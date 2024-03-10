Getting to the ball first is a nonsense thing to bring it to it



Get it first then boot someone in the head while you are at it



Curtis Jones was sent off even though he touched the ball first at Spurs



I dont think Doku was a red as MacAllister caught him unawares to nick the ball, he didnt know he was there but it is still a penalty



Earlier in season too Christian Romero was sent off for Spurs at home to chelsea and a penalty awarded, he also got to the ball first.



People saying yesterday Doku did, that isnt the issue for me, the follow through is.



It is a penalty, saying he won the ball and it not being given in light of the above examples is people just making up rules as they go along







Also Endo being penalised in the league cup final for interfering with someone at a set piece, yet yesterday macAllister was manoeuvred out of the way for the John Stones goal, far more forcefully and goal is given.



VAR was brought in to make it better not worse



