Offline RyanBabel19

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24800 on: Yesterday at 08:53:00 pm »
'They both come in high' might be the most insane take i've seen in all my years watching football
Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24801 on: Yesterday at 09:10:16 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 08:53:00 pm
'They both come in high' might be the most insane take i've seen in all my years watching football

Nothing surprises me anymore in this league

The one good thing about VAR is it has exposed the massive bias there is within PGMOL towards our club.
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24802 on: Yesterday at 09:23:20 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 09:10:16 pm
Nothing surprises me anymore in this league

The one good thing about VAR is it has exposed the massive bias there is within PGMOL towards our club.

For us and us alone though so it will fall entirely on deaf ears and never be even close to acknowledged
Offline Legs

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24803 on: Yesterday at 09:24:20 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 09:10:16 pm
Nothing surprises me anymore in this league

The one good thing about VAR is it has exposed the massive bias there is within PGMOL towards our club.

Come on mate lets not be biased we can both see Macca went in with his chest on Doku boot ....typical Argie always cheating init !
Offline vblfc

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24804 on: Yesterday at 09:56:10 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 08:18:19 pm
Rafa did a calm response to em years ago and that ended up a "rant" according to all the c**ts in the media.
Yep. Thats why I think it shouldnt be that format. Rather a clear and thought out statement from the club through press channels.
Offline Legs

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24805 on: Yesterday at 10:08:45 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 09:56:10 pm
Yep. Thats why I think it shouldnt be that format. Rather a clear and thought out statement from the club through press channels.

I get you but its not going to happen is it as the counter arguement will be all teams get bad ones.

Only got to listen to Dermot Gsllagher and his weekly BS "It was his OPINION"

VAR should be clear cut not an opinion.

Its not really an opinion when guy on VAR just tells his junior colleague no shut up lets move on check complete (words to that effect)
Offline redtel

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24806 on: Yesterday at 10:10:09 pm »
The end to the Man C game left fans puzzled and angry as it looked a poor decision given there were 3 officials in the var room looking at replays in slow motion if necessary.

After nine days Webb goes on Sky tv and literally doubles down that the decision was correct while the audio reveals that they arent describing what we all can see on repeat. Is he taking us all to be that gullible?

It could only happen if PGMOL have no governance which is why their referees can take well rewarded jobs in the Middle East without any concern about how this looks or be worried about conflicts of interest. Most professionals have tight controls over them over them so they are not accused of favouring an individual or company.

Its why they decided to put their own members in the var room to look at their own members work. They can do what they like, including appointing new referees to work in the PL. It may explain why there are so many of them from the Manchester area and North of England. If we want var to work better it has to be done by persons independent of PGMOL.

Will this happen? No chance at the moment. Its a great club to be in with huge perks if you are good enough to get jobs reffing abroad. Things will carry on as they are as none of the three tv channels (SKY,TNT, BBC) that have weekly football on them arent challenging Webb and never have. Theres a clip in here of a USA channel ridiculing Webb for his narrative but nothing in the U.K.

The choice is stark. Put up with PGMOL or stop watching it would seem.

Offline vblfc

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24807 on: Yesterday at 10:20:32 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 10:08:45 pm
I get you but its not going to happen is it as the counter arguement will be all teams get bad ones.

Only got to listen to Dermot Gsllagher and his weekly BS "It was his OPINION"

VAR should be clear cut not an opinion.

Its not really an opinion when guy on VAR just tells his junior colleague no shut up lets move on check complete (words to that effect)
If all teams get bad ones thats even more reason for the club to officially ask for the governance of refereeing to be urgently reviewed. If it was only us, the case would be much weaker.
Offline wenlock

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24808 on: Yesterday at 10:23:31 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:20:02 am
For those who believe the referees to be corrupt rather than just crap, I have a question.

Why do you keep watching?

I think a part of the answer might be that you love Liverpool so much. I can understand that to a point. But if you truly believe that the game is corrupt or systematically biased against the team you love then continuing to watch seems masochistic (beyond even the normal levels of masochism that are required to follow a footy team.  :D)

I will have a crack at that.

I started following the club probably later then quite a few at around aged 10 or 11. That was due to no one else being in to footy in my family and not much interest from my friends at the time, I am now in my 60's.

We had no sky tv back then and I (like many others I expect) hunted for any radio covering our games in europe and such, even if foreign, after all we still got the gist from the names being called and excitement from the comms to work out what was happening for ourselves.

There was no internet so my paper round after games took a while longer as I read through the various newpapers, and sportsmail on a saturday.

Merchandise was much harder to find with living across the country in east yorkshire but I snagged a mug and even a replica kit when they were not really a thing back then. One year we had a week away in southport and I went to the shop Steve Heighway had at the time and came away with a mug and a pendant.

I managed to get to Anfield a couple of times when adult and even snook in to the 1989 fa cup final.

Sky and the premier league started the ruination of football IMO shortly after that. Every game started to be talked up and advertised as a battle when in the past we talked about them as beautiful games and we were encouraged to accept thuggery instead of skills.

Corruption is a word that divides it seems. I have no idea if money changes hands or not but that doesn't matter to me as it doesn't define if corruption is taking place imo. I go more for the dictionary definition of the word which doesn't need money changing hands, are matches and results being affected? If you answer yes then that is corruption, something is actively being manipulated to alter a result so it speaks for itself.

It doesn't take many people to corrupt something, in this case as few as one person can affect a season or target a club. Bias is just a cop out for people not wanting to use the corruption word, apply bias is corrupting as you are apply it.

Why do I carry on watching? Well love and time invested, fond memories and such. When I snook into wembley it was to take my terminal disabled now departed brother in law, as we didnt have enough tickets for him and 2 carers and the touts were charging shit loads.

Forwarding to now, it has become so disheartening, bad for blood pressure and mental health that I have slimmed it down to mostly just night matches, as most of those are european and less prone to pgmol bollocks.

To me it has become little more then a farce and scam at this stage with added layers of poo to help control results like VAR which is about as useful as a holed condom. I am registered blind so I get extra frustration when I am asking my son why something I appear to have seen was wrong. To then have him and the tv show me that I was actually seeing it correctly and the able sighted people in charge with var to help them are missing or ignoring these things is mind warping.
Offline Tonyh8su

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24809 on: Yesterday at 10:35:05 pm »
We, as a club, should be doing something about this.
Offline Golyo

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24810 on: Yesterday at 11:40:35 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:20:02 am
For those who believe the referees to be corrupt rather than just crap, I have a question.

Why do you keep watching?

I think a part of the answer might be that you love Liverpool so much. I can understand that to a point. But if you truly believe that the game is corrupt or systematically biased against the team you love then continuing to watch seems masochistic (beyond even the normal levels of masochism that are required to follow a footy team.  :D)
I studied economics and know about the sunk cost fallacy, but it's mostly that. I put a lot of love and time into following this club from afar. I hoped VAR would help clear up some of the biased decisions against Liverpool, but instead, it just multiplied it. Then there is City and the 115 charges. A few years ago I watched every match live. Nowadays I watch one or two Liverpool matches per month. Jürgen goes and I will watch even less. The same can be seen in my post history. I am getting less and less interested.
Offline Eeyore

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24811 on: Today at 12:05:31 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:20:02 am
For those who believe the referees to be corrupt rather than just crap, I have a question.

Why do you keep watching?

I think a part of the answer might be that you love Liverpool so much. I can understand that to a point. But if you truly believe that the game is corrupt or systematically biased against the team you love then continuing to watch seems masochistic (beyond even the normal levels of masochism that are required to follow a footy team.  :D)

If someone comes from a disadvantaged background and life isn't fair would you advocate they give up. Or would you advise them to fight back against injustice and push for things to get better?

Even if they get people telling them that they are just imagining things. That it isn't bias or corruption just a jolly lot of incompetence.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24812 on: Today at 12:20:56 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:05:31 am
If someone comes from a disadvantaged background and life isn't fair would you advocate they give up. Or would you advise them to fight back against injustice and push for things to get better?

Even if they get people telling them that they are just imagining things. That it isn't bias or corruption just a jolly lot of incompetence.


LFC are 'Galaxy Quest' - Never give up! Never Surrender!

:)
Offline Bobinhood

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24813 on: Today at 01:26:32 am »
Theres been a massive miss-interpretation of the whole thing. "They've both come in high" simply referred to the Var and AVAR showing up for work on mushrooms and acid, which it should be noted is not banned under pgmols protocols.
Offline Egyptian36

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24814 on: Today at 02:15:34 am »
Craig Burley rips 'UTTER GARBAGE' from Howard Webb regarding Liverpool no-call|
ESPN FC
https://youtu.be/X-0NDJmDAr4?si=urSaSQ0l6suMRNV0
