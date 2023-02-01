« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 621 622 623 624 625 [626]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1301916 times)

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,623
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25000 on: Today at 02:56:38 pm »
He gave a foul to Brighton when he wasn't even looking. Turned round to see a player on the floor so blew the whistle for a free kick  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,104
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25001 on: Today at 02:57:26 pm »
Might as well just have Var refereeing it all from their little box. Refs don't make any decisions without the live feed from there.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,327
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25002 on: Today at 03:00:51 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:22:47 pm
Because we let them.

How does one club stop the PGMOL from cheating? Its up the the 20, but we all know 3 with links to the Middle East will not get on board for starters.
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,961
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25003 on: Today at 03:03:57 pm »
Hes not cheating guys, hes just making mistakes.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,379
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25004 on: Today at 03:09:38 pm »
HAHAHAHAAH this is farcical
Logged

Offline Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,549
  • YNWA
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25005 on: Today at 03:10:18 pm »
Fuck this.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,235
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25006 on: Today at 03:15:08 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:00:51 pm
How does one club stop the PGMOL from cheating? Its up the the 20, but we all know 3 with links to the Middle East will not get on board for starters.

Well we can start by banging on about it constantly, banging on about it with the evidence.

Start swinging our balls ffs
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,850
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25007 on: Today at 03:33:48 pm »
Offside really
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,685
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25008 on: Today at 03:37:07 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 03:33:48 pm
Offside really

You'd get the occasional flag going up there, but before the farce of VAR that's just given as a goal 9 times out of 10 and nobody thinks anything of it, it's basically level.

At least we're spared having it stole off us if the flag did stay down.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Adeemo

  • surreally arsed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,761
  • A.W.E.S.O.M.-O
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25009 on: Today at 04:00:41 pm »
He booked the defender that fouled Nunez in the build up to Diazs offside goal, yet werent we told earlier in the season that theyre no longer allowed to book players for that if the attack isnt stopped?
Logged
"I love the Pope, I love seeing him in his Pope-Mobile, his three feet of bullet proof plexi-glass. That's faith in action folks! You know he's got God on his side"

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,785
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25010 on: Today at 04:01:11 pm »
The difference between how the two sides were refereed today was maddening.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Redley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,283
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25011 on: Today at 04:01:46 pm »
Quote from: Adeemo on Today at 04:00:41 pm
He booked the defender that fouled Nunez in the build up to Diazs offside goal, yet werent we told earlier in the season that theyre no longer allowed to book players for that if the attack isnt stopped?

Thats right

Good process today
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,376
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25012 on: Today at 04:01:58 pm »
Coote is a cnut.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,961
  • Dutch Class
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25013 on: Today at 04:02:52 pm »
8 yellow cards. 5 for us. In a game that didn't warrant near that many. The Endo and Mac Allister ones were ridiculous
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,554
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25014 on: Today at 04:07:25 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on March 28, 2024, 02:16:34 pm
This was his profile, until PGMOL ordered him to take it down. There's a Notts County one there now..



Is this real? Would explain a lot after today's performance.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online nayia2002

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,634
    • http://www.victoriacreperie.co.uk/
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25015 on: Today at 04:09:04 pm »
Were the lines manipulated to make diaz marginally offside??!!
Because with the naked eye he's marginally onside  :no :butt
c*nts  :no :wanker :butt
Logged
who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,376
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25016 on: Today at 04:09:43 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 04:02:52 pm
8 yellow cards. 5 for us. In a game that didn't warrant near that many. The Endo and Mac Allister ones were ridiculous
Three of our cards (Van Dijk, Gakpo and Gomez?) were for lightly catching someone around the neck. Yellow cards. If this was a foul in Coote's book, as it appears, Nunez should have had a penalty.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
Pages: 1 ... 621 622 623 624 625 [626]   Go Up
« previous next »
 