Absolutely. We should have had a nice cushion to work with at this stage. Scandalous how Arsenal get away with their antics game after game without a peep out of the media
I agree. A lot of these decisions are memorable. Some have been forgotten about.
I recalled today how much we were messed around in the arsenal league match.
Still can't believe how the Martinelli goal (to make it 2-1,) was allowed to stand.
The only reason he was able to slot home into an empty net, was because his clear shove on VVD, meant Álisson looks as if he has made a mess, when the reality is he has had to adjust from clearing the ball to safety, to unexpectedly having to adjust and try to clear the ball and catch VVD at the same time.
It's a clear foul. And at a time when we were in the ascendancy in the match.
It's really worth another look. It's a clear foul. It's disgraceful.