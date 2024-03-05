« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 607 608 609 610 611 [612]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1269516 times)

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,472
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24440 on: March 5, 2024, 10:01:58 am »
VAR has absolutely reduced the enjoyment of the game, the excitement factor has gone as can't even celebrate a goal these days until any possible review is completed. Refs constantly look like idiots, not hard i know, when VAR interferes in a decision that can make look anyone ridiculous. I have lost count VAR intervening in a petty call and then showing how poor they are in getting that wrong too. Here we are day after day wasting energy discussing VAR moments that shouldn't have even become a moment. They are virtually going out there spilling milk so they can stop everything so they can look important. They make the must useless manager ever look like a genius. If they can't improve then they should be binned for a game like the refs are as it's an absolute pleasure watching a game on tv these days when VAR are not in use.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,813
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24441 on: March 5, 2024, 10:06:45 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March  5, 2024, 12:22:19 am
I don't think that it was, could be wrong like.

No you're right, the Forest player had controlled it and started to move when the whistle goes, Tierney couldn't see Ibou on the deck initially
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,337
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24442 on: March 5, 2024, 10:41:37 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on March  5, 2024, 10:06:45 am
No you're right, the Forest player had controlled it and started to move when the whistle goes, Tierney couldn't see Ibou on the deck initially

He's talking about the Madrid game.
Ref blew the whistle before the cross came in.
Bellingham scored from the cross but it didn't count.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,813
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24443 on: March 5, 2024, 10:45:53 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March  5, 2024, 10:41:37 am
He's talking about the Madrid game.
Ref blew the whistle before the cross came in.
Bellingham scored from the cross but it didn't count.

I'll go back to sleep then ;D

Yep, that one was deffo in the air. I said yesterday, we had the same in a cup final in school, ref blew as the shot passed over the penalty spot, the bastard.
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,985
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24444 on: March 5, 2024, 10:58:00 am »
Contrarian doofus and Salah-hater Garth Crooks with an uncharacteristic bout of even-handedness - and even fits in a dig at Clattenberg

Quote
As for the controversy surrounding referee Paul Tierney and where the game should have restarted. The referee made a mistake, however once the ball was back in play it was incumbent on Forest to defend their goal regardless of the referee's decision. They had numerous opportunities to clear the danger and failed.

As for former official and now Nottingham Forest analyst Mark Clattenburg, asking to see the referee after the game was an interesting request. What was he intending to do - compare career mistakes?
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,428
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24445 on: March 5, 2024, 11:02:28 am »
Didn't have Garth Crooks on my bingo card for defending us this week!

Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,445
  • Truthiness
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24446 on: March 5, 2024, 11:19:37 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on March  5, 2024, 10:45:53 am
I'll go back to sleep then ;D

Yep, that one was deffo in the air. I said yesterday, we had the same in a cup final in school, ref blew as the shot passed over the penalty spot, the bastard.
Was the ref Brian Glover?
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,221
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24447 on: March 5, 2024, 12:41:47 pm »
What a week, firstly agreeing with Neville and Gallagher and now along comes Garth Crooks with a belter of a comment from his TOTW

'As for former official and now Nottingham Forest analyst Mark Clattenburg, asking to see the referee after the game was an interesting request. What was he intending to do - compare career mistakes?'

Ooof
Logged

Offline n00bert

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,373
  • Born a Red, die a Red. 4-2-3-1 Ultra. DM sceptic.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24448 on: Today at 02:49:10 am »
Quote from: thejbs on March  4, 2024, 11:28:12 pm
You saying we wouldnt be raging if that happened to us? The ball was in flight when he started to whistle. It was a shite decision and Id have been furious. Massive difference blowing just before a cross and a millisecond before a goal. The added time is a minimum that is up to the refs discretion, so the argument that added time had elapsed doesnt hold.

Ive no love for Madrid, but that was a stinker of a decision.

I personally thought the ref blew the whistle before he got the cross off. If he blew it while the ball was in the air I'd be a bit more upset, but even then, I'd only be REALLY upset if he blew it as it got to the player, not as soon as it left his foot. But from the footage I saw, it looked like he blew before he got the cross away, so if that was the case, mountain out of a molehill.
Logged

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,494
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24449 on: Today at 07:31:42 pm »
Offside ?!
Logged

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,819
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24450 on: Today at 07:31:53 pm »
Miles onside.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,533
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24451 on: Today at 07:32:30 pm »
Very odd. Looked well on.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,255
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24452 on: Today at 07:33:22 pm »
Worse than Toulouse. What an absolute joke of a system.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,819
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24453 on: Today at 07:33:55 pm »
Automated technology fail there surely?
Logged

Online Snusmumriken

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 776
  • Don't believe everything you think
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24454 on: Today at 07:33:56 pm »
Weird, hasnt showed any lines either.
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,130
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24455 on: Today at 07:34:02 pm »
Hopefully just the universe getting it out of its system before Sunday
Logged

Online ApfelStudel

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 328
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24456 on: Today at 07:34:24 pm »
Did the ref explain to the players why there was an offside given?
Logged

Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,733
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24457 on: Today at 07:34:31 pm »
Looked a weird one that, wait til I see lines on it.
Logged

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,819
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24458 on: Today at 07:35:15 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 07:34:31 pm
Looked a weird one that, wait til I see lines on it.

Can use my eyes. He's a mile on. I bet the automated system has given Gakpo off
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,533
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24459 on: Today at 07:39:50 pm »
Looking at the stills its closer than I initially thought. The tv angle definitely skewed the perspective.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,813
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24460 on: Today at 07:41:07 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 07:33:55 pm
Automated technology fail there surely?

Its semi auto - the system flags and marks it, a VAR official still has to review and confirm that the AI got it right, so its a human who made the final call
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,190
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24461 on: Today at 07:42:29 pm »
Were they counting Gakpo as active? There's no way Mo is offside. Load of shit.
Logged

Online TALBERT

  • Shite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,379
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24462 on: Today at 07:46:41 pm »
WOW

The Roma third goal is more of a fuck up

No red line
Logged
Number 1 fan of Xabi Alonso Alberto Aquilani Raul Meireles. Barry is pure shite compared to Xabi Alberto Raul!!!!!
KIMI RAIKKONEN LEGEND WDC 2007
Quote from: macca888 on October 30, 2008, 01:33:47 am
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,517
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24463 on: Today at 07:52:18 pm »
I'm fairly confident that Salah is offside when you look at the stills. Angle is slightly deceptive.

https://twitter.com/snappedlfc/status/1765822816752943341?t=ENLLHdc2MjFKZ7zvg3eK2w&s=19
« Last Edit: Today at 07:53:55 pm by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,813
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24464 on: Today at 08:02:00 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:52:18 pm
I'm fairly confident that Salah is offside when you look at the stills. Angle is slightly deceptive.

https://twitter.com/snappedlfc/status/1765822816752943341?t=ENLLHdc2MjFKZ7zvg3eK2w&s=19

Without the lines you cannot tell, perspective makes it diffcult
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,013
  • The first five yards........
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24465 on: Today at 08:04:49 pm »
The lack of transparency in European games is very odd. That's our last two away fixtures where we seemed to have been stiffed by a line-less VAR when, at least to the naked eye, the final decision looks bonkers.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,533
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24466 on: Today at 08:07:20 pm »
Drew my own lines quickly in photoshop and I think he was at best level. Think var got it right. That angle is making him look on.
Logged

Online KevLFC

  • Doesn't know the offside laws
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,571
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24467 on: Today at 08:19:48 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 08:07:20 pm
Drew my own lines quickly in photoshop and I think he was at best level. Think var got it right. That angle is making him look on.

That's the problem, shitty angles. Same with the cup final with the Chelsea goal. The angle we had looked much closer than it was!
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,079
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24468 on: Today at 08:21:48 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:52:18 pm
I'm fairly confident that Salah is offside when you look at the stills. Angle is slightly deceptive.

https://twitter.com/snappedlfc/status/1765822816752943341?t=ENLLHdc2MjFKZ7zvg3eK2w&s=19
when you see the wider shot that Samie posted in the match thread, he does look just offside when looking at the different cut of grass
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,290
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24469 on: Today at 08:21:48 pm »
just when you thought VAR couldn't get worse in the PL, they'll start to implement this dumb broken system in the english leagues next. somehow their 'improvement' to VAR has made it less accountable and transparent. complete backwards step (we already knew if doesnt work after their joke decision in the groups)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 607 608 609 610 611 [612]   Go Up
« previous next »
 