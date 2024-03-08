That's even stupider. They've got this semi-auto technology, why wasn't that used?
They do - the semi auto finds the kickpoint and marks the lines automatically and then flags it up, a referee then has to compare the kickpoint and offside line to confirm that the software has got it right. The referee can agree or disagree. You can never 100% trust software (Horizon, Tesla self drive)
The AI basically replaces the Technician from Hawkeye or whoever, not the officials themselves, this is where the speed comes from as there is no scrolling through frames and clicking points on the screen, the AI does it all in seconds.