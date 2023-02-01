Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Because we let them.
How does one club stop the PGMOL from cheating? Its up the the 20, but we all know 3 with links to the Middle East will not get on board for starters.
Offside really
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
He booked the defender that fouled Nunez in the build up to Diazs offside goal, yet werent we told earlier in the season that theyre no longer allowed to book players for that if the attack isnt stopped?
This was his profile, until PGMOL ordered him to take it down. There's a Notts County one there now..
8 yellow cards. 5 for us. In a game that didn't warrant near that many. The Endo and Mac Allister ones were ridiculous
Page created in 0.042 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.66]