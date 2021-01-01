In our case the junior VAR guy clearly isnt happy with "check complete" as he asks Atwell a few times to take another look or slow it down from another angle.
So I have no issue with him he has clearly "over ruled".
Atwell didnt WANT to give a pen its that simple if this was a nothing game on last day between say Palace v Fulham that 100% is given.
Attwell is an absolute patsy as a VAR. You only have to look at the VVD sending off against Newcastle to see he was completely bullied by Brooks. There was no way he was going to question Oliver.
This is interesting for me the breakdown of refs vs VAR for our games.
There are some absolutely crazy outliers on there. Attwell 12 Ref v 26 VAR, England 3 Ref v 16 as VAR, Brooks 3 Ref v 10 VAR and Coote 1 Ref v 10 VAR. So we get strong referees who rarely give us decisions and weak as piss VAR's plus Darren England who has continually fucked us over.
Then Look at the strong referees who get given plenty of Liverpool games as ref but rarely give us decisions. Tierney and Kavanagh are neutral in terms of Ref v VAR. Look at the outliers though. Oliver 22 Ref v 5 VAR, Atkinson 10 Ref v 3 VAR and then you get to the outlier of all outliers Anthony Taylor 24 Ref v 1 VAR.
I mean how can Coote be 1 v 10 and Taylor 24 v 1. That quite simply cannot be accidental.