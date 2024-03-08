« previous next »
Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1273918 times)

Offline FlashGordon

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24480 on: March 8, 2024, 05:12:33 pm »
Still looks offside to me  ;D
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online rob1966

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24481 on: March 8, 2024, 05:20:10 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on March  8, 2024, 04:22:24 pm
That's even stupider. They've got this semi-auto technology, why wasn't that used?

They do - the semi auto finds the kickpoint and marks the lines automatically and then flags it up, a referee then has to compare the kickpoint and offside line to confirm that the software has got it right. The referee can agree or disagree. You can never 100% trust software (Horizon, Tesla self drive)

The AI basically replaces the Technician from Hawkeye or whoever, not the officials themselves, this is where the speed comes from as there is no scrolling through frames and clicking points on the screen, the AI does it all in seconds.
Offline daveypauly

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24482 on: March 8, 2024, 05:36:06 pm »
What happened the the Wenger-endorsed buffer to provide benefit of the doubt.

The application of the technology to rule on offsides is so far away from what the offside rule is even there to prevent.
Offline Schmidt

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24483 on: March 8, 2024, 05:56:36 pm »
Quote from: daveypauly on March  8, 2024, 05:36:06 pm
What happened the the Wenger-endorsed buffer to provide benefit of the doubt.

The application of the technology to rule on offsides is so far away from what the offside rule is even there to prevent.

I get why people like the idea of a buffer, but the reality is it just shifts the goalposts. Fans will always agonise over those marginal decisions but at the end of the day if a player is an inch off then he's an inch off, there's no room for interpretation.

A semi-automatic system potentially helps with those issues where an official clearly picks the wrong frame to draw the lines on too hopefully.
Offline macca007

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24484 on: March 9, 2024, 09:49:51 pm »
Big thing wrong with the rules for me. Havertz today is prime example. But there is very little reason not to dive currently for a pen. Most refs don't want to call the dive and book a player and leave it to the VAR to advise if it's a pen or not. VAR can only say no and not advise a yellow for diving. So all that happens is rinse and repeat till you have a slight bit of contact and the VAR won't advise against a pen cos it's not clear and obvious.


For me there needs to be a change to punish diving in the area and a booking should be given. Either that or refs need to get a fucking backbone
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24485 on: March 9, 2024, 11:17:49 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on March  8, 2024, 04:04:04 pm
This picture clearly shows he's offside.

Wow!
Offline Jwils21

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24486 on: Yesterday at 10:09:54 am »
Its all set up for today isnt it, City to be the beneficiaries of one of the worst refereeing decisions in history and the legitimate comeback will be some bollocks about Brentford not getting a drop ball.
Online Knight

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24487 on: Yesterday at 09:21:34 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 08:55:13 pm
Not a alternative angle - but slowed down footage - highlighting that Mac Allister makes first contact with the ball...

'Slowed down version of the Jeremy Doku challenge Mac Allister actually wins the ball, Doku kicks him straight in the chest.':-

https://twitter.com/LFCTransferRoom/status/1766903185287901260 & https://twitter.com/MenInBlazers/status/1766883309169016992





^ all credit and kudos to Caramac on TLW for the gif.



Although tomorrow the ref tv heads will all be...

If you look closely, Alexis Mac Allister throws his chest at Dokus boot. Its a great spot from Michael Oliver and the only slight criticism I can give is that he didnt show Mac Allister a yellow card. But apart from that, perfect refereeing.



;)

wow, the ball bounces off Macallister's chest and then deflects off Doku's foot. But then Doku's foot ploughs into Macallister's chest. I think if Doku makes contact with the ball first it's potentially different but that is so clearly a penalty.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24488 on: Yesterday at 09:26:15 pm »
Has Mike Dean got a direct transmission to the VAR twats?
Every time he calls something, even the dodgy ones like today as being no foul, that always seems to be the decision of the VAR twats too.
Offline coolbyrne

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24489 on: Yesterday at 09:30:16 pm »
What did we expect?



Offline MonsLibpool

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24490 on: Yesterday at 09:34:26 pm »
The ref should have been sent to the monitor. It's not the ref's fault but it's gross incompetence from whoever was on VAR.
Online The G in Gerrard

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24491 on: Yesterday at 09:56:28 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:34:26 pm
The ref should have been sent to the monitor. It's not the ref's fault but it's gross incompetence from whoever was on VAR.
Atwell and how he can say that's it in a reasonable position (Doku's foot) is laughable.
Offline Circa1892

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24492 on: Yesterday at 10:02:23 pm »
Impossible to have an organisation almost exclusively staffed by Mancs expected to be fair and impartial.

Also fucking outrageous that were expected to believe a South Yorkshire ex-copper wont try and stiff us every opportunity.
Offline nayia2002

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24493 on: Yesterday at 10:22:02 pm »
Shocking  :no absolutely disgusting  :no  :wanker :wanker
If people still say that they(refs/var, pmgol, fa, etc) haven't got an agenda against us after today, I'm sorry but you need fucking wake up!
Online JRed

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24494 on: Yesterday at 10:31:14 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 09:56:28 pm
Atwell and how he can say that's it in a reasonable position (Doku's foot) is laughable.
Does that mean his foot is at the end of his leg? If so, hes spot on.
Offline oojason

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24495 on: Yesterday at 10:37:43 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 09:30:16 pm
What did we expect?



Ha! That picture always makes me laugh when Howard Webb uses his 'I didn't see the impact' attempt at an excuse...



Quote from: oojason on June 25, 2022, 04:09:24 pm
Howard Webb, eh? the man who spouts bollocks why he chose not to send off Nigel De Jong for his karate kick on Xabi Alonso in the 2010 World Cup Final.

Despite Webb can see De Jong was not even looking at the ball, he is looking at Alonso, catches him with force and studs to his chest, and with no attempt to even play the ball.

And then claimed "I hadn't seen point of impact" and "It never crossed my mind that it was red" - despite video evidence pointing to Webb looking directly at the incident, and being quick to give a yellow card without asking for advice or input from other match officials he was linked up with.





"I hadn't bottled out of the big decision, I hadn't felt intimidated by the occasion, and I'd certainly not felt under any pressure from FIFA to curb dismissals. I'd simply handed out the appropriate penalty for what I'd seen with my own eyes, from my vantage point. And that's the truth." - https://en.as.com/en/2016/10/18/soccer/1476807082_115329.html



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CexJn5kg-90" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CexJn5kg-90</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AcIicsfW660" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AcIicsfW660</a>


Sorry, I may have gone off on one there ;D

I may be going off on one yet again ;)

Online rob1966

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24496 on: Yesterday at 10:39:15 pm »
Fucking corrupt c*nts. The referees are all as bent as nine bob notes
Online The G in Gerrard

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24497 on: Yesterday at 10:48:09 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 10:31:14 pm
Does that mean his foot is at the end of his leg? If so, hes spot on.
Unavoidable coming together according to BBC commentary during the game (from VAR).
Offline classycarra

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24498 on: Yesterday at 11:11:35 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:48:09 pm
Unavoidable coming together according to BBC commentary during the game (from VAR).
thats an interesting excuse. i can't say that i've ever found it unavoidable to raise my leg a few feet and go studs up into someone's chest

whoever the VAR was (and presumably in conversation with oliver), just decided they couldn't handle making a decision that could significantly alter the result so decided to cheat the system and call time as soon as humanly possible.
Offline MH41

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24499 on: Yesterday at 11:51:12 pm »
I actually think Oliver did ok today. In fact he let the game flow too much if anything, and it didn't help us. On a few occasions.
Kyle walker made 2 possible yellow card offences in the first 20 minutes. He should have been playing the last 70 minutes worried about making another tackle (like he did for the tackle on Salah)
He played on one time when Rodri tried to stop our attack with a hand ball, whilst he was on a yellow. Rodri also tried to pull down Diaz when he got past him and walker.
Silva was fortunate to only get 1 yellow.
Are we happy with only a yellow for the Ederson penalty?
It's probably the correct call, but looking back at it he is reckless. Why did he go with his feet, instead of diving for it anyway?
I'm not even going to discuss the incident at the end. Why the referee was not asked to look at the screen is shocking.
Offline Schmidt

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24500 on: Yesterday at 11:59:09 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on Yesterday at 11:51:12 pm
I actually think Oliver did ok today. In fact he let the game flow too much if anything, and it didn't help us. On a few occasions.
Kyle walker made 2 possible yellow card offences in the first 20 minutes. He should have been playing the last 70 minutes worried about making another tackle (like he did for the tackle on Salah)
He played on one time when Rodri tried to stop our attack with a hand ball, whilst he was on a yellow. Rodri also tried to pull down Diaz when he got past him and walker.
Silva was fortunate to only get 1 yellow.
Are we happy with only a yellow for the Ederson penalty?
It's probably the correct call, but looking back at it he is reckless. Why did he go with his feet, instead of diving for it anyway?
I'm not even going to discuss the incident at the end. Why the referee was not asked to look at the screen is shocking.

Didn't one of their players also try to go sliding through the back of one of ours but our player was too fast and they missed? At the time it felt like it should have been a booking for the intent, but playing the advantage gives them a good excuse to not go back and brandish a card.
Offline MH41

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24501 on: Today at 12:13:58 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:59:09 pm
Didn't one of their players also try to go sliding through the back of one of ours but our player was too fast and they missed? At the time it felt like it should have been a booking for the intent, but playing the advantage gives them a good excuse to not go back and brandish a card.
Yes indeed. They didn't go back to see who it was (De Bruyne?)
It was just before the Silva booking I think
Offline coolbyrne

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24502 on: Today at 12:49:19 am »
The fact Doku isn't even looking at the ball when he came in for the 'challenge' should've been all the ref needed to call for a penalty. Absolute nonsense.
Offline Kalito

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24503 on: Today at 01:52:29 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:59:09 pm
Didn't one of their players also try to go sliding through the back of one of ours but our player was too fast and they missed? At the time it felt like it should have been a booking for the intent, but playing the advantage gives them a good excuse to not go back and brandish a card.
Yes. That rat prick Silva.
Online rob1966

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24504 on: Today at 08:03:28 am »
Quote from: MH41 on Yesterday at 11:51:12 pm
I actually think Oliver did ok today. In fact he let the game flow too much if anything, and it didn't help us. On a few occasions.
Kyle walker made 2 possible yellow card offences in the first 20 minutes. He should have been playing the last 70 minutes worried about making another tackle (like he did for the tackle on Salah)
He played on one time when Rodri tried to stop our attack with a hand ball, whilst he was on a yellow. Rodri also tried to pull down Diaz when he got past him and walker.
Silva was fortunate to only get 1 yellow.
Are we happy with only a yellow for the Ederson penalty?
It's probably the correct call, but looking back at it he is reckless. Why did he go with his feet, instead of diving for it anyway?
I'm not even going to discuss the incident at the end. Why the referee was not asked to look at the screen is shocking.

Oliver was fucking shite. There should have been two reds for City yesterday. The handball he should have sent him off for, the advantage was shite and Silva tried to clean Harvey out from behind but missed. Ederson rightly didn't get applause when carried off, he was roundly booed from the Kop the reckless c*nt
Online The G in Gerrard

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24505 on: Today at 08:08:46 am »
Silva didn't get a decision his way and intentionally went to foul our player and got booked. They kicked the ball away but that's not a booking anymore unless you are Nunez. Walker is on first name terms with the ref. They consistently fouled as they couldn't cope in the second half.
Online Elzar

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24506 on: Today at 08:09:03 am »
 Walkers slide on Salah was borderline too, studs up and not on the ground, rescued by the fact he only hit Salahs toe and not his ankle.
