This is all complete bollox.

No question asked about a high foot.

"Ball is in the middle..." "There might be some contact..."

No mention of a high foot used (considered endangering an opponent). The only way doku should be challenging for that ball is with his head or chest. Using his foot is dangerous, whether he makes contact or not.

I'm also not interested in their explanations over a week after the incident happened. Explain it after the game, or the day after. Doing so 1 week later is just an opportunity for them to give any explanation to justify any decision. They should not be afforded this opportunity.

Owen is useless too. He's either been told what he is allowed to say, or he is totally ill prepared for the discussion. Simply not good enough.