I actually think Oliver did ok today. In fact he let the game flow too much if anything, and it didn't help us. On a few occasions.

Kyle walker made 2 possible yellow card offences in the first 20 minutes. He should have been playing the last 70 minutes worried about making another tackle (like he did for the tackle on Salah)

He played on one time when Rodri tried to stop our attack with a hand ball, whilst he was on a yellow. Rodri also tried to pull down Diaz when he got past him and walker.

Silva was fortunate to only get 1 yellow.

Are we happy with only a yellow for the Ederson penalty?

It's probably the correct call, but looking back at it he is reckless. Why did he go with his feet, instead of diving for it anyway?

I'm not even going to discuss the incident at the end. Why the referee was not asked to look at the screen is shocking.