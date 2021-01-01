« previous next »
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Quote from: Ski on Yesterday at 10:54:23 am
Clear and obvious should be replaced with the more aptly phrased question do you want to give it or not? as thats pretty much what its used for to decide.

What also needs to be pointed out more is that it also says in the VAR protocol that it can be a "potential" or "probable" "clear and obvious error" by the ref, which is important in at least two of our "cases" like the Odegaard-handball and the Doku-kick (possibly also the Caicedo non-sending-off). In both those cases the ref said things that were either not true "His hand's on the floor" or not a clear description of the situation ("Two players coming together with the ball in the middle"). Yet, all we hear in those cases from the VAR is "Check complete". In the VAR protocol it says "If the check indicates a probable clear and obvious error or serious missed incident, the VAR will communicate this information to the referee, who will then decide whether or not to initiate a review." So, to reiterate again: In those two cases the VAR made the actual decision, when according to the official rules the VAR should in those cases given more info to the ref, so they ref could decide whether he wants to look at the situation himself or whether he's still happy with his original decision. We got so much shite about how nothing could be done about the not given goal against Spurs, because the rules didn't allow it. Yet, we have all those cases where the rules clearly aren't followed, but that's not even mentioned.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 10:34:02 am
In our case the junior VAR guy clearly isnt happy with "check complete" as he asks Atwell a few times to take another look or slow it down from another angle.

So I have no issue with him he has clearly "over ruled".

Atwell didnt WANT to give a pen its that simple if this was a nothing game on last day between say Palace v Fulham that 100% is given.

Attwell is an absolute patsy as a VAR. You only have to look at the VVD sending off against Newcastle to see he was completely bullied by Brooks. There was no way he was going to question Oliver.

This is interesting for me the breakdown of refs vs VAR for our games.



There are some absolutely crazy outliers on there. Attwell 12 Ref v 26 VAR, England 3 Ref v 16 as VAR, Brooks 3 Ref v 10 VAR and Coote 1 Ref v 10 VAR. So we get strong referees who rarely give us decisions and weak as piss VAR's plus Darren England who has continually fucked us over.

Then Look at the strong referees who get given plenty of Liverpool games as ref but rarely give us decisions. Tierney and Kavanagh are neutral in terms of Ref v VAR. Look at the outliers though. Oliver 22 Ref v 5 VAR, Atkinson 10 Ref v 3 VAR and then you get to the outlier of all outliers Anthony Taylor 24 Ref v 1 VAR.

I mean how can Coote be 1 v 10 and Taylor 24 v 1. That quite simply cannot be accidental.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Its an absolute scandal and its happening in plain sight week after week.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Even Goldbridge, a United supporter, can things for what they are:



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dnPvNXhBrKY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dnPvNXhBrKY</a>
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Quote from: Darren G on Yesterday at 03:00:48 pm
Even Goldbridge, a United supporter, can things for what they are:

...
:wellin

Fuck Howard Webb and his gaslighting.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 03:18:09 pm
:wellin

Fuck Howard Webb and his gaslighting.

Yorkie will be along in a minute to demand how you know that it's gas and not baby fat that they use for fuel.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Good on Goldbridge. Them Nottingham Forest fans know their onions
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
So how does the snake Webb get properly called out on his lies?  All the supportive social media stuff and American broadcasters is good - but it needs to be made to stick. Webb comes across as a right arrogant prick when he should maybe be humble and apologetic? (I know - no chance)
Would love to see him faced off with Klopp to debate his thoughts on our multiple VAR mess-ups this season. In fact, would also be good to see a PL exec included in this. Plenty to discuss.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 04:05:00 pm
Good on Goldbridge. Them Nottingham Forest fans know their onions
Yep - This Webb stuff is so clearly bullshit.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Apparently Jon Moss has left (or been asked to leave?) his PGMOL manager role.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 04:05:00 pm
Good on Goldbridge. Them Nottingham Forest fans know their onions
and likewise, have some vile pricks
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 06:36:38 pm
Apparently Jon Moss has left (or been asked to leave?) his PGMOL manager role.

Imagine being so shit at your job that even Howard Webb, Howard Webb, thinks your crap at it and sacks you.

Mind you, it looks like Webb is taking on that role as well. He cant do the job hes got let alone take on more responsibility.  With the structure of the organisation as it is there is no-one representing any of the various  stakeholders telling him that him taking on more is not a good idea. Hes free to run it however he likes.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Quote from: Darren G on Yesterday at 03:00:48 pm
Even Goldbridge, a United supporter, can things for what they are:


Good process.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 06:36:38 pm
Apparently Jon Moss has left (or been asked to leave?) his PGMOL manager role.

What was his role? Fitness coach?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 07:45:55 pm
What was his role? Fitness coach?

 :) I think he was the one responsible for the pie and general pastry selection for their meetings.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Quote from: Darren G on Yesterday at 03:00:48 pm
Even Goldbridge, a United supporter, can things for what they are:



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dnPvNXhBrKY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dnPvNXhBrKY</a>


Yeah fair play.

The biggest thing he highlights is that it's not really the officials. It's the fucking media.

If you are at Anfield or away or walking the streets and you see these c*nts from the media or the pundits, you should be calling them fucking c*nts every second of every fucking day.

They get away with their shite because they can.

I'm not advocating voilence or having a go at people. But these c*nts are liars and c*nts and they are ruining the sport we used to love.


PGMOL should be fucking binned. How the fuck any of these c*nts are in work is the most amazing thing I've seen in my life.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 07:45:55 pm
What was his role? Fitness coach?
wouldnt surprise me 😂😂😂
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 07:45:55 pm
What was his role? Fitness coach?
Potbelly Gutted Man Opposing Liverpool?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
If any manager oversaw the absolute shit show of his department which is on show with the PGMOL, he would be sacked. Why is Webb different? Who selects Webb as the boss?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 09:27:40 pm
If any manager oversaw the absolute shit show of his department which is on show with the PGMOL, he would be sacked. Why is Webb different? Who selects Webb as the boss?

Biggest and most expensive league in the world run by total arseholes you wouldn't trust running a fucking 50 quid skip firm.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 08:08:10 pm
:) I think he was the one responsible for the pie and general pastry selection for their meetings.

My initial thought was, that your suggestion can't be true as that would be exactly the thing he's good at and PGMOL don't seem to work like that. Then, I realised that would be something that benefits themselves, so I'm not sure anymore that you're wrong. :D
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:41:05 pm
Biggest and most expensive league in the world run by total arseholes you wouldn't trust running a fucking 50 quid skip firm.

It's all a legacy of the malign influence Ferguson held as well (the likes of Riley and Webb were some of his disciples and now they oversee refereeing). Dodgy characters like Martin Atkinson who hate us but get to select who refs us every week, along with SYP Webb. Too shadowy and old boy network, run entirely by white middle aged English men from predominantly Manchester and Yorkshire. That's about the worst possible demographic for us.

The whole thing needs ripping up. This is where an independent regulator should be focused.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:41:05 pm
Biggest and most expensive league in the world run by total arseholes you wouldn't trust running a fucking 50 quid skip firm.

Not if they were only charging £50 I wouldn't.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
"VAR: Checking.. checking.. can confirm the money has entered the bank account. Check complete, check complete."
Or should that be the Cheque complete?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Like I said, it's not the PL who need an independent regulator - it's PGMOL!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Goldbridge spot on again.
PGMOL just has to be disbanded. Theyre all mates just backing each other up. Quite simply they are either cheating bastards or completely inept bastards. Enough is enough.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Howard Webb announces new PGMOL official

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/r0dcv6GKNNw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/r0dcv6GKNNw</a>
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:59:37 pm
Howard Webb announces new PGMOL official

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/r0dcv6GKNNw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/r0dcv6GKNNw</a>

Probably the best clip on all of Youtube that. Ronnie Pickering, absolute legend!  :lmao :lmao :lmao
