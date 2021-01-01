« previous next »
Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1286209 times)

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:16:45 am
I'd like to ask those that are railing about what is being said this question.

Assuming that there is bias, corruption, unconcious bias, payoffs by oil states, a global conspiracy, media bias, PGMOL bias, regional bias or whatever... Any or all of those things..

... what would you expect to see as the 'smoking gun'  - what outcomes or evidence would you expect to see - it would likely not be 'out in the open' (if it were the case) - so what subtle or not so subtle things could indicate that things weren't quite right?

I'm not sure anyone on here has asked this question this way round. Might be interesting..

Good question. Off the top of my head I can think of these possibilities:

The dramatic scenario would be a whistleblower, a genuine insider who is part of the conspiracy, giving chapter and verse to the newspapers/TV. I can see the headline now 'Whistleblowing Referee Calls Time on Corruption'.

But there are other possibilities. A leaked video/tape recording/transcript/phone call that shows a dirty deal being done between either two referees conspiring against Liverpool, or between a referee and a member of the Man City/Man Utd/Arsenal board.

A sting operation in which an undercover journalist (probably young and female) gets Webb or Oliver blabbing over a bottle of wine and it all comes pouring out.

A family member saying "I don't know if Paul is biased against Liverpool but I do know he supports Man City because he was cheering like mad when they won on Sunday. And I still use his season ticket."

A leaked bank account showing a retainer of some kind from Man City or Man Utd to Tierney or Oliver.

A technician from Stokley Park leaking a conversation between VAR and the match referee which reveals the real motive for disallowing a Liverpool goal (eg" We can't let Liverpool score Paul"/"Correct"). This kind of thing is likely to happen at some point if there is a conspiracy. Conspiracies are difficult to hide because there are so many people you have to keep quiet and not all of them are benefitting from the conspiracy. So watch out!).

 
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Im in the middle ground. I dont see an organised conspiracy. What I do see is that there are conscious and unconscious biases at play. This is compounded by many officials being inept, yet afforded full protection by PGMOL and a clear and obvious rule thats not fit for purpose.

So, if anyone is expecting smoking guns, I fear theyll be disappointed.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
I've started refereeing to games as the "VARball" rather than the "football."  Because this is how the Prem will be decided this year, by referee and VAR decisions.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:14:50 am
It's fucking blatant corruption, Atwell from his tone of voice is basically telling the AVAR to fuck off and keep his nose out of it.
This exactly. I've never even heard of the VAR assistant before (Nick Hopton). It's obvious he was cherry picked ripe for this game alone for the VAR so Atwell / PGMOL could dictate how the match played out. Fair play to him to be fair, he put it to Atwell to review again and was shot down.
It sounds like we are being bitter to other fans, but in all the years of watching football ive never seen nothing like the last few years towards us.
Sunday was similar, we got nothing all game until we go 4-3 down with half a second left. All off a sudden the ref starts booking and sending off the opposition. Cheating B*&*>^ds. No other way to put it  :no
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Since when is kicking someone on the chest not a foul? 


I genuinely have no idea how its not a foul. Who knows where the game would have gone then, you cant say, but it seems quite a basic foul and a very easy one to call

Most city fans think it was a foul too.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
This is the problem with VAR in a nutshell, from Webb:

"It's one of those, for sure - if the referee gives it on the field, it would have been a 'check complete' by the VAR."

It's either a penalty or it's not.  Just play the game by the rules instead of looking after your mates.  VAR should be used to reach the correct decision every time, regardless of what the ref has given at the time.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 07:58:47 pm
.
'Match Officials Mic'd Up | Doku challenge at Anfield which 'divides opinion'' - 4 minute propaganda video by PGMOL's chief, Howard Webb, on Sky:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/X3JQhTjr-l4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/X3JQhTjr-l4</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/X3JQhTjr-l4



Ref: No, not for me mate. Ball is in the middle.

VAR: Checking for possible penalty.

Ref: Yeah. I think the ball is in the middle and he just tries to play the ball, there might be some contact.

VAR: Ok so that angles good. Can you just go slowly, I just want to establish if So theres clear contact on the ball by Doku. Ok so heres the ball and then theres a coming together. Just give me one more that shows Mac Allister coming in, he turns his body

RO: What do you want to see?

VAR: Yeah so he plays the ball, the ball is high, they both come in high. I dont think theres enough evidence there for a penalty kick. You happy with that?

AVAR: Lets have a look, mate. Just showing it on broadcast as well.

VAR: He plays the ball.

AVAR: Are you happy he definitely plays it?

VAR: Hes definitely touched it. Mac Allisters then coming into his space. Mac Allister turns his back into him. Its a coming together.

AVAR: Ok, yeah.

VAR: Ollie, confirm on-field decision of play on. Check is complete.



^ clear and obvious errors there by the VAR - as Doku at no point plays the ball. And so VAR's claims of Doku having 'Hes definitely touched it.' are factually incorrect too. 

Nor does Mac Allister 'come in high'. The video simply does not correspond to the numerous incorrect statements of the VAR official.


Then Howard Webb... simply repeats those claims made by VAR. And claims 'Mac Allister is not really playing the ball either' (despite Mac Allister clearly chesting the ball and then taking Doku's studs to his chest). Then Howard Webb, the head of the PGMOL, talks about 'certainty'.


VAR on the day was Stuart Attwell. Referee was Michael Oliver (match official paid to referee by UAE; owner of Man City). Webb is the former chief of Saudi referees.



Edit: interesting to note that they didn't use any other tv angle of the incident - like the original TV camera angle at the time (which clearly shows MacAllister winning the ball... before being kicked in the chest by Doku)...

'Original TV angle shows Mac Allister gets the first touch on the ball' - https://v.redd.it/tdyptzixjonc1 & https://v.redd.it/tzuflmw11rnc1





Unsurprisingly, at no point does Owen challenge Webb or the VAR's claims, narration and statements.


and on the BBC...


'Howard Webb: VAR right to stay out of Liverpool-Man City penalty decision says referees' chief':-

Referees' chief Howard Webb has said the video assistant referee was right not to interfere as Liverpool were not given a late penalty in their recent 1-1 draw with Manchester City.

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68609867
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 09:54:36 am
Im in the middle ground. I dont see an organised conspiracy. What I do see is that there are conscious and unconscious biases at play. This is compounded by many officials being inept, yet afforded full protection by PGMOL and a clear and obvious rule thats not fit for purpose.

So, if anyone is expecting smoking guns, I fear theyll be disappointed.

I'm the same, its not an organised conspiracy but there is corruption. There is covering each others backs - that's corrupt as its not the job, there is bias from where they grew up/which team they support - I'm sorry but you just do not grow up in Ashton and Wythenshawe and not have a dislike/hatred of Liverpool FC and then there is personal dislike of the club by refs from nowhere near Manchester. Then there are referees who will be influenced by taking work in the UAE and Saudi Arabia for the owners of two of the clubs.

There is for me still a massive question mark over what exactly went on at Spurs, I don't buy the miscommunication line at all and this penalty is a concious decision from Oliver and then Atwell to not give the penalty even though Atwell especially knew what had occured was, under the laws, a foul and therefore a penalty. This has influenced the title race and its fucking corruption.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:15:26 am
Since when is kicking someone on the chest not a foul? 


I genuinely have no idea how its not a foul. Who knows where the game would have gone then, you cant say, but it seems quite a basic foul and a very easy one to call

Most city fans think it was a foul too.

Webb has a history of thinking kicks to the chest aren't that bad



That was only a foul because he didn't win the ball, would have been ok otherwise
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:17:55 am
This is the problem with VAR in a nutshell, from Webb:

"It's one of those, for sure - if the referee gives it on the field, it would have been a 'check complete' by the VAR."

It's either a penalty or it's not.  Just play the game by the rules instead of looking after your mates.  VAR should be used to reach the correct decision every time, regardless of what the ref has given at the time.

You've answered your own statement, its not VAR that is a problem, the problem is with the referees. Atwell has 4 monitors plus a 5th that runs at a 5 second delay, he's got two assistants, an operator that can slow it down and multiple angles, he just refused to give a pen.

I was at the game and couldn't believe that A) they didn't give a pen and B) how quickly they made the decision
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:32:43 am
You've answered your own statement, its not VAR that is a problem, the problem is with the referees. Atwell has 4 monitors plus a 5th that runs at a 5 second delay, he's got two assistants, an operator that can slow it down and multiple angles, he just refused to give a pen.

I was at the game and couldn't believe that A) they didn't give a pen and B) how quickly they made the decision

They didn't even have enough time to put the VAR check screen on the scoreboard
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:17:55 am
This is the problem with VAR in a nutshell, from Webb:

"It's one of those, for sure - if the referee gives it on the field, it would have been a 'check complete' by the VAR."

It's either a penalty or it's not.  Just play the game by the rules instead of looking after your mates.  VAR should be used to reach the correct decision every time, regardless of what the ref has given at the time.

That was the line that pissed me off the most. Basically saying "Whatever the on field ref gave, VAR would have agreed with". So VAR agrees if it's awarded as a pen but also agrees if it isn't given.

So it both is and isn't a penalty?

 They are to polar opposite decisions, how can VAR agree with it either way?

If they're just going to agree with whatever the on field ref gives so as not to "re-referee the game" then there's literally no fucking point in them being there  :butt
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
I'm not sure you can get a bigger 'smoking gun' than that VAR conversation, which is just factually wrong, and then the head of PGMOL coming on TV over a week later and parroting the same lies. A dodgy decision later being labelled as wrong is bad enough, but a dodgy decision where the head of PGMOL confirms on live TV that it was the right call is literally just corruption. Its right there in front of your nose, if you've been gaslit by Howard Webb and Sky then I'm not sure there's much anyone on RAWK can do to change your view.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
The term gaslighting is over-used these days, but Webb's comments are a completely valid use of it.

"The ball is too low to head" - it is at chest height, far easier to head than take with your boot
"Mac Allister comes into him" they are both moving towards the ball. MacAllister has come from further away but he also starts moving earlier as Doku realises he's misjudged it and is caught flat footed.
"Mac Allister is not really playing the ball either"  he gets the ball ahead of Doku, and would have taken it more clearly, if he didn't have to avoid a boot! And the fact that he felt the need to do that should alert the ref to the foul being committed.
Quoting from the laws of the game:
Quote
PLAYING IN A DANGEROUS MANNER

Playing in a dangerous manner is any action that, while trying to play the ball, threatens injury to someone (including the player themself) and includes preventing a nearby opponent from playing the ball for fear of injury.

Baffling that both Webb and the VAR refer to MacAllister not making a proper challenge for the ball, without apparently considering for a one second why that is!



Also, speaking of the laws of the game, why is the fact that Doku plays the ball make the challenge fine?
With Jones' red card, the fact that he took the ball first wasn't a consideration at all.
I can't see anywhere in the laws either where it says getting the ball means no foul.
The criteria is "careless, reckless or using excessive force".
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Maybe the smoking gun would be proof the referees are being paid by the owners of one of the clubs to go and work in the league of the country they rule
Oh wait

I really have had enough of them bare faced lying now.
Its got to the point that the officials could even lie their way out of disallowing clearly good goals or even elbowing a player in the face.

Oh, hang on
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yep I dont know what careless or reckless even means if you can put your studs into an opponentss chest/ rib cage after that player has chested it. I think the ball may have deflected off Dokus foot after hitting MacAllisters chest but that doesnt matter.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:02:58 am
Yep I dont know what careless or reckless even means if you can put your studs into an opponentss chest/ rib cage after that player has chested it. I think the ball may have deflected off Dokus foot after hitting MacAllisters chest but that doesnt matter.
But Mac Allister went in chest high with his...er....chest!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:02:58 am
Yep I dont know what careless or reckless even means if you can put your studs into an opponentss chest/ rib cage after that player has chested it. I think the ball may have deflected off Dokus foot after hitting MacAllisters chest but that doesnt matter.

This is the same organisation that was Ok with one of their officials deliberately assaulting a player on the field of play.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:17:55 am
This is the problem with VAR in a nutshell, from Webb:

"It's one of those, for sure - if the referee gives it on the field, it would have been a 'check complete' by the VAR."

It's either a penalty or it's not.  Just play the game by the rules instead of looking after your mates.  VAR should be used to reach the correct decision every time, regardless of what the ref has given at the time.

No, it is the problem with the pgmol in a nutshell, other sports with video refs have similar stick with the onfield decision rulings too (in cricket drs can return a decision of umpire's call for example) and in the case of this karate kick there is zero reason why should a ruling should apply since it was a blatantly wrong decision regardless of the bullshit being spewed out by captain gaslighting on his idiotic tv show.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 11:12:46 am
No, it is the problem with the pgmol in a nutshell, other sports with video refs have similar stick with the onfield decision rulings too and in the case of this karate kick there is zero reason why should a ruling should apply since it was a blatantly wrong decision regardless of the bullshit being spewed out by captain gaslighting on his idiotic tv show.

Yeah that's what I meant.  VAR to me is great in principle, but the officials are incapable of using it as they should.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
At this point, it feels more like wilful misuse of the system rather than simply being incapable of using it properly, there's just far too much dodgy shit happening with it.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
For those who believe the referees to be corrupt rather than just crap, I have a question.

Why do you keep watching?

I think a part of the answer might be that you love Liverpool so much. I can understand that to a point. But if you truly believe that the game is corrupt or systematically biased against the team you love then continuing to watch seems masochistic (beyond even the normal levels of masochism that are required to follow a footy team.  :D)
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Quote from: RJH on Today at 10:53:14 am

PLAYING IN A DANGEROUS MANNER

Playing in a dangerous manner is any action that, while trying to play the ball, threatens injury to someone (including the player themself) and includes preventing a nearby opponent from playing the ball for fear of injury.


What I find amusing is that we all think that the laws of the game are immutable, black and white, but there's an intrepretation of the "playing in a dangerous manner" rule that RJH quoted that has MacAllister carded for exactly the same challenge that everyone says is a nailed on penalty + booking (it was, I'm playing devil's advocate here)

The rule cites "any action" (doesn't have to be aggressive) while trying to play the ball. It could be argued that Mac sprinting into a position that doesn't allow Doku time to adjust his entire legal attempt to play the ball endangers Mac himself, thus triggering that playing in a dangerous manner clause.

Now, given the situation, a ref would want to be a pretty sure of himself to go with that interpretation here. A year ago, I'd have thought I'd be mental to even suggest this interpretation, but given what's happened to us this season and the mental gymnastics that the PGMOL have been engaging in to justify all sorts of incidents, I honestly believe that it's now a possibility.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
they tie themselves up in knots trying to cover for their mates - it was a foul, simple as that. anywhere else on the pitch its a foul, it was accidental but its still a foul. and as for saying mac allister also went in high? what the actual fuck!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 10:41:53 am
That was the line that pissed me off the most. Basically saying "Whatever the on field ref gave, VAR would have agreed with". So VAR agrees if it's awarded as a pen but also agrees if it isn't given.

So it both is and isn't a penalty?

 They are to polar opposite decisions, how can VAR agree with it either way?

If they're just going to agree with whatever the on field ref gives so as not to "re-referee the game" then there's literally no fucking point in them being there  :butt

They basically run PGMOL, corruption or bias aside, like the police, there is no backing down and will spin, twist and do anything to justify wrong actions because in their view if they don't it will dent their authority and open them up to scrutiny.

What these little men forget is they are not police, they are, supposedly, independant from sides so they can simply rule on the laws of a sports game. They have inflated their ego's so much because they by default are on TV so much these days, and have completely lost touch with the reality of why they are there in the first place.

Everything is utterly and completely fucked because football is so tribal. Same with sportswashing. While it benefits others, even though they know it's wrong, they will lap it up and the refs, with this backing in the media, will pat themselves on the back with this delusion and go onto the next game.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:20:02 am
For those who believe the referees to be corrupt rather than just crap, I have a question.

Why do you keep watching?

I think a part of the answer might be that you love Liverpool so much. I can understand that to a point. But if you truly believe that the game is corrupt or systematically biased against the team you love then continuing to watch seems masochistic (beyond even the normal levels of masochism that are required to follow a footy team.  :D)
Incase you havent noticed, many people are saying they cant take it anymore and are thinking of giving up on the game.
I have a question for you.
How can you see all these decisions, the bullshit that PGMOL uses to cover themselves, and think nothing untoward is going on?
Nobody can be that bad at their job!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:20:02 am
For those who believe the referees to be corrupt rather than just crap, I have a question.

Why do you keep watching?

I think a part of the answer might be that you love Liverpool so much. I can understand that to a point. But if you truly believe that the game is corrupt or systematically biased against the team you love then continuing to watch seems masochistic (beyond even the normal levels of masochism that are required to follow a footy team.  :D)

Simple answer for me is that I love my team more than I hate the cheating that seems so rampant these days, what I have found is that the negatives have pushed me away from having any interest in watching any english games in full if they are not one of ours.
