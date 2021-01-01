Quote

PLAYING IN A DANGEROUS MANNER



Playing in a dangerous manner is any action that, while trying to play the ball, threatens injury to someone (including the player themself) and includes preventing a nearby opponent from playing the ball for fear of injury.

The term gaslighting is over-used these days, but Webb's comments are a completely valid use of it."The ball is too low to head" - it is at chest height, far easier to head than take with your boot"Mac Allister comes into him" they are both moving towards the ball. MacAllister has come from further away but he also starts moving earlier as Doku realises he's misjudged it and is caught flat footed."Mac Allister is not really playing the ball either" he gets the ball ahead of Doku, and would have taken it more clearly, if he didn't have to avoid a boot! And the fact that he felt the need to do that should alert the ref to the foul being committed.Quoting from the laws of the game:Baffling that both Webb and the VAR refer to MacAllister not making a proper challenge for the ball, without apparently considering for a one second why that is!Also, speaking of the laws of the game, why is the fact that Doku plays the ball make the challenge fine?With Jones' red card, the fact that he took the ball first wasn't a consideration at all.I can't see anywhere in the laws either where it says getting the ball means no foul.The criteria is "careless, reckless or using excessive force".