Not PL related, but anyone find the reaction to the disallowed winner in the Real Madrid v Valencia game a bit over the top? He clearly blew before the cross went into the box, its tough shit but its not like he blew just as Bellingham was getting his head to it, no?
I know they USUALLY allow the attacking phase to complete before blowing but that he did it before is anomaly, but also not uncommon. Ive seen us get ready to whip a ball in and the ref blows. Dont really see that much of a difference there.
Massively different to the time one of the idiot refs blew when Mane was through when the allocated added time had not elapsed. Was it Tierney? I have a feeling it waa Tierney.