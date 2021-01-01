For those who believe the referees to be corrupt rather than just crap, I have a question.



Why do you keep watching?



I think a part of the answer might be that you love Liverpool so much. I can understand that to a point. But if you truly believe that the game is corrupt or systematically biased against the team you love then continuing to watch seems masochistic (beyond even the normal levels of masochism that are required to follow a footy team. )



I will have a crack at that.I started following the club probably later then quite a few at around aged 10 or 11. That was due to no one else being in to footy in my family and not much interest from my friends at the time, I am now in my 60's.We had no sky tv back then and I (like many others I expect) hunted for any radio covering our games in europe and such, even if foreign, after all we still got the gist from the names being called and excitement from the comms to work out what was happening for ourselves.There was no internet so my paper round after games took a while longer as I read through the various newpapers, and sportsmail on a saturday.Merchandise was much harder to find with living across the country in east yorkshire but I snagged a mug and even a replica kit when they were not really a thing back then. One year we had a week away in southport and I went to the shop Steve Heighway had at the time and came away with a mug and a pendant.I managed to get to Anfield a couple of times when adult and even snook in to the 1989 fa cup final.Sky and the premier league started the ruination of football IMO shortly after that. Every game started to be talked up and advertised as a battle when in the past we talked about them as beautiful games and we were encouraged to accept thuggery instead of skills.Corruption is a word that divides it seems. I have no idea if money changes hands or not but that doesn't matter to me as it doesn't define if corruption is taking place imo. I go more for the dictionary definition of the word which doesn't need money changing hands, are matches and results being affected? If you answer yes then that is corruption, something is actively being manipulated to alter a result so it speaks for itself.It doesn't take many people to corrupt something, in this case as few as one person can affect a season or target a club. Bias is just a cop out for people not wanting to use the corruption word, apply bias is corrupting as you are apply it.Why do I carry on watching? Well love and time invested, fond memories and such. When I snook into wembley it was to take my terminal disabled now departed brother in law, as we didnt have enough tickets for him and 2 carers and the touts were charging shit loads.Forwarding to now, it has become so disheartening, bad for blood pressure and mental health that I have slimmed it down to mostly just night matches, as most of those are european and less prone to pgmol bollocks.To me it has become little more then a farce and scam at this stage with added layers of poo to help control results like VAR which is about as useful as a holed condom. I am registered blind so I get extra frustration when I am asking my son why something I appear to have seen was wrong. To then have him and the tv show me that I was actually seeing it correctly and the able sighted people in charge with var to help them are missing or ignoring these things is mind warping.