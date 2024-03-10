The precedent is reckless play. Mane had no intent to injure but was reckless. Foul, red card, 3 match ban.
So the same should apply to Doku. It doesn't matter that it was a "coming together" or whatever the fuck. The fact is, he's reckless, and according to the PGMOL, that's enough.
Odegaard and Rodri literally slapping the ball in the box and getting away with it. It's all random. Remember the Odegaard explanation of him falling down and losing his balance as some justification. I guess every defender should "slip" and "fall" if they're ever beaten in a one and one and then they can play volleyball all they want. Like, can I block a shot on the line while falling over? "I was just trying to keep my balance, sir."
The explanations are just made up as they go along. Precedents are set and then forgotten about immediately.
Every sport has their shit refs, but given how important goals are and how rare they (and sending offs occur), the impact of shit refs in the PL is extremely high. Any ref can essentially decide games that are close through whatever interpretation they want. It's truly a horrible watch.