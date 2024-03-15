« previous next »
Reply #24640 on: March 15, 2024, 10:52:34 pm
Quote from: Historical Fool on March 14, 2024, 09:27:30 pm
Reported where, sorry? Just wanted to see the sources. Ive been looking but cant find anything definitive about who actually pays for referee salaries for the UAE Pro League.

Well, it's an autocratic state ruled and completely controlled by the royal family. Of course it's broadly-speaking the same people who own Man City and that is in no way conspiracist thinking - just an easy assumption to make.
Reply #24641 on: March 16, 2024, 02:52:29 pm
Mike Dean is a prat. He's changed his mind and said it's 50/50 about the Doku challenge and it's not a guaranteed penalty. He then says anywhere else it's a free kick and then says it was a massive game and that's not how the game should be settled (or that thought possibly will have gone past Oliver's mind).

VAR took 20 seconds to decide that.

Still annoys me now.
Reply #24642 on: March 16, 2024, 04:12:02 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on March 16, 2024, 02:52:29 pm
Mike Dean is a prat. He's changed his mind and said it's 50/50 about the Doku challenge and it's not a guaranteed penalty. He then says anywhere else it's a free kick and then says it was a massive game and that's not how the game should be settled (or that thought possibly will have gone past Oliver's mind).

VAR took 20 seconds to decide that.

Still annoys me now.

So, referees decide how a game should be decided do they? Thats fucking corruption right there - ref to the laws you fuckings c*nts, not for Sky

I'm fucking fuming now thinking we could have been denied the title on this :no
Reply #24643 on: March 16, 2024, 07:14:46 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on March 16, 2024, 04:12:02 pm
So, referees decide how a game should be decided do they? Thats fucking corruption right there - ref to the laws you fuckings c*nts, not for Sky

I'm fucking fuming now thinking we could have been denied the title on this :no
I heard that from a few pundits since that game. I don't understand how anyone could think a penalty isn't "right" at anytime of the game.

I recall a mate saying to me before Christmas I hope referees don't interfere and dent our chances....
Reply #24644 on: March 16, 2024, 11:41:33 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on March 16, 2024, 02:52:29 pm
Mike Dean is a prat. He's changed his mind and said it's 50/50 about the Doku challenge and it's not a guaranteed penalty. He then says anywhere else it's a free kick and then says it was a massive game and that's not how the game should be settled (or that thought possibly will have gone past Oliver's mind).

VAR took 20 seconds to decide that.

Still annoys me now.

Are those quotes online? I searched but only found his original "Doku very lucky" comments.

I find it fascinating that referees are so accustomed to lack of accountability that they will openly admit to not wanting to make correct calls at certain times, or that they look for chances to even things up (Clattenburg 2016) or are intimidated by certain managers (Clattenburg again).
Reply #24645 on: March 17, 2024, 01:46:56 am
Mad that Reguilón got a red for giving away a penalty against Burnley. If the refs didn't send off Ederson against us due to this rule why did Reguilón get walked?

Quote
The Double Jeopardy Rule:

"Where a player commits an offence against an opponent within their own penalty area which denies an opponent an obvious goal-scoring opportunity and the referee awards a penalty kick, the offender is cautioned if the offence was an attempt to play the ball; in all other circumstances (e.g. holding, pulling, pushing, no possibility to play the ball etc.) the offending player must be sent off."
Reply #24646 on: March 17, 2024, 02:14:43 am
And they gave it during the first 10 minutes when the unwritten rules say you can't be sent off.
Reply #24647 on: March 17, 2024, 04:23:29 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on March 17, 2024, 01:46:56 am
Mad that Reguilón got a red for giving away a penalty against Burnley. If the refs didn't send off Ederson against us due to this rule why did Reguilón get walked?


Reguilon has obviously made no attempt at all to play the ball, he's just shoved Vitinho to the ground. Ederson's was badly mistimed but he was trying to play the ball so yellow was the correct decision.
Reply #24648 on: March 17, 2024, 09:28:09 am
Quote from: GreatEx on March 16, 2024, 11:41:33 pm
Are those quotes online? I searched but only found his original "Doku very lucky" comments.

I find it fascinating that referees are so accustomed to lack of accountability that they will openly admit to not wanting to make correct calls at certain times, or that they look for chances to even things up (Clattenburg 2016) or are intimidated by certain managers (Clattenburg again).

I was thinking this morning about the comments about not wanting to decide games etc then I remembered Jon Moss v Spurs telling his lineo he basically didn't care if Lovren touched the ball or not, he was given a pen.
Reply #24649 on: March 17, 2024, 09:30:17 am
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on March 17, 2024, 04:23:29 am
Reguilon has obviously made no attempt at all to play the ball, he's just shoved Vitinho to the ground. Ederson's was badly mistimed but he was trying to play the ball so yellow was the correct decision.

Yes, both were correct decisions. I think yesterday's red was more comparable to the penalty we got at Brighton when their player should have been sent off, but wasn't.

Also yesterday once again showed how refs are prepared to give correct "big decisions" when it's not a "big game".
Reply #24650 on: March 17, 2024, 10:16:22 am
But it was a big game, Brentford are well and truly in the relegation dogfight, Burnley probably still harbour dreams of a great escape. That's why it was such a notable decision.

- very early in the game, when the Caicedos of the world can commit GBH with impunity: check
- influencing the outcome of a game that might be decisive in title or promotion race: check
- VAR "re-refereeing the game", "clearing the bar" or some such bollocks: check

You know what, maybe it IS just us...
Reply #24651 on: Yesterday at 01:08:53 pm
They had the Chelsea game on in the pub before we played and that red card looked shocking - the Chelsea player kicked his own foot.

After that, the ref gave every decision to Chelsea. Was actually embarrasing.
Reply #24652 on: Yesterday at 01:18:35 pm
Saw the West Ham v Villa one earlier, where Soucek puts the ball into the net with his arm - I saw that immediately on the first look they showed, yet they took 6 minutes over it. How the fuck can that take 6 mins, do these fucking clowns actually pass training to be referees, or do they just get a licence in a box of cornflakes?
Reply #24653 on: Yesterday at 04:36:40 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on March 17, 2024, 09:28:09 am
I was thinking this morning about the comments about not wanting to decide games etc then I remembered Jon Moss v Spurs telling his lineo he basically didn't care if Lovren touched the ball or not, he was given a pen.

What made that even more infuriating was the he kept calling Lovren "Louvren"... What a prick...
Reply #24654 on: Today at 07:34:27 pm
In a shock to absolutely no one, Webb thinks Oliver got the Mac Allister non-penalty decision right

But the Independent Key Match Incidents Panel was split on the decision. Even though 3 people on the panel thought the decision was correct, 2 thought the call was wrong.

They also agreed 4-1 that VAR didn't need to get involved
Reply #24655 on: Today at 07:37:17 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 07:34:27 pm
In a shock to absolutely no one, Webb thinks Oliver got the Mac Allister non-penalty decision right

But the Independent Key Match Incidents Panel was split on the decision. Even though 3 people on the panel thought the decision was correct, 2 thought the call was wrong.

They also agreed 4-1 that VAR didn't need to get involved
Webb doesnt for one minute think the decision was correct. He just knows that, after the spurs incident, he simply cant come out and say we were robbed by incompetent officials again. So a little bit of gaslighting is required.
Reply #24656 on: Today at 07:43:54 pm
If you want to get wound up by it, its here:

https://twitter.com/premierleague/status/1770166617176994150?t=QNOhV78NmW9sVRDy7f5S0A&s=19

The whole decision making process is to keep the on field decision- "Doku gets the ball" (he doesn't first), Mac Allister turns into it (otherwise he'd be studded even worse in the chest) and the best "they are both coming in high"

I mean, for fucks sake, its just utter bollocks they are talking. And how quick the VAR shuts down the AVAR wanting to check at the end
Reply #24657 on: Today at 07:44:48 pm
"If the referee gives it on the field, it would have been a check complete by the VAR and equally, having not given it, it's also check complete."

No wonder their stats look good. Never mind similar incidents, for literally the same incident two diametrically opposite decisions would both have been considered correct.
Reply #24658 on: Today at 07:51:54 pm
Absolute farce. VAR saying he got the ball first when he clearly doesn't. Wankers.
Reply #24659 on: Today at 07:54:53 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 07:34:27 pm
In a shock to absolutely no one, Webb thinks Oliver got the Mac Allister non-penalty decision right

But the Independent Key Match Incidents Panel was split on the decision. Even though 3 people on the panel thought the decision was correct, 2 thought the call was wrong.

They also agreed 4-1 that VAR didn't need to get involved

How can anyone think that kicking someone in the chest (with zero contact on the ball) - accidental or not - is ever not a foul? It beggars belief that a panel (of experts?) could think that.
Reply #24660 on: Today at 07:58:47 pm
.
'Match Officials Mic'd Up | Doku challenge at Anfield which 'divides opinion'' - 4 minute propaganda video by PGMOL's chief, Howard Webb, on Sky:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/X3JQhTjr-l4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/X3JQhTjr-l4</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/X3JQhTjr-l4



Ref: No, not for me mate. Ball is in the middle.

VAR: Checking for possible penalty.

Ref: Yeah. I think the ball is in the middle and he just tries to play the ball, there might be some contact.

VAR: Ok so that angles good. Can you just go slowly, I just want to establish if So theres clear contact on the ball by Doku. Ok so heres the ball and then theres a coming together. Just give me one more that shows Mac Allister coming in, he turns his body

RO: What do you want to see?

VAR: Yeah so he plays the ball, the ball is high, they both come in high. I dont think theres enough evidence there for a penalty kick. You happy with that?

AVAR: Lets have a look, mate. Just showing it on broadcast as well.

VAR: He plays the ball.

AVAR: Are you happy he definitely plays it?

VAR: Hes definitely touched it. Mac Allisters then coming into his space. Mac Allister turns his back into him. Its a coming together.

AVAR: Ok, yeah.

VAR: Ollie, confirm on-field decision of play on. Check is complete.



^ clear and obvious errors there by the VAR - as Doku at no point plays the ball. And so VAR's claims of Doku having 'Hes definitely touched it.' are factually incorrect too. 

Nor does Mac Allister 'come in high'. The video simply does not correspond to the numerous incorrect statements of the VAR official.


Then Howard Webb... simply repeats those claims made by VAR. And claims 'Mac Allister is not really playing the ball either' (despite Mac Allister clearly chesting the ball and then taking Doku's studs to his chest). Then Howard Webb, the head of the PGMOL, talks about 'certainty'.


VAR on the day was Stuart Attwell. Referee was Michael Oliver (match official paid to referee by UAE; owner of Man City). Webb is the former chief of Saudi referees.



Edit: interesting to note that they didn't use any other tv angle of the incident - like the original TV camera angle at the time (which clearly shows MacAllister winning the ball... before being kicked in the chest by Doku)...

'Original TV angle shows Mac Allister gets the first touch on the ball' - https://v.redd.it/tdyptzixjonc1 & https://v.redd.it/tzuflmw11rnc1





Unsurprisingly, at no point does Owen challenge Webb or the VAR's claims, narration and statements.

Reply #24661 on: Today at 08:01:13 pm
It's just lies at this stage. He actively chose for that game to end in a draw.
Reply #24662 on: Today at 08:01:33 pm
Makes it even more dodgy, totally stinks and here we can hear the guy on VAR with absolutely blatant lies. Sickening, the league title will be decided in a Var room yet again.
Reply #24663 on: Today at 08:03:18 pm
Also 'Ollie' involved again. Coincidence that he was 4th official at Spurs and then ref v City? 🤔
Reply #24664 on: Today at 08:21:12 pm
I think the whole thing is a massive sham

Look at the red cards vs Spurs

Michael Owen was a shitcoat didnt even challenge that Macca chests the ball first
Reply #24665 on: Today at 08:23:56 pm
This is all complete bollox.
No question asked about a high foot.
"Ball is in the middle..." "There might be some contact..."
No mention of a high foot used (considered endangering an opponent). The only way doku should be challenging for that ball is with his head or chest. Using his foot is dangerous, whether he makes contact or not.
I'm also not interested in their explanations over a week after the incident happened. Explain it after the game, or the day after. Doing so 1 week later is just an opportunity for them to give any explanation to justify any decision. They should not be afforded this opportunity.
Owen is useless too. He's either been told what he is allowed to say, or he is totally ill prepared for the discussion. Simply not good enough.
Reply #24666 on: Today at 08:26:11 pm
The ref should be interviewed about contentious decisions  the second he steps off the pitch. They shouldnt be given time to get their stories straight. It is a fucking disgrace.
