Offline RyanBabel19

  Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,892
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24520 on: Today at 11:43:17 am
Okay so they've set ANOTHER precedent now

Let's see if there's another 'he touched the ball' this season

Romero got a straight red and conceded a penalty for a touched the ball but got the opponent in the follow through

Jones saw straight red for a winning the ball and getting the opponent on the follow through

But when it's us, touched the ball isn't even worthy of a foul let alone severe punishment
Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,729
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24521 on: Today at 11:47:07 am
Errr... was it gaslighting then when Mane was sent off for high boot, not even in the box, after he was first to the ball? Or have the rules changed in the meantime? We were told 'first to the ball' meant shit back then. Because touching the ball is ALWAYS trumped by high boot and/or dangerous follow through. Always has been, always will be - but not yesterday. Only call to make yesterday was is it a red card, because it was a foul and a yellow in every other match across the globe.
Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,995
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24522 on: Today at 11:47:10 am
Dermott Gallagher doesn't think Havertz should have been sent off either :o
Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,441
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24523 on: Today at 11:49:23 am
Quote from: MH41 on Yesterday at 11:51:12 pm
I actually think Oliver did ok today. In fact he let the game flow too much if anything, and it didn't help us. On a few occasions.
Kyle walker made 2 possible yellow card offences in the first 20 minutes. He should have been playing the last 70 minutes worried about making another tackle (like he did for the tackle on Salah)
He played on one time when Rodri tried to stop our attack with a hand ball, whilst he was on a yellow. Rodri also tried to pull down Diaz when he got past him and walker.
Silva was fortunate to only get 1 yellow.
Are we happy with only a yellow for the Ederson penalty?
It's probably the correct call, but looking back at it he is reckless. Why did he go with his feet, instead of diving for it anyway?
I'm not even going to discuss the incident at the end. Why the referee was not asked to look at the screen is shocking.

Your first sentence seems to contradict the rest of your post! ;D
Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,598
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24524 on: Today at 11:54:10 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:37:23 am
Just incase you missed it:

Dermott Gallagher would have given the penalty.

VAR didn't take it further as Doku "touched the ball".

Then they should all be sacked, because not one of them actually understands Law 12.
Jumps at opponent Doku had both feet off the floor at contact.
Reckless use of force see above
Endangerment of opponent..
Bunch of incompetent waffles who Webb has told to keep their noses out of games.
Webb is the disease. Atwell is the symptom.
 
Offline MH41

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 904
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24525 on: Today at 11:58:02 am
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 11:49:23 am
Your first sentence seems to contradict the rest of your post! ;D

I know what you mean.
I mean that he waved quite a few city claims for free kicks away, telling them to get up, and on with it.
Breaking the play up doesn't usually help us, but on a few occasions yesterday, it might have produced a 2nd yellow for Rodri, and a first yellow for Silva.
I don't blame Oliver at the end. I blame VAR.
Unfortunately most refs are now afraid to make vital decisions, because they believe if they have missed something, that VAR will call them to the monitor.
Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,781
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24526 on: Today at 12:04:19 pm
These c*nts have made me hate football.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,079
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24527 on: Today at 12:14:00 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:04:19 pm
These c*nts have made me hate football.

It is shite isn't it.

Every game you're just wondering what bullshit you have to put up with that these dickheads are going to randomly give.

And it's not even just Liverpool. Pretty much every game is unwatchable. Every game is littered with random surreal bullshit decisions.
Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,201
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24528 on: Today at 12:15:03 pm
Still wondering why the PL haven't brought in oversight for refs
Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,781
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24529 on: Today at 12:16:15 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:14:00 pm
It is shite isn't it.

Every game you're just wondering what bullshit you have to put up with that these dickheads are going to randomly give.

And it's not even just Liverpool. Pretty much every game is unwatchable. Every game is littered with random surreal bullshit decisions.
Its just all getting a bit pointless when the twats officiating are deciding the games, rather than the players on the pitch.
I really can see Jurgen giving it both barrels after he leaves and ripping into the cheating c*nts
Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,145
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24530 on: Today at 12:18:03 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 12:15:03 pm
Still wondering why the PL haven't brought in oversight for refs

Probably because the contoversry and errors are good for clicks and engagement.

Gives them a weekly segment on MNF. THere's that shite show with Michael Owen and the South YOrkshire copper etc
Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,201
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24531 on: Today at 12:20:37 pm
But surely with the PL being the clubs themselves and all bar one being screwed over they could just vote to put something in place no?
Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,995
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24532 on: Today at 12:21:18 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 11:54:10 am
Then they should all be sacked, because not one of them actually understands Law 12.
Jumps at opponent Doku had both feet off the floor at contact.
Reckless use of force see above
Endangerment of opponent..
Bunch of incompetent waffles who Webb has told to keep their noses out of games.
Webb is the disease. Atwell is the symptom.
 
Agreed. It's years of VAR now and the referees are getting worse.
Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,258
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24533 on: Today at 12:24:24 pm
.


^ from https://twitter.com/ptgorst/status/1766975002442625303


-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


On the Doku foul on Mac Allister yesterday...




Glad Klopp called them out on it his post-match interviews and conference...

'Klopp on Doku high boot on Mac: Its a penalty for all football people on the planet.' - https://twitter.com/jamespearcelfc/status/1766892228658573489 (https://dubz.live/c/2dabd8)

'Not clear and obvious?! What did VAR guy have for lunch?!' - https://twitter.com/AHunterGuardian/status/1766897882173526316 (www.youtube.com/watch?v=JpEMA1K6VzI)

'"It was 100% a penalty!"' (Klopp BBC post match 40 second video) - https://twitter.com/BBCSport/status/1766906338360107132 & www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/football/68530199





'"An unavoidable coming together" according to Stuart Atwell' on VAR - BBC matchday commentator who can hear the audio feed between the match officials.

^ from Sunday 10th March's 'Match Of The Day 2' program: www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m001x7jt/match-of-the-day-2-202324-10032024


It took VAR's Stuart Atwell 50 seconds - from the incident itself to 'check complete' - to incorrectly inform referee Michael Oliver that Doku's challenge on Mac Allister was not a foul - and to not send the referee to the pitch-side monitor; https://footyfull.com/premier-league/liverpool-vs-manchester-city-10-03-2024 (at 58.35 into the video)


'Slow down of the Doku challenge; Mac Allister actually wins the ball, Doku then kicks him in the chest': https://twitter.com/LFCTransferRoom/status/1766903185287901260

'Original TV angle shows MacAllister gets the first touch on the ball' - https://v.redd.it/tdyptzixjonc1



Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,663
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24534 on: Today at 12:26:31 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 12:15:03 pm
Still wondering why the PL haven't brought in oversight for refs

A very good question. It's needed to take away bias. There's clear bias in the game and it's ruining it.
Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,781
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24535 on: Today at 12:30:30 pm
Never mind football needing an independent regulator, these cheating c*nts need one!
Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,160
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24536 on: Today at 01:22:49 pm
All this shit, is very much a why bother scenario at this point.  Yes, its got to that point finally.

3 massive fuck-ups by officials in 3 big matches that have likely cost Liverpool the league.

Spurs
Arsenal
Abu Dhabi

Not one of those 3 where borderline calls, not one was subjective.   All 3 where blatant, and all 3 went againt the same tream.
Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,188
  • JFT96.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24537 on: Today at 01:28:18 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:22:49 pm
All this shit, is very much a why bother scenario at this point.  Yes, its got to that point finally.

3 massive fuck-ups by officials in 3 big matches that have likely cost Liverpool the league.

Spurs
Arsenal
Abu Dhabi

Not one of those 3 where borderline calls, not one was subjective.   All 3 where blatant, and all 3 went againt the same tream.

Preciesly. The decisions weren't 50/50 calls, or even 'I can see why they haven't given it' type of calls. They were stonewallers. The talk about Ederson's being a red is over the top I think, he is put in a bad spot by Ake and tries to clear the ball but clatters Darwin. I don't think it was a nasty tackle as such. But the penalty, fuck me, it isn't even close.
Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,489
  • Truthiness
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24538 on: Today at 01:52:44 pm
Plus it's not like one of those incidents where the attacker nicks the ball first and the defender kicks his foot when trying to clear it, like Robbo at Brighton.

He kicked him on the fucking chest, like. He'll have stud marks on his nipple today. Those are always, always fouls. Mané caught Ederson 6 inches higher in 2017 and got a straight red, 3 match ban for it.
Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,003
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24539 on: Today at 02:13:55 pm
The precedent is reckless play.  Mane had no intent to injure but was reckless.  Foul, red card, 3 match ban.

So the same should apply to Doku.  It doesn't matter that it was a "coming together" or whatever the fuck.  The fact is, he's reckless, and according to the PGMOL, that's enough.

Odegaard and Rodri literally slapping the ball in the box and getting away with it.  It's all random.  Remember the Odegaard explanation of him falling down and losing his balance as some justification.  I guess every defender should "slip" and "fall" if they're ever beaten in a one and one and then they can play volleyball all they want.  Like, can I block a shot on the line while falling over?  "I was just trying to keep my balance, sir."

The explanations are just made up as they go along.  Precedents are set and then forgotten about immediately.

Every sport has their shit refs, but given how important goals are and how rare they (and sending offs occur), the impact of shit refs in the PL is extremely high.  Any ref can essentially decide games that are close through whatever interpretation they want.  It's truly a horrible watch.
Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,256
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24540 on: Today at 02:19:09 pm
Every single angle iv'e seen it's obvious Macca gets the ball first. Of course VAR didn't bother slowing the replay down to confirm this and look at it from multiple angles.
Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,785
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24541 on: Today at 02:31:17 pm
So we can now challenge how we like as long as we touch the ball

Noted for when Welbeck dives next league game againstcus and foul given.

Check complete foul yeah no yeah no....good process lads.
Offline William Regal

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 720
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24542 on: Today at 02:40:23 pm
How can Dermott Gallagher come out and say Doku got the ball? Hes got one job to do and that's to analyse the incident, it's clear as day that Mac Allister got to the ball first and hit the ball on to Doku whilst he studded his chest, yet Gallagher's first comment ion the incident s to say Doku got the ball, what the actual fuck.
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,920
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24543 on: Today at 03:29:17 pm
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 02:40:23 pm
How can Dermott Gallagher come out and say Doku got the ball? Hes got one job to do and that's to analyse the incident, it's clear as day that Mac Allister got to the ball first and hit the ball on to Doku whilst he studded his chest, yet Gallagher's first comment ion the incident s to say Doku got the ball, what the actual fuck.

Jay Bothroyd even pointed out if you slow it down you can see it hits Mac first. Gallagher was just covering for his corrupt mates.

I've always said the corruption is that its personal bias, so this is corrupt, but after yesterday I'm starting to wonder if money is involved, not direct brown envelopes, but "working" trips to the UAE and future job offers.
Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,781
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24544 on: Today at 03:31:35 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:29:17 pm
Jay Bothroyd even pointed out if you slow it down you can see it hits Mac first. Gallagher was just covering for his corrupt mates.

I've always said the corruption is that its personal bias, so this is corrupt, but after yesterday I'm starting to wonder if money is involved, not direct brown envelopes, but "working" trips to the UAE and future job offers.
I have absolutely no doubts about it. No one can be this bad at their job, its just not possible.
Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,515
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24545 on: Today at 03:58:27 pm
Getting to the ball first is a nonsense thing to bring it to it

Get it first then boot someone in the head while you are at it

Curtis Jones was sent off even though he touched the ball first at Spurs

I dont think Doku was a red as MacAllister caught him unawares to nick the ball, he didnt know he was there but it is still a penalty

Earlier in season too Christian Romero was sent off for Spurs at home to chelsea and a penalty awarded, he also got to the ball first.

People saying yesterday Doku did, that isnt the issue for me, the follow through is.

It is a penalty, saying he won the ball and it not being given in light of the above examples is people just making up rules as they go along



Also Endo being penalised in the league cup final for interfering with someone at a set piece, yet yesterday macAllister was manoeuvred out of the way for the John Stones goal, far more forcefully and goal is given.

VAR was brought in to make it better not worse

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,441
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24546 on: Today at 04:04:44 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 03:58:27 pm
Also Endo being penalised in the league cup final for interfering with someone at a set piece, yet yesterday macAllister was manoeuvred out of the way for the John Stones goal, far more forcefully and goal is given.


On MOTD they said Macca should've been stronger!
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,005
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24547 on: Today at 04:09:05 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 04:04:44 pm
On MOTD they said Macca should've been stronger!

Damn right he should've, he literally moved aside for him, a brain fart that he wouldn't have made from the very first time he started kicking a ball with his brother.

And then he goes on to absolutely boss the rest of the match, lads made of different stuff.
Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,515
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24548 on: Today at 04:13:16 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 04:04:44 pm
On MOTD they said Macca should've been stronger!
case to be made for that

But when they disallow a goal a few weeks earlier for Endo breathing on someone then you have to disallow that

or to be fair award both, this type of thing happens at every set piece
Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,467
  • J.F.T.97
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24549 on: Today at 04:25:23 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 04:13:16 pm
case to be made for that

But when they disallow a goal a few weeks earlier for Endo breathing on someone then you have to disallow that

or to be fair award both, this type of thing happens at every set piece

The van Dijk goal was disallowed for Endo being offside as a blocker. If he'd been onside the goal would have stood
Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,785
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24550 on: Today at 04:28:36 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 04:04:44 pm
On MOTD they said Macca should've been stronger!

I watched the MOTD clip on bbc earlier Shay Given is talking utter wham.

Its fine to say its a foul its not like City will get ordered back at 98 mins for the pen !!

At least Murphy said it how it was and asked what Given had in his cup to drink.

Im with Andy/Rob its 100% corrupt ive said it for ages we have a league table which is a sham now nobody really knows who has what points wise.

Imo PGMOL need fucking off and foreign officials bought in, if clubs can be owned by foreign investors and players/managers mainly foreign then why cant the officials ?
Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,877
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24551 on: Today at 04:29:38 pm
Talksport claiming it wasn't dangerous as it wasn't contact with his head 🙄
Online ShrewKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24552 on: Today at 04:32:55 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 04:04:44 pm
On MOTD they said Macca should've been stronger!

I think that was a fair goal they scored yesterday, but so was ours in the league cup final.

The inconsistency is the problem, not what happened to Macca (the nudge not the obvious last minute penalty).

We'd have been rightfully livid again if that was us that scored from the corner and it got disallowed. It was a smart set piece from City, not a foul IMO.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,585
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24553 on: Today at 04:52:31 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 04:29:38 pm
Talksport claiming it wasn't dangerous as it wasn't contact with his head 🙄
The contrarians have spoken.
Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,995
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24554 on: Today at 04:56:28 pm
Just saw that Brighton players challenge. How wasn't that a red :o
Online Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,711
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24555 on: Today at 05:14:24 pm
Something deeply unsettling about Kyle Walker being given a platform by Sky Sports to pontificate about Michael Oliver; talking him up as though he's made an incredibly courageous decision in the face of overwhelming pressure. Generally, there appears to be a lot more support for Oliver and Atwell 24 hours after the event than there was immediately after the match ended.

I can see why the conspiracy theorists feel they have ammunition. Sort of feels like the City PR machine have been hard at work
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,920
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24556 on: Today at 05:18:22 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 04:56:28 pm
Just saw that Brighton players challenge. How wasn't that a red :o

That was a shocking decision, he's off the ground, that's always a red :no
