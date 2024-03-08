« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 608 609 610 611 612 [613]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1272937 times)

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,436
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24480 on: March 8, 2024, 05:12:33 pm »
Still looks offside to me  ;D
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,871
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24481 on: March 8, 2024, 05:20:10 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on March  8, 2024, 04:22:24 pm
That's even stupider. They've got this semi-auto technology, why wasn't that used?

They do - the semi auto finds the kickpoint and marks the lines automatically and then flags it up, a referee then has to compare the kickpoint and offside line to confirm that the software has got it right. The referee can agree or disagree. You can never 100% trust software (Horizon, Tesla self drive)

The AI basically replaces the Technician from Hawkeye or whoever, not the officials themselves, this is where the speed comes from as there is no scrolling through frames and clicking points on the screen, the AI does it all in seconds.
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline daveypauly

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 330
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24482 on: March 8, 2024, 05:36:06 pm »
What happened the the Wenger-endorsed buffer to provide benefit of the doubt.

The application of the technology to rule on offsides is so far away from what the offside rule is even there to prevent.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,102
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24483 on: March 8, 2024, 05:56:36 pm »
Quote from: daveypauly on March  8, 2024, 05:36:06 pm
What happened the the Wenger-endorsed buffer to provide benefit of the doubt.

The application of the technology to rule on offsides is so far away from what the offside rule is even there to prevent.

I get why people like the idea of a buffer, but the reality is it just shifts the goalposts. Fans will always agonise over those marginal decisions but at the end of the day if a player is an inch off then he's an inch off, there's no room for interpretation.

A semi-automatic system potentially helps with those issues where an official clearly picks the wrong frame to draw the lines on too hopefully.
Logged

Online macca007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,227
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24484 on: Yesterday at 09:49:51 pm »
Big thing wrong with the rules for me. Havertz today is prime example. But there is very little reason not to dive currently for a pen. Most refs don't want to call the dive and book a player and leave it to the VAR to advise if it's a pen or not. VAR can only say no and not advise a yellow for diving. So all that happens is rinse and repeat till you have a slight bit of contact and the VAR won't advise against a pen cos it's not clear and obvious.


For me there needs to be a change to punish diving in the area and a booking should be given. Either that or refs need to get a fucking backbone
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,034
  • The first five yards........
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24485 on: Yesterday at 11:17:49 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on March  8, 2024, 04:04:04 pm
This picture clearly shows he's offside.

Wow!
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,849
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24486 on: Today at 10:09:54 am »
Its all set up for today isnt it, City to be the beneficiaries of one of the worst refereeing decisions in history and the legitimate comeback will be some bollocks about Brentford not getting a drop ball.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,656
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24487 on: Today at 09:21:34 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 08:55:13 pm
Not a alternative angle - but slowed down footage - highlighting that Mac Allister makes first contact with the ball...

'Slowed down version of the Jeremy Doku challenge Mac Allister actually wins the ball, Doku kicks him straight in the chest.':-

https://twitter.com/LFCTransferRoom/status/1766903185287901260 & https://twitter.com/MenInBlazers/status/1766883309169016992





^ all credit and kudos to Caramac on TLW for the gif.



Although tomorrow the ref tv heads will all be...

If you look closely, Alexis Mac Allister throws his chest at Dokus boot. Its a great spot from Michael Oliver and the only slight criticism I can give is that he didnt show Mac Allister a yellow card. But apart from that, perfect refereeing.



;)

wow, the ball bounces off Macallister's chest and then deflects off Doku's foot. But then Doku's foot ploughs into Macallister's chest. I think if Doku makes contact with the ball first it's potentially different but that is so clearly a penalty.
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,063
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24488 on: Today at 09:26:15 pm »
Has Mike Dean got a direct transmission to the VAR twats?
Every time he calls something, even the dodgy ones like today as being no foul, that always seems to be the decision of the VAR twats too.
Logged

Online coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,437
  • Ground Control
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24489 on: Today at 09:30:16 pm »
What did we expect?



Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,292
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24490 on: Today at 09:34:26 pm »
The ref should have been sent to the monitor. It's not the ref's fault but it's gross incompetence from whoever was on VAR.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 608 609 610 611 612 [613]   Go Up
« previous next »
 