Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24760 on: Today at 02:30:29 pm
these officials would get away with elbowing players in the face
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24761 on: Today at 02:33:25 pm
Keith Hackett has had a real go at Webb. He calls it a penalty everyday of the week and Webb should stop defending the indefensible!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24762 on: Today at 02:36:27 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 02:29:11 pm
And the wife.

In a thread full of frustration and anger, this is a most welcome comment to lighten everything up!
Brilliant! And so true!!🤣
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24763 on: Today at 02:37:59 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:54:47 pm
The refs are just shite. They're not good enough to do the job. They are also collegiate and cover for each other's mistakes (as we are seeing this week). But it's mistaken to believe that they single Liverpool



With you being very active in both this thread and the corruption thread by now you will have been made aware of... multiple times... the research by Tomkins that prove how Liverpool are being treated very differently to other clubs. Yet you continue to just ignore the facts to push this agenda. Why?
Please explain, in light of the stats provided to you how these facts can possibly occur WITHOUT it being a case of Liverpool being "singled out".

(The reason I'm calling it an agenda and not an opinion is that opinions usually can be changed when facing evidence that disproofs their basis, while agendas don't change in the face of evidence)
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24764 on: Today at 02:46:45 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:32:43 am
You've answered your own statement, its not VAR that is a problem, the problem is with the referees. Atwell has 4 monitors plus a 5th that runs at a 5 second delay, he's got two assistants, an operator that can slow it down and multiple angles, he just refused to give a pen.

I was at the game and couldn't believe that A) they didn't give a pen and B) how quickly they made the decision

The thing is, I'm not sure anymore whether VAR is not the problem or at least how PGMOL is using VAR. If you look at the IFAB VAR protocol, it is clear that it's there to help the ref make the right decision. The whole protocol revolves around the ref being the one making the decisions and VAR merely being there to support him and give him additional information he might have missed.

However, if you look at the three big decisions that have gone against us (the Endo-offside, the Odegaard-handball, the Doku-karate-kick), it's almost as if ref and VAR are two separate entities, with the ref making a decision and then VAR making his own decision and going with that one. I'm leaving out the Spurs-non-goal as it was a completely different issue with the VAR not doing what he's supposed to do (but at the same time, there's also lack of communication afterwards where the VAR should tell the ref that he fucked it up and whether they can do something about it). There is no interaction, there's no communication, there's no process to make sure the VAR knows what the ref has seen and why he has made the decision.

To me, the first thing I would ask Oliver in the Doku-situation is "You saw that Doku kicked Mac Allister right in the chest, right?". Same goes for the Odegaard-handball. You can clearly hear the ref shout "No, his hand's on the floor". You look at the video and it clearly shows that the hand is NOT on the floor and is actually never going to the floor, but Odegaard pulls it back towards his body to intercept the ball. Again, the VAR can see and hear what is going on, yet we never got the question "Hey mate, the hand was not on the floor and it doesn't look like Odegaard is trying to use it to not fall over, but better have a look yourself". We don't hear any of those questions, no talk about why the ref made the decision, it's just the VAR sitting in his room with the AVAR and the VRO doing his own thing and giving it the thumbs-up or thumbs-down. So, basically it's the VAR who makes the decision in those cases. That's the right thing to do, if it's a black and white situation like "Is a player scoring a goal from an offside position?" or "Was the foul inside the penalty area or not?".

As is stated in the VAR-protocol those are the situations where it's fine to have an off-field-review done by the VAR. However, if it's subjective things like did Odegaard actually try and steady himself or did he blatantly play the ball with his hand to stop an attack or did Doku try to play the ball in a dangerous or reckless manner, that's a decision the ref should make. Again, that's not me saying it, that's in the famous VAR-protocol by IFAB that was cited why England couldn't tell Hooper to stop the game and give our goal after play had already continued.

For me, PGMOL is using VAR in the wrong way. They basically use it to have the ref make a decision and then have VAR make his own decision and then basically tell the ref what to do. VAR-protocol says this: "The final decision is always taken by the referee, either based on information from the VAR or after the referee has undertaken an on-field review (OFR)." The important point there for me is "based on information from the VAR". In all those clips I never hear the VAR telling the ref what has happened. I only hear him say "Check complete", because he thinks it's the right decision from his own point of view. So, in essence HE is the one making the decision and not the ref, which is not how VAR is supposed to be used according to the official guidelines set out by the International Football Association Board, who are the 'Guardians of the Laws of the Game' as it is stated on their website.

The problem is, this is not even part of the public discussion. It's all about superficial stuff and red herrings. That's what pisses me off, because this is the reason why nothing will ever change. PGMOL were going on about how they will work to improve the process after the Spurs-non-goal, but fuck all has happened since. We still get the same shite every week and nobody even mentions it.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24765 on: Today at 02:53:48 pm
Quote from: StigenKeegan on Today at 02:37:59 pm
With you being very active in both this thread and the corruption thread by now you will have been made aware of... multiple times... the research by Tomkins that prove how Liverpool are being treated very differently to other clubs. Yet you continue to just ignore the facts to push this agenda. Why?
Please explain, in light of the stats provided to you how these facts can possibly occur WITHOUT it being a case of Liverpool being "singled out".

(The reason I'm calling it an agenda and not an opinion is that opinions usually can be changed when facing evidence that disproofs their basis, while agendas don't change in the face of evidence)

If you have read the previous thread you'll know that I did not ignore Tomkins statistics. I tried to offer a different explanation for the 'outliers', in particular the one on Mo Salah. But you seem to have ignored that.

What's your agenda?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24766 on: Today at 02:59:03 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:54:47 pm
The previous thread which was shut down recently began with Fitzy's post. In it there was the important argument that the real scandal in Premier League football was not corruption amongst the referees (which he didn't think existed). The real scandal was the nature of club ownership and the existence of 'football clubs' funded by sovereign governments - like Man City and Newcastle. This scandal invited another one which was the use these 'clubs' like Man City make of their financial power to intimidate anyone who investigates them. And sadly, bar one or two notable exceptions - mainly in the Guardian and FT - most football journalists and pundits are not interested.

I agree with that. That's what should make us angry (or disillusioned). The refs are just shite. They're not good enough to do the job. They are also collegiate and cover for each other's mistakes (as we are seeing this week). But it's mistaken to believe that they single Liverpool out and probably a waste of effort and resources to try and close down PGMOL if the evidence for corruption is non-existent. 

The battle against Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia is a very hard one to win and merely thinking about it can you make you despair. But in a strange way it's less demoralising than the belief that PGMOL (backed by Sky Sports etc) is corrupt and exists in part to prevent Liverpool FC from winning the Title. Liverpool can still win titles and cups against a corrupt and kleptocratic Man City. It cannot win titles and cups against a corrupt PGMOL. There are simply too many opportunities for bent referees to stop us. That's why I wondered why anybody would continue to watch if they believed the dice were loaded against us in this way.

The previous thread began with Fitzys post, which was essentially 'all fans think they're hard done by with referees therefore all of them must be wrong'.

With all due respect, I'm honestly not sure why you post on the issue. Because you seem to just want to shut down the conversation. Earlier talking about 'if you think its corrupt then I wouldnt even bother watching anymore' and now this. Do you get the impression that Liverpool fans can't do two things at the same time? We can be fully against the ownership issues with certain clubs and also find it pretty terrifying that the PGMOL appear to be biased against Liverpool.

You also talk about it as if its two separate issues. Abu Dhabi ownership is one thing, and referees making huge mistakes that cost Liverpool points is a completely separate issue. Cool. Except in the two biggest examples this season the one consistent is Michael Oliver, who is also the only PL referee to have been paid to referee in the UAE this season. By Man Citys owners. Three days before the first of those examples. Three days.

You talk about the terrifying prospect of Abu Dhabi and Saudia Arabia owning two of our rivals and making the most of their financial power to intimidate anyone who investigates them. Yesterday we had Howard Webb (head of PGMOL) on live TV blatantly lying, gaslighting, about a decision made by Michael Oliver.

Howard Webb, former head of Saudi referees.

Michael Oliver, paid to referee in the UAE by Man Citys owners.

The decision, a stonewall penalty not given in the last minute of injury time in a game stood at 1-1 between Liverpool and...yes, Man City.

All of your points and fears about them and their use of the media to control the narrative can absolutely be applied to the officiating this season. We've seen panels, including Man City and Newcastle ambassadors (Richards and Given), just flat out lying on national TV saying it wasn't a penalty. We've had weeks of carnage because a referee gave us a drop ball which led to a goal two minutes later, as if it was one of the biggest refereeing mistakes in history and would soon be on what happened next on a Question of Sport.

You, and others, aren't going to change your mind unless you literally have Howard Webb on camera saying 'Yes PGMOL has been biased against Liverpool for years'.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24767 on: Today at 03:23:04 pm
Quote from: Redley on Today at 02:59:03 pm

With all due respect, I'm honestly not sure why you post on the issue. Because you seem to just want to shut down the conversation. Earlier talking about 'if you think its corrupt then I wouldnt even bother watching anymore' and now this.

First I must have an "agenda" and now I "just want to shut down conversation". When you question people's motives instead of addressing their arguments it says quite a lot. Generally, in life, I mean. Is it that wounding to find someone who disagrees with you?

I am obviously not trying to "shut down question". I'm asking questions for a start. That's an odd way to "shut down conversation"! And what an impossible thing to do anyway. RAWK is teeming with people who want to talk about corrupt refs. You must have noticed. You're an eager part of the endless queue. You never stop!

I'll leave you to it though. Someone earlier hit the nail on thread. Most Liverpool supporters don't think there is corruption. It's a pity that RAWK serves as a magnet for conspiracy theories. But social media is prone to that, as we all know. And anyone who doesn't join in "must" have an agenda. It's mad.

"With all due respect".
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24768 on: Today at 03:30:33 pm
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 02:36:27 pm
In a thread full of frustration and anger, this is a most welcome comment to lighten everything up!
Brilliant! And so true!!🤣

 ;D
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24769 on: Today at 03:38:40 pm
I dont think its wrong to suggest they single out Liverpool. In fact, its likey a pretty sensible theory, and makes far more sense than saying that they are just crap.  And not just Liverpool either, Im sure some other clubs have a cause for concern. There is a reason after all that Klopp publicly said a certain ref has an issue with him. So if a ref has a problem with an individual and will ref a game differently because of it, how come that cant be the case with a club?

As well as crap, they are human, each and every one of them supports a team, not all refs make it public of course, as it can limit the number of matches they get. 

Now, not every one supports a prem club, but plenty do. We know about the geographic issues, as in far too many come from the Manchester area, and far to many from the north in general and hardly any from London. So thats one problem.

But people have grudges, people dont like certain clubs, people dont like certain cities, or they dont like people from certain regions.  Of course its going to seep into their work.  Then add that to the fact they are poorly trained, and bad at the job, then its a recipe for disaster. And lets be honest, Liverpool the city and people are targetted probably more than any by outsiders. Many dont like strong, opinionated people who dont tow the party line. And our great city of Liverpool is full of them.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24770 on: Today at 03:39:34 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:23:04 pm
First I must have an "agenda" and now I "just want to shut down conversation". When you question people's motives instead of addressing their arguments it says quite a lot. Generally, in life, I mean. Is it that wounding to find someone who disagrees with you?

I am obviously not trying to "shut down question". I'm asking questions for a start. That's an odd way to "shut down conversation"! And what an impossible thing to do anyway. RAWK is teeming with people who want to talk about corrupt refs. You must have noticed. You're an eager part of the endless queue. You never stop!

I'll leave you to it though. Someone earlier hit the nail on thread. Most Liverpool supporters don't think there is corruption. It's a pity that RAWK serves as a magnet for conspiracy theories. But social media is prone to that, as we all know. And anyone who doesn't join in "must" have an agenda. It's mad.

"With all due respect".
If there is no agenda, not just aimed at Liverpool by the way, then these idiots at PGMOL must be amongst the most inept people on the planet. I keep saying it, but you just cannot make these mistakes unless you want to. Then to come out and tell people their eyes have deceived them. If its not an agenda then what is it? And please dont say its genuine mistakes because we are way past that.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24771 on: Today at 03:41:07 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:23:04 pm
First I must have an "agenda" and now I "just want to shut down conversation". When you question people's motives instead of addressing their arguments it says quite a lot. Generally, in life, I mean. Is it that wounding to find someone who disagrees with you?

I am obviously not trying to "shut down question". I'm asking questions for a start. That's an odd way to "shut down conversation"! And what an impossible thing to do anyway. RAWK is teeming with people who want to talk about corrupt refs. You must have noticed. You're an eager part of the endless queue. You never stop!

I'll leave you to it though. Someone earlier hit the nail on thread. Most Liverpool supporters don't think there is corruption. It's a pity that RAWK serves as a magnet for conspiracy theories. But social media is prone to that, as we all know. And anyone who doesn't join in "must" have an agenda. It's mad.

"With all due respect".

I didn't say you had an agenda, that was someone else.

I would much, much rather it not be a discussion. That it is, isn't because people are desperate to talk about corrupt refs. Its because we're consistently getting screwed over, the stats are there, its cost us trophies and its gone far beyond the 'its just refs are shit' argument.

Before you leave us to it, why don't you address the points? You're talking about how we should fully focus instead on Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia using their power and finance to shut down people wanting to investigate them, but at no point do you think this could even possibly seep into doing the same with referees, despite some of the main antagonists (or protagonists depending on which side of the fence you sit) literally having been employed by these very people.

Man City have cheated systematically for over a decade, in a lovely variety of ways. But genuinely, not for a second, do you think that they could possibly influence Michael Oliver. A man they have invited over to referee as a guest in the league they own. The only person to have done so this season. They've gone so deep in creating sponsorship deals, paying managers off the books to be 'brand ambassadors', literally buying football clubs over the globe to essentially launder footballers....but you honestly dont think for a second that there's a possibility they could look at referees and think thats another area they could influence using their wealth and power....?

Its not lunatic conspiracy theories. Its, at best, very very obvious conflicts of interest which are being completely ignored for some reason.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24772 on: Today at 03:46:38 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:23:04 pm
First I must have an "agenda" and now I "just want to shut down conversation". When you question people's motives instead of addressing their arguments it says quite a lot. Generally, in life, I mean. Is it that wounding to find someone who disagrees with you?

I am obviously not trying to "shut down question". I'm asking questions for a start. That's an odd way to "shut down conversation"! And what an impossible thing to do anyway. RAWK is teeming with people who want to talk about corrupt refs. You must have noticed. You're an eager part of the endless queue. You never stop!

I'll leave you to it though. Someone earlier hit the nail on thread. Most Liverpool supporters don't think there is corruption. It's a pity that RAWK serves as a magnet for conspiracy theories. But social media is prone to that, as we all know. And anyone who doesn't join in "must" have an agenda. It's mad.

"With all due respect".


Yes, but has a referee ever landed on the moon? Explain that?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24773 on: Today at 03:55:45 pm
Quote from: Redley on Today at 03:41:07 pm
I didn't say you had an agenda, that was someone else.

I would much, much rather it not be a discussion. That it is, isn't because people are desperate to talk about corrupt refs. Its because we're consistently getting screwed over, the stats are there, its cost us trophies and its gone far beyond the 'its just refs are shit' argument.

Before you leave us to it, why don't you address the points? You're talking about how we should fully focus instead on Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia using their power and finance to shut down people wanting to investigate them, but at no point do you think this could even possibly seep into doing the same with referees, despite some of the main antagonists (or protagonists depending on which side of the fence you sit) literally having been employed by these very people.

Man City have cheated systematically for over a decade, in a lovely variety of ways. But genuinely, not for a second, do you think that they could possibly influence Michael Oliver. A man they have invited over to referee as a guest in the league they own. The only person to have done so this season. They've gone so deep in creating sponsorship deals, paying managers off the books to be 'brand ambassadors', literally buying football clubs over the globe to essentially launder footballers....but you honestly dont think for a second that there's a possibility they could look at referees and think thats another area they could influence using their wealth and power....?

Its not lunatic conspiracy theories. Its, at best, very very obvious conflicts of interest which are being completely ignored for some reason.

Technically he's referred in the UAE league right? Which includes Abu Dhabi clubs but is across the UAE. What's the relationship between the UAE league and Abu Dhabi, is it accurate to say Abu Dhabi invited Michael Oliver over?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24774 on: Today at 03:56:13 pm
:D
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24775 on: Today at 03:59:14 pm
Quote from: Redley on Today at 03:41:07 pm
I didn't say you had an agenda, that was someone else.

I would much, much rather it not be a discussion. That it is, isn't because people are desperate to talk about corrupt refs. Its because we're consistently getting screwed over, the stats are there, its cost us trophies and its gone far beyond the 'its just refs are shit' argument.

Before you leave us to it, why don't you address the points? You're talking about how we should fully focus instead on Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia using their power and finance to shut down people wanting to investigate them, but at no point do you think this could even possibly seep into doing the same with referees, despite some of the main antagonists (or protagonists depending on which side of the fence you sit) literally having been employed by these very people.

Man City have cheated systematically for over a decade, in a lovely variety of ways. But genuinely, not for a second, do you think that they could possibly influence Michael Oliver. A man they have invited over to referee as a guest in the league they own. The only person to have done so this season. They've gone so deep in creating sponsorship deals, paying managers off the books to be 'brand ambassadors', literally buying football clubs over the globe to essentially launder footballers....but you honestly dont think for a second that there's a possibility they could look at referees and think thats another area they could influence using their wealth and power....?

Its not lunatic conspiracy theories. Its, at best, very very obvious conflicts of interest which are being completely ignored for some reason.

Hilarious to ask someone who with great patience has been engaging a large group of posters over weeks on this topic to  'address the points'. In reality this is classic conspiracy theory thinking and tinhat theories are, by their nature, unfalsifiable. 
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24776 on: Today at 04:00:18 pm

What is the deal with Wenger and his proposals ? he should retire already
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24777 on: Today at 04:14:14 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:23:04 pm
First I must have an "agenda" and now I "just want to shut down conversation". When you question people's motives instead of addressing their arguments it says quite a lot. Generally, in life, I mean. Is it that wounding to find someone who disagrees with you?

I am obviously not trying to "shut down question". I'm asking questions for a start. That's an odd way to "shut down conversation"! And what an impossible thing to do anyway. RAWK is teeming with people who want to talk about corrupt refs. You must have noticed. You're an eager part of the endless queue. You never stop!

I'll leave you to it though. Someone earlier hit the nail on thread. Most Liverpool supporters don't think there is corruption. It's a pity that RAWK serves as a magnet for conspiracy theories. But social media is prone to that, as we all know. And anyone who doesn't join in "must" have an agenda. It's mad.

"With all due respect".

Yorkie how do you feel about Premier League referees working in the likes of Abu Dhabi and Saudi? I'm like you in so much as I don't think it's just about Liverpool, other clubs have suffered as well. I also agree a lot with what Hackett says who thinks they aren't cheating but protecting referees who get it wrong.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24778 on: Today at 04:15:09 pm
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 01:40:24 pm
The Sky bullshit has been organised to explain, sorry, EXCUSE any on field decision that is dodgy. That's all it is. If it wasn't, Gobshite Owen would challenge it, he doesn't, he just goes along with whatever Webb says limply.

Amazed that they think that's not a pen. MacAllister CLEARLY won the ball first, gets kicked in the chest. He's turning because he's ABOUT to get kicked in the chest!

Get Webb on TV, let him explain it away, gains traction everywhere, all sorted. It's a corrupt game. Almost every league has had some form of corruption, and you mean to tell me the Premier League never has?

There's too many conflicts of interests and biases, and VAR ironically has only highlighted it a LOT more than ever before. I'd be stunned to NOT find out that City have paid refs, paid broadcasters.

Abu Dhabi's fingerprints are all over sky media now. They already have started a shilling campaign on their behalf that the current FFP rules aren't fit for purpose and it's better to rip it up and start again "we'll do better next time mister i promise", "lessons have been learned" etc... is the agenda that is going to be pushed now.

It would be interesting to see where the finance for Sky having the rights to premiership games is coming from personally i believe they are getting it from some Abu Dhabi shell company no way they have enough subscriptions to pay that with the rise of streaming and IPTV services nobody under 50 years of age pays to watch football anymore with Sky.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24779 on: Today at 04:15:56 pm
See, now THATS a conspiracy theory!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24780 on: Today at 04:17:51 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 03:55:45 pm
Technically he's referred in the UAE league right? Which includes Abu Dhabi clubs but is across the UAE. What's the relationship between the UAE league and Abu Dhabi, is it accurate to say Abu Dhabi invited Michael Oliver over?

From the Athletic as to bring a more objective view:

"The optics? Not great. Everyone knows that Sheikh Mansour, vice-president and deputy prime minister of the UAE, owns Manchester City. Less well known is that the UAE Football Association has held talks with City Football Group chief executive Ferran Soriano about a framework of joint cooperation and that the UAE Pro Leagues main sponsor is the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), whose board members include City chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak.

In that context, allowing a group of PGMOL officials to fly to the UAE last week to take charge of a match between Sharjah and Al-Ain  Oliver as referee, Stuart Burt and Cook as assistants, England as VAR  looks inadvisable in the extreme. Having referees on the payroll of another league, with close links to the ownership of Premier League clubs, inevitably brings an extra level of scrutiny that match officials really could do without."

A monkey could figure that one out to be dirty or at the very least inexplicably wrong. The bigger question is why on earth would PGMOL allow that? And inevitably they are not fit for purpose if they think that is acceptable.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24781 on: Today at 04:18:31 pm
There is no point in having Michael Owen present that show. There would be no difference if it was just Webb commenting on the incidents. He should be put on the spot, not have answers in waiting from pre-agreed questions.

Just on another incident, I'm not sure if my memory from the program is incorrect but in the Mcginn sending off incident, wasnt it the VAR team who advised a red card instantly and then the ref gave it? And then the VAR confirmed the red?

Seemed as if the ref wasnt going to give a red until that outside influence.
