In a sport that gives referees too much power to directly alter the outcome of a game, why do English referees then decide to add to the power they hold by not making consistent calls across 90+ minutes? Why is it not a yellow card for a yellow card worthy foul in the first 5 minutes? Why is it taboo to give 2+ penalties to a single side in a tight, big match? They are so arrogant that they think their role is actually to play a part in the game's outcome. No, just call it as you see it and let the players figure it out. The one thing Guardiola ever got right was accusing the refs of wanting to be the star of the show. Klopp's too much of an optimist to say that directly but he really should go mask off when he leaves. This is the most unfair league season I have ever seen in how much a single club have been shafted by the refs.



Yes, that is the problem, too much leeway for referees to put their own stamp on games.That said, the situation is made a lot worse by;1. Players cheating, going down when touched or leaving a leg in (albeit they have learned if you do not go down you won't get anything)2. The rules are all over the place. Let's face it, handball was brought in so players did not pick the ball up or do what Suarez did in the world cup, not heading into your own arm.3. Red and Yellow cards are a mess, there's too much at stake with a red. Yellow cards are picked up for shite like going into the crowd or almost a red. Red cards can mean missing 85 minutes of a games and three more where no intent was meant.4. Penalties are the same, an offence in the box, even if slight, brings you a 90% chance of a goal, it's too much, the incentive and rewards are too great and the rules too open to interpretation to have so much resting on these things. Penalties should really be for something significant. Even then I'd have penalty goals for some things (Suarez handball on the line is the perfect example)Referees are the problem in this sport but they are not the only problem.