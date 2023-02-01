« previous next »
VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General

Barneylfc

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25000 on: Today at 02:56:38 pm
He gave a foul to Brighton when he wasn't even looking. Turned round to see a player on the floor so blew the whistle for a free kick  ;D
smicer07

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25001 on: Today at 02:57:26 pm
Might as well just have Var refereeing it all from their little box. Refs don't make any decisions without the live feed from there.
rob1966

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25002 on: Today at 03:00:51 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:22:47 pm
Because we let them.

How does one club stop the PGMOL from cheating? Its up the the 20, but we all know 3 with links to the Middle East will not get on board for starters.
JRed

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25003 on: Today at 03:03:57 pm
Hes not cheating guys, hes just making mistakes.
DelTrotter

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25004 on: Today at 03:09:38 pm
HAHAHAHAAH this is farcical
Tonyh8su

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25005 on: Today at 03:10:18 pm
Fuck this.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25006 on: Today at 03:15:08 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:00:51 pm
How does one club stop the PGMOL from cheating? Its up the the 20, but we all know 3 with links to the Middle East will not get on board for starters.

Well we can start by banging on about it constantly, banging on about it with the evidence.

Start swinging our balls ffs
Legs

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25007 on: Today at 03:33:48 pm
Offside really
Fromola

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25008 on: Today at 03:37:07 pm
Quote from: Legs on Today at 03:33:48 pm
Offside really

You'd get the occasional flag going up there, but before the farce of VAR that's just given as a goal 9 times out of 10 and nobody thinks anything of it, it's basically level.

At least we're spared having it stole off us if the flag did stay down.
Adeemo

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25009 on: Today at 04:00:41 pm
He booked the defender that fouled Nunez in the build up to Diazs offside goal, yet werent we told earlier in the season that theyre no longer allowed to book players for that if the attack isnt stopped?
TheShanklyGates

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25010 on: Today at 04:01:11 pm
The difference between how the two sides were refereed today was maddening.
Redley

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25011 on: Today at 04:01:46 pm
Quote from: Adeemo on Today at 04:00:41 pm
He booked the defender that fouled Nunez in the build up to Diazs offside goal, yet werent we told earlier in the season that theyre no longer allowed to book players for that if the attack isnt stopped?

Thats right

Good process today
farawayred

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25012 on: Today at 04:01:58 pm
Coote is a cnut.
rafathegaffa83

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25013 on: Today at 04:02:52 pm
8 yellow cards. 5 for us. In a game that didn't warrant near that many. The Endo and Mac Allister ones were ridiculous
Hazell

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25014 on: Today at 04:07:25 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on March 28, 2024, 02:16:34 pm
This was his profile, until PGMOL ordered him to take it down. There's a Notts County one there now..



Is this real? Would explain a lot after today's performance.
nayia2002

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25015 on: Today at 04:09:04 pm
Were the lines manipulated to make diaz marginally offside??!!
Because with the naked eye he's marginally onside  :no :butt
c*nts  :no :wanker :butt
farawayred

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25016 on: Today at 04:09:43 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 04:02:52 pm
8 yellow cards. 5 for us. In a game that didn't warrant near that many. The Endo and Mac Allister ones were ridiculous
Three of our cards (Van Dijk, Gakpo and Gomez?) were for lightly catching someone around the neck. Yellow cards. If this was a foul in Coote's book, as it appears, Nunez should have had a penalty.
swoopy

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25017 on: Today at 04:18:44 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:07:25 pm
Is this real? Would explain a lot after today's performance.

Of course it's not real. Some soft saps create something on the Internet and it get shared round by a load of tinfoil hatters on social media.
Jshooters

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25018 on: Today at 04:20:14 pm
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 02:17:00 pm
Coote and Tierney played their role for Howard perfectly today already. Job done.

We won, dont forget. Apparently the result neutralises any referee indiscretions
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25019 on: Today at 04:21:00 pm
Quote from: Adeemo on Today at 04:00:41 pm
He booked the defender that fouled Nunez in the build up to Diazs offside goal, yet werent we told earlier in the season that theyre no longer allowed to book players for that if the attack isnt stopped?

Earlier in the game he pulled it back for a Brighton free-kick after they made 3 passes during an advantage.. so surely he should have brought it back for a freekick to us after Diaz was offside too.
rushyman

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25020 on: Today at 04:23:17 pm
Coote is not a hoot
Hazell

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25021 on: Today at 04:24:03 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:21:00 pm
Earlier in the game he pulled it back for a Brighton free-kick after they made 3 passes during an advantage.. so surely he should have brought it back for a freekick to us after Diaz was offside too.

Yeah, that was mad.

That was the worst overall refereeing performance I've seen for a while. The only major one was a potential penalty on Nunez but for the sheer number of bizarre calls, its right up there.
stoa

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25022 on: Today at 04:25:14 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:21:00 pm
Earlier in the game he pulled it back for a Brighton free-kick after they made 3 passes during an advantage.. so surely he should have brought it back for a freekick to us after Diaz was offside too.

To be fair, he has this perma-derpy look on his face and he takes five seconds before every decision to actually process what he has just seen.
Redley

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25023 on: Today at 04:25:56 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 04:18:44 pm
Of course it's not real. Some soft saps create something on the Internet and it get shared round by a load of tinfoil hatters on social media.

Tellingly believable though :D
fowlermagic

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25024 on: Today at 04:27:06 pm
Honestly one of the worst refs I have seen this season as he's about as authoritative as Captain Sobel in Band of Brothers. Some of his decisions were cringing.
afc tukrish

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25025 on: Today at 04:28:50 pm
Quote from: stoa on Today at 04:25:14 pm
To be fair, he has this perma-derpy look on his face and he takes five seconds before every decision to actually process what he has just seen.

Good process...
SvenJohansen

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25026 on: Today at 04:40:30 pm
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 04:27:06 pm
Honestly one of the worst refs I have seen this season as he's about as authoritative as Captain Sobel in Band of Brothers. Some of his decisions were cringing.

Kind of looks like him too.
Claire.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25027 on: Today at 04:50:47 pm
Quote from: stoa on Today at 04:25:14 pm
To be fair, he has this perma-derpy look on his face and he takes five seconds before every decision to actually process what he has just seen.

Im a little bit concerned that carra kept saying he was getting advice about decisions for free kicks and bookings.
vblfc

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25028 on: Today at 04:51:03 pm
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Today at 04:40:30 pm
Kind of looks like him too.
more like Howdy Doody with Tierney pulling his strings.
gazzalfc

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25029 on: Today at 05:08:14 pm
He is the worst kind of referee. One who guesses and makes the situation fit his decision. The foul in the first half that he had his back turned but gave it because their player was down.
Knight

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25030 on: Today at 05:23:45 pm
Quote from: Redley on Today at 04:01:46 pm
Thats right

Good process today

Maybe he booked him for the fact that it was a bad tackle rather than it being a professional foul.
The G in Gerrard

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25031 on: Today at 05:24:00 pm
Our game had 8 yellow cards. ;D
thejbs

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25032 on: Today at 05:39:26 pm
20 fouls to 6 in a game where we dominated possession. 5 yellows. Coote is terrible.
Nitramdorf

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25033 on: Today at 09:57:45 pm
It's just a shitshow. We topped the fair play league under Jurgen for 4 seasons running I believe. Maybe with extra years on top. Now we regularly get 5 booked per game, plus the pathetic reds.

Theres nearly always an early one to put us under more undue pressure. If I played for this team I would have to say something and get sent off. I dont know how our lads keep their cool.

Its ridiculous.
Offline Nick110581

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25034 on: Today at 10:01:45 pm »
You cant trust these refs not to fuck us over in the any of the remaining games.

The fact Carragher said he was getting advice from VAR is worrying.
Online StigenKeegan

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25035 on: Today at 10:23:25 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 04:50:47 pm
Im a little bit concerned that carra kept saying he was getting advice about decisions for free kicks and bookings.

So basically they just put Tierney to ref ANOTHER of our matches...just this time underVARcover? Makes sense really...
Online Redley

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25036 on: Today at 10:25:02 pm »
Think its pretty important to get some clarity on that comment, cos is obviously a MASSIVE issue if its true (and frankly, probably that famous smoking gun)
Online BoRed

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25037 on: Today at 10:26:54 pm »
v Sheffield Utd

Ref: Stuart Attwell
4th official: Anthony Taylor
VAR: Chris Kavanagh
Online rob1966

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25038 on: Today at 11:40:26 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 10:26:54 pm
v Sheffield Utd

Ref: Stuart Attwell
4th official: Anthony Taylor
VAR: Chris Kavanagh

Oh do fuck off, I'm in enough trouble as it is with the missus for my language at the match cos of my grassing twat of a son, I'm going to have to bite my fist Thursday night :no
Online GreatEx

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25039 on: Today at 11:46:43 pm »
I don't see what the big deal is, there's only five referees in the Premier League so we're bound to get some repetition (one moment please, my producers are telling me... gosh, really, that many?)
