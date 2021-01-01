Clear and obvious should be replaced with the more aptly phrased question do you want to give it or not? as thats pretty much what its used for to decide.



What also needs to be pointed out more is that it also says in the VAR protocol that it can be a "potential" or "probable" "clear and obvious error" by the ref, which is important in at least two of our "cases" like the Odegaard-handball and the Doku-kick (possibly also the Caicedo non-sending-off). In both those cases the ref said things that were either not true "His hand's on the floor" or not a clear description of the situation ("Two players coming together with the ball in the middle"). Yet, all we hear in those cases from the VAR is "Check complete". In the VAR protocol it says "If the check indicates a probable clear and obvious error or serious missed incident, the VAR will communicate this information to the referee, who will then decide whether or not to initiate a review." So, to reiterate again: In those two cases the VAR made the actual decision, when according to the official rules the VAR should in those cases given more info to the ref, so they ref could decide whether he wants to look at the situation himself or whether he's still happy with his original decision. We got so much shite about how nothing could be done about the not given goal against Spurs, because the rules didn't allow it. Yet, we have all those cases where the rules clearly aren't followed, but that's not even mentioned.