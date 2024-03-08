Big thing wrong with the rules for me. Havertz today is prime example. But there is very little reason not to dive currently for a pen. Most refs don't want to call the dive and book a player and leave it to the VAR to advise if it's a pen or not. VAR can only say no and not advise a yellow for diving. So all that happens is rinse and repeat till you have a slight bit of contact and the VAR won't advise against a pen cos it's not clear and obvious.





For me there needs to be a change to punish diving in the area and a booking should be given. Either that or refs need to get a fucking backbone