust them with more subjectivity.
Kloppage Time

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25151 on: Today at 09:43:54 am
Thread on Red Cafe about how Anthony Taylor favours other teams when he officiates Man U games in order to cancel out any perceived bias, the records seem to agree with that idea.

problem might occur when he refs Uniteds rivals when he can then be a little biased against those teams
DelTrotter

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25152 on: Today at 09:46:04 am
Quote from: Kloppage Time on Today at 09:43:54 am
Thread on Red Cafe about how Anthony Taylor favours other teams when he officiates Man U games in order to cancel out any perceived bias, the records seem to agree with that idea.

Yep, defo felt favoured when he was ignoring Ronaldo kicking Jones, Fernandes assaulting Jones, Maguire hauling Jota down when through on goal and an attempt by Pogba to end Keita's career hehe. (though VAR finally corrected him on the latter one)
