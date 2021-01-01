Its an awful call but you do realise that the clear and obvious bar for VAR intervention makes it true all the time that something can be given/ not given on the field and not overturned by VAR? Thats not an error in this case, its by design. And whilst I hate Var its a necessary design feature too. You have to have a bar or var would be rereffing the whole game.



For clear and obvious to work then the VAR has to be objective and actually tell the referee what the TV pictures show. Far too often they don't do that or even worse aren't allowed to. That is why they get so many decisions wrong especially decisions involving Liverpool. An example would be the Newcastle game and the VVD sending off. What should happen is that in a calm manner the referee Brooks should tell the VAR Atwell what he has seen and the VAR should correlate that description and see if it matches the TV pictures. Instead, we got Brooks shouting down the Mic.Ref: Its outside, outside, outside. And its a red card. Hes gone through, hes gone through the man. Red card.VAR: Delay, delay. Just checking mate.Ref: No, he comes through the man. He comes through the man, through the man to play the ball.VAR: OK, can you shift it? Have you got another angle on point of contact please?Ref: He comes through the man, Stuart. Its outside.Brooks there is just subverting the whole process. He has made his decision and Atwell quite simply isn't allowed to do his job.Then we get to the Jones challenge. Hooper is in the perfect position to see the incident and deems it a yellow card. There is then a high bar for his decision to be overturned. Now imagine it was treated the same as the Doku challenge. Imagine if the conversation went like this.VAR: Checking possible Red Card.Referee: I think the ball is in the middle and he (Jones) just tries to play the ball. There might be some contact.VAR: So theres clear contact on the ball by Jones. Theres a coming together. Bissouma coming in. The ball is low, they both come in low. I dont think there is enough evidence there for a Red Card.Assistant VAR Are you happy he definitely plays it?VAR: Hes definitely touched it. Bissouma then coming into his space. Bissouma turns into him. Its a coming together. Confirm on-field decision. Check complete.Instead, Darren England on VAR subverts the decision. He goes against the protocols and shows Hooper a still image of the follow-through.Then we get to the six-pointer v Arsenal and the quickest VAR check in history.Coote told assistant VAR Lee Betts: For me Lee, hes falling down, hes moving his arm in towards him, so its check complete for me.Betts: Yeah from the brief look Ive seen, yeah, agreed, yeah, yeah.Coote: Check complete. Confirming on field decision. No penalty.Even Webb admitted that Odegaard had moved his hand towards the ball and gained a huge advantage.Then we get the EFL final when Brooks on VAR tells the referee that Caicedo slips when he stamps on Gravenberch. Again that is an outright lie. He only loses his footing as a result of stamping on Gravenberch's ankle. That is clear on the replays.What we have is a similar situation to a suspect being arrested by one police officer and then the 2nd Police officer who views the CCTV as having selective vision and only choosing the things in the video that back up the first officer's decision. Or even worse completely lying about what they have seen. At least in a criminal case, the evidence goes before a judge and possibly a jury. PGMOL doesn't do that. They act as arresting officers, witnesses, judge, and jury.What is similar is that the bar is then set higher for an appeal. Once something is decided then it is always much harder to overturn. At least the criminal justice system gives an appeal court the power to overturn decisions football doesn't. For me, the VAR doing his job properly is in a far better position to make decisions than a referee. A ref gets one opportunity on a crowded pitch at full speed.A VAR gets the eyewitness account of the officials plus he has an armoury of technology at his disposal. Multiple camera angles and multiple replays. It isn't about re-refereeing it is about using the tools at his disposal. Crucially though if it was down to the VAR then there is far more accountability and no clear and obvious loophole to get out of making contentious decisions.