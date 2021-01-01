You've answered your own statement, its not VAR that is a problem, the problem is with the referees. Atwell has 4 monitors plus a 5th that runs at a 5 second delay, he's got two assistants, an operator that can slow it down and multiple angles, he just refused to give a pen.



I was at the game and couldn't believe that A) they didn't give a pen and B) how quickly they made the decision



The thing is, I'm not sure anymore whether VAR is not the problem or at least how PGMOL is using VAR. If you look at the IFAB VAR protocol, it is clear that it's there to help the ref make the right decision. The whole protocol revolves around the ref being the one making the decisions and VAR merely being there to support him and give him additional information he might have missed.However, if you look at the three big decisions that have gone against us (the Endo-offside, the Odegaard-handball, the Doku-karate-kick), it's almost as if ref and VAR are two separate entities, with the ref making a decision and then VAR making his own decision and going with that one. I'm leaving out the Spurs-non-goal as it was a completely different issue with the VAR not doing what he's supposed to do (but at the same time, there's also lack of communication afterwards where the VAR should tell the ref that he fucked it up and whether they can do something about it). There is no interaction, there's no communication, there's no process to make sure the VAR knows what the ref has seen and why he has made the decision.To me, the first thing I would ask Oliver in the Doku-situation is "You saw that Doku kicked Mac Allister right in the chest, right?". Same goes for the Odegaard-handball. You can clearly hear the ref shout "No, his hand's on the floor". You look at the video and it clearly shows that the hand is NOT on the floor and is actually never going to the floor, but Odegaard pulls it back towards his body to intercept the ball. Again, the VAR can see and hear what is going on, yet we never got the question "Hey mate, the hand was not on the floor and it doesn't look like Odegaard is trying to use it to not fall over, but better have a look yourself". We don't hear any of those questions, no talk about why the ref made the decision, it's just the VAR sitting in his room with the AVAR and the VRO doing his own thing and giving it the thumbs-up or thumbs-down. So, basically it's the VAR who makes the decision in those cases. That's the right thing to do, if it's a black and white situation like "Is a player scoring a goal from an offside position?" or "Was the foul inside the penalty area or not?".As is stated in the VAR-protocol those are the situations where it's fine to have an off-field-review done by the VAR. However, if it's subjective things like did Odegaard actually try and steady himself or did he blatantly play the ball with his hand to stop an attack or did Doku try to play the ball in a dangerous or reckless manner, that's a decision the ref should make. Again, that's not me saying it, that's in the famous VAR-protocol by IFAB that was cited why England couldn't tell Hooper to stop the game and give our goal after play had already continued.For me, PGMOL is using VAR in the wrong way. They basically use it to have the ref make a decision and then have VAR make his own decision and then basically tell the ref what to do. VAR-protocol says this: "The final decision is always taken by the referee, either based on information from the VAR or after the referee has undertaken an on-field review (OFR)." The important point there for me is "based on information from the VAR". In all those clips I never hear the VAR telling the ref what has happened. I only hear him say "Check complete", because he thinks it's the right decision from his own point of view. So, in essence HE is the one making the decision and not the ref, which is not how VAR is supposed to be used according to the official guidelines set out by the International Football Association Board, who are the 'Guardians of the Laws of the Game' as it is stated on their website.The problem is, this is not even part of the public discussion. It's all about superficial stuff and red herrings. That's what pisses me off, because this is the reason why nothing will ever change. PGMOL were going on about how they will work to improve the process after the Spurs-non-goal, but fuck all has happened since. We still get the same shite every week and nobody even mentions it.