Did anyone see the handball in the West Ham v Burnley game the other day? Burnley player handled the ball, looked a nailed on pen and ref or VAR didn't give it. It seems like in some games they make up the rules as they go along.
Depends on what the VAR had for lunch.
Did anyone see the handball in the West Ham v Burnley game the other day? Burnley player handled the ball, looked a nailed on pen and ref or VAR didn't give it. It seems like in some  every game they make up the rules as they go along.

Fixed
In a sport that gives referees too much power to directly alter the outcome of a game, why do English referees then decide to add to the power they hold by not making consistent calls across 90+ minutes?  Why is it not a yellow card for a yellow card worthy foul in the first 5 minutes? Why is it taboo to give 2+ penalties to a single side in a tight, big match? They are so arrogant that they think their role is actually to play a part in the game's outcome. No, just call it as you see it and let the players figure it out. The one thing Guardiola ever got right was accusing the refs of wanting to be the star of the show. Klopp's too much of an optimist to say that directly but he really should go mask off when he leaves. This is the most unfair league season I have ever seen in how much a single club have been shafted by the refs.
Yes, that is the problem, too much leeway for referees to put their own stamp on games.
That said, the situation is made a lot worse by;
1. Players cheating, going down when touched or leaving a leg in (albeit they have learned if you do not go down you won't get anything)
2. The rules are all over the place. Let's face it, handball was brought in so players did not pick the ball up or do what Suarez did in the world cup, not heading into your own arm.
3. Red and Yellow cards are a mess, there's too much at stake with a red. Yellow cards are picked up for shite like going into the crowd or almost a red. Red cards can mean missing 85 minutes of a games and three more where no intent was meant.
4. Penalties are the same, an offence in the box, even if slight, brings you a 90% chance of a goal, it's too much, the incentive and rewards are too great and the rules too open to interpretation to have so much resting on these things. Penalties should really be for something significant. Even then I'd have penalty goals for some things (Suarez handball on the line is the perfect example)


Referees are the problem in this sport but they are not the only problem.
Ref being paid by UAE is clear conflict of interest. Can the club calls this out?
Its clear that t
Quote from: wampa1 on March 13, 2024, 01:52:56 pm
Ref being paid by UAE is clear conflict of interest. Can the club calls this out?

This is a really weird thing that firstly, it has allowed to happen and secondly, that it hasnt been questioned.

Referees are obviously meant to be impartial and fair. Any potential risk to undermining this should be stopped.

The fact that PGMOL have undertaken this work and consider that it doesnt represent a conflict of interest is astonishing to start with.

The fact that it hasnt come under scrutiny is just strange.

The fact that PGMOL are a law unto themselves is very evident in how they behave - as an organisation and as individual referees. It is very obvious that their standards are well below what is needed, bias is prevalent and the use of VAR is not fit for purpose and compromised by the individuals in PGMOL. Rendering it mostly useless.

If ever an organisation need dismantling it is them.

Its clear that t
This is a really weird thing that firstly, it has allowed to happen and secondly, that it hasnt been questioned.

Referees are obviously meant to be impartial and fair. Any potential risk to undermining this should be stopped.

The fact that PGMOL have undertaken this work and consider that it doesnt represent a conflict of interest is astonishing to start with.

The fact that it hasnt come under scrutiny is just strange.

The fact that PGMOL are a law unto themselves is very evident in how they behave - as an organisation and as individual referees. It is very obvious that their standards are well below what is needed, bias is prevalent and the use of VAR is not fit for purpose and compromised by the individuals in PGMOL. Rendering it mostly useless.

If ever an organisation need dismantling it is them.



It has been questioned when it came out after the Spurs-fiasco. Problem is, that these days no one cares about what happens after the big bang has happened. People were questioning whether refs should be taking outside gigs especially in UAE and Saudi Arabia and even more so mere days before reffing the PL again. There was no follow up though as the hysteria had moved on by then to Klopp simply mentioning a possible replay. There was another follow up a few months later with Webb saying they will look more closely on outside gigs for ref, but won't ban them outright or put special rules in place. That piece of reporting wasn't picked up by other outlets it seems and nobody gave a fuck, because they had moved on to the next big thing/scandal.
It has been questioned when it came out after the Spurs-fiasco. Problem is, that these days no one cares about what happens after the big bang has happened. People were questioning whether refs should be taking outside gigs especially in UAE and Saudi Arabia and even more so mere days before reffing the PL again. There was no follow up though as the hysteria had moved on by then to Klopp simply mentioning a possible replay. There was another follow up a few months later with Webb saying they will look more closely on outside gigs for ref, but won't ban them outright or put special rules in place. That piece of reporting wasn't picked up by other outlets it seems and nobody gave a fuck, because they had moved on to the next big thing/scandal.

I thought the only reason it got questioned was because they may have been jet lagged before the Spurs match?
I thought the only reason it got questioned was because they may have been jet lagged before the Spurs match?

The focus was on the "too tiread after the trip"-angle, but there were also some slight suggestions that refs going to Saudi Arabia and UAE earning shitloads of money might be an issue because of clubs in the Premier League basically being owned by those countries. The bigger part was the jet lag thing, but I also saw the ownership mentioned in passing in some articles.
The jet lag angle was daft. It's 4 hours. One dose of melatonin sorts that if necessary. The bigger issue is the conflict of interest. Never mind the stuff we could never prove.
The jet lag angle was daft. It's 4 hours. One dose of melatonin sorts that if necessary. The bigger issue is the conflict of interest. Never mind the stuff we could never prove.

Been to Dubai twice, never experienced jat lag at all and we were in economy both ways, not First/Business like this lot would have been.

As I've said previously, no-one at our work is allowed to accept a gift from a customer or a supplier, anything from a box of chocolates, bottle of wine, scotch etc has to be handed over to a line manager and all the non perishable stuff gets put into the christmas raffle - at Xmas, there are some boss hampers being won. Its so that no allegations of bias/corruption/bribery/favouritism can be labelled at any staff. Yet, the PGMOL think it is OK for the owners of Man City to pay for 3 PL officials to fly to Dubai, probably stay in the Atlantis, Raffles or the Burj and flying at minimum Business on the Emirates A380 (business is just as good as first I've been told, as you just spend the flight in the bar anyway) and that this will have zero influence on how they ref certain games/teams? yeah right
Another issue with the Dubai trips for me is that they're officiating the biggest league in the world, financially at least. Surely it should be a full-time job and they should be analysing performances and working to correct errors/misconceptions between match days? Instead they're free to fuck off on a side gig and show up at the last minute for a match that'll influence the title race.
Quote from: wampa1 on March 13, 2024, 01:52:56 pm
Ref being paid by UAE is clear conflict of interest. Can the club calls this out?
This will be on a netflix series in 20 years

We will all be saying "I told you so" and be correct

Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:38:23 am


thats true, I worked in a government Minister's office and if you so much as got a box of choclates, a £5 note or a scratch card you couldn't accept it

They will cover this of course saying it is a work related trip but thats bollicks
The whole organisation needs gutting.

We thought Webb was dodgy as a ref, he's since retired and taken a cushy job as head of Saudi Arabian referees, and since returned to take over PGMOL now that there's major Saudi influence in the league. Clattenburg did the same I believe. Its absolutely rotten, the conflicts of interest are off the charts. We're not just talking Mancunian refs anymore, we're talking ones being paid for 'special guest spots' in the Middle East by people who also own PL football clubs that they referee games involving.
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 10:31:44 am
The whole organisation needs gutting.

We thought Webb was dodgy as a ref, he's since retired and taken a cushy job as head of Saudi Arabian referees, and since returned to take over PGMOL now that there's major Saudi influence in the league. Clattenburg did the same I believe. Its absolutely rotten, the conflicts of interest are off the charts. We're not just talking Mancunian refs anymore, we're talking ones being paid for 'special guest spots' in the Middle East by people who also own PL football clubs that they referee games involving.
I love the way when he is in the studio now for our games
"For me I would have given a penalty"

That c*nt wouldnt give us the steam off his bald head when he refereed us, when I heard he was getting our games it felt like we were playing 11 v 12.

A Liverpool player could take a sledgehammer to the knee and he would wave it off

Of course an opposition player throws themselves down and he cant give a penalty and red card quick enough
Who can we bombard with emails, the Sports Minister (joke intended)?
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 11:40:33 am
Who can we bombard with emails, the Sports Minister (joke intended)?
you just reminded me of the times we used to always bombard banks with emails telling them not to approve re-financing for Hicks and Gillett.
Who exactly pays the UAE Pro League referees?
Quote from: Historical Fool on Yesterday at 12:47:58 pm
Who exactly pays the UAE Pro League referees?

The League itself was created by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan of the Abu Dhabi Royal family and is very tied into the UAE (ie Abu Dhabi) govt, with Abu Dhabi sponsors so I'd guess Abu Dhabi pay them.

It was reported Abu Dhabi paied for Oliver, England and Cook to go out there
Why are they paying for refs to go to the UAE to referee games there? I can understand them trying to entice footballers to go there but who is arsed about referees?
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Yesterday at 03:45:27 pm
Why are they paying for refs to go to the UAE to referee games there? I can understand them trying to entice footballers to go there but who is arsed about referees?
How else could they receive their bungs without leaving a paper trail?
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:33:57 pm
The League itself was created by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan of the Abu Dhabi Royal family and is very tied into the UAE (ie Abu Dhabi) govt, with Abu Dhabi sponsors so I'd guess Abu Dhabi pay them.

It was reported Abu Dhabi paied for Oliver, England and Cook to go out there

Add to this the Kyle Walker interview praising Michael Oliver the day after the match (never ever ever happened before) then the whole thing stinks to high heavens.
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 11:40:33 am
Who can we bombard with emails, the Sports Minister (joke intended)?

The Good Sense Minister.
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 10:31:44 am
The whole organisation needs gutting.

We thought Webb was dodgy as a ref, he's since retired and taken a cushy job as head of Saudi Arabian referees, and since returned to take over PGMOL now that there's major Saudi influence in the league. Clattenburg did the same I believe. Its absolutely rotten, the conflicts of interest are off the charts. We're not just talking Mancunian refs anymore, we're talking ones being paid for 'special guest spots' in the Middle East by people who also own PL football clubs that they referee games involving.

Didn't Clattenburg have a falling out with the PGMOL. Maybe when Mike Riley was in charge. So he left and went to the Middle East to Ref there. And then become in charge of the Referees there.
Infuriating seeing that Roma goal disallowed but 2 English refs think stamping on a player's chest is ok
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:33:57 pm
The League itself was created by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan of the Abu Dhabi Royal family and is very tied into the UAE (ie Abu Dhabi) govt, with Abu Dhabi sponsors so I'd guess Abu Dhabi pay them.

It was reported Abu Dhabi paied for Oliver, England and Cook to go out there

Reported where, sorry? Just wanted to see the sources. Ive been looking but cant find anything definitive about who actually pays for referee salaries for the UAE Pro League.
Benficas goal given by VAR looked very very close. Not seen any lines to prove no part of his body is in the Rangers half - can't trust the dodgy Euro VAR on offsides
The camera angle they shown on TNT looked pretty conclusive. Do they not use the semi auto 3D images in the second/third tier competitions?
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 10:58:22 pm
The camera angle they shown on TNT looked pretty conclusive. Do they not use the semi auto 3D images in the second/third tier competitions?
but it wasn't exactly level, and also a knee looked to have passed the line (can't say i'm certain on the rules though, does the player have to be fully behind the line, or fully behind the middle of the line).

either way, as with the dodgy ones that have gone against us, it's the complete and utter lack of transparency that's the problem - any system that relies on not showing its results is a bad system
I think its a bit like the situation with the ball crossing the line. On the line is fine, over the line and hes off. UEFA do a really bad job engaging fans at home and in the crowd with offside, especially in the Europa and Conference league.
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 10:55:31 pm
Benficas goal given by VAR looked very very close. Not seen any lines to prove no part of his body is in the Rangers half - can't trust the dodgy Euro VAR on offsides

Don't think UEFA wanted Rangers in a Dublin final anyway.
It was quite clear to me the Benfica player wasn't in Rangers half. Bizarre to question it.
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 10:31:44 am
The whole organisation needs gutting.

We thought Webb was dodgy as a ref, he's since retired and taken a cushy job as head of Saudi Arabian referees, and since returned to take over PGMOL now that there's major Saudi influence in the league. Clattenburg did the same I believe. Its absolutely rotten, the conflicts of interest are off the charts. We're not just talking Mancunian refs anymore, we're talking ones being paid for 'special guest spots' in the Middle East by people who also own PL football clubs that they referee games involving.

No mate.
You have got it wrong.
English refs from PGMOL are just a bit daft and they panic sometimes leading to silly mistakes.
Absolutely no corruption at all.
 ::)
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 10:55:31 pm
Benficas goal given by VAR looked very very close. Not seen any lines to prove no part of his body is in the Rangers half - can't trust the dodgy Euro VAR on offsides
Not shortly afterwards but significantly later during the game they showed a top view of an AI image - the player was like a foot behind the line in his own half. Clearly onside.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:16:45 am
It was quite clear to me the Benfica player wasn't in Rangers half. Bizarre to question it.
does "clear" have a different meaning in Ireland? ;D second time in a week now isn't it?

https://twitter.com/footballontnt/status/1768355518106439774

he's definitely not a foot inside his own half at the point of the pass. good that they apparently showed an image of the decision during the game - better than they've managed for any of their three controversial LFC-related decisions this campaign.
