'Match Officials Mic'd Up | Doku challenge at Anfield which 'divides opinion'
' - 4 minute propaganda video by PGMOL's chief, Howard Webb, on Sky:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/X3JQhTjr-l4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/X3JQhTjr-l4</a>
^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/X3JQhTjr-l4
Ref: No, not for me mate. Ball is in the middle.
VAR: Checking for possible penalty.
Ref: Yeah. I think the ball is in the middle and he just tries to play the ball, there might be some contact.
VAR: Ok so that angles good. Can you just go slowly, I just want to establish if
So theres clear contact on the ball by Doku. Ok so heres the ball and then theres a coming together. Just give me one more that shows Mac Allister coming in, he turns his body
RO: What do you want to see?
VAR: Yeah so he plays the ball, the ball is high, they both come in high. I dont think theres enough evidence there for a penalty kick. You happy with that?
AVAR: Lets have a look, mate. Just showing it on broadcast as well.
VAR: He plays the ball.
AVAR: Are you happy he definitely plays it?
VAR: Hes definitely touched it. Mac Allisters then coming into his space. Mac Allister turns his back into him. Its a coming together.
AVAR: Ok, yeah.
VAR: Ollie, confirm on-field decision of play on. Check is complete.
^ clear and obvious errors there by the VAR - as Doku at no point plays the ball. And so VAR's claims of Doku having 'Hes definitely touched it.' are factually incorrect too.
Nor does Mac Allister 'come in high'. The video simply does not correspond to the numerous incorrect statements of the VAR official.
Then Howard Webb... simply repeats those claims made by VAR. And claims 'Mac Allister is not really playing the ball either' (despite Mac Allister clearly chesting the ball and then taking Doku's studs to his chest)
VAR on the day was Stuart Attwell. Referee was Michael Oliver (match official paid to referee by UAE; owner of Man City)
interesting to note that they didn't use any other tv angle of the incident - like the original TV camera angle at the time (which clearly shows MacAllister winning the ball... before being kicked in the chest by Doku)
'Original TV angle shows Mac Allister gets the first touch on the ball' - https://v.redd.it/tdyptzixjonc1
& https://v.redd.it/tzuflmw11rnc1
Unsurprisingly, at no point does Owen challenge Webb or the VAR's claims, narration and statements.