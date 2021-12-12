« previous next »
Online GreatEx

  pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,121
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24400 on: Yesterday at 01:48:04 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on March  3, 2024, 03:56:51 pm
They'll be some bullshit excuse

Something like... "you can stop the game after a restart to do more VAR faffing about, but you can't stop the game after a restart for a VAR to say oops I meant to say NOT offside". Because that makes perfect sense.
Offline n00bert

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,372
  • Born a Red, die a Red. 4-2-3-1 Ultra. DM sceptic.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24401 on: Yesterday at 02:35:54 am
Not PL related, but anyone find the reaction to the disallowed winner in the Real Madrid v Valencia game a bit over the top? He clearly blew before the cross went into the box, its tough shit but its not like he blew just as Bellingham was getting his head to it, no?

I know they USUALLY allow the attacking phase to complete before blowing but that he did it before is anomaly, but also not uncommon. Ive seen us get ready to whip a ball in and the ref blows. Dont really see that much of a difference there. 

Massively different to the time one of the idiot refs blew when Mane was through when the allocated added time had not elapsed. Was it Tierney? I have a feeling it waa Tierney.
Offline Statto Red

  Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,041
  Kloppite
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24402 on: Yesterday at 12:24:18 pm
It's a mistake from the ref - but what happens next is a red herring...

INCIDENT: Referee Paul Tierney stops play because of a potential head injury to Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate, with Nottingham Forest's Callum Hudson-Odoi in possession. The game is restarted with an uncontested drop-ball for Liverpool. Soon after they score a 99th-minute winner.

DERMOT SAYS: "Is it a penalty? I think not. Kelleher collides with Konate and knocks him down. If the ref stops play at that point the ball would go to Kelleher. He chooses not to. The law has changed [when the ball leaves the penalty area and he stops play].

"The ball then has to be given to the team in possession of the ball [Forest] and it must be dropped at the point where you stopped it. The mistake the referee made was dropping the ball in the penalty area rather than outside.

"What happened after is a red herring because it was one minute 50 before the goal was scored. I can't see that's directly attributable to Liverpool scoring the goal."

https://www.skysports.com/football/live-blog/11095/13087029/ref-watch-live-former-premier-league-referee-dermot-gallagher-analyses-the-weekends-big-decisions
#Sausages

Offline Barneylfc∗

  Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,304
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24403 on: Yesterday at 12:26:44 pm
Well done Dermot. Finally some fucking sense.

Now, can we move the fuck on please?
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Zlen

  Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,699
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24404 on: Yesterday at 12:28:04 pm
Always thought Dermot was just a swell guy.
Offline classycarra

  The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,265
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24405 on: Yesterday at 12:42:51 pm
Why do people keep saying Konate got kicked in the face?

I've seen the still imagine which might have convinced some people, but all the other angles and footage show the only contact was with Kelleher. Has anyone whose said he was booted in his face found anything conclusive to show it? Feel like it would have been pretty obvious if it did happen (and Konate wouldn't have played on, at least as quickly, if he took studs in the side of his face)
Offline tubby

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,863
  Destroyed Cowboy
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24406 on: Yesterday at 12:53:44 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 12:42:51 pm
Why do people keep saying Konate got kicked in the face?

I've seen the still imagine which might have convinced some people, but all the other angles and footage show the only contact was with Kelleher. Has anyone whose said he was booted in his face found anything conclusive to show it? Feel like it would have been pretty obvious if it did happen (and Konate wouldn't have played on, at least as quickly, if he took studs in the side of his face)

He didn't touch Konate, flew right past him and it was Kelleher who made contact when he jumped into Konate's back.  But it was still really dangerous play from the Forest player, a foot to the side and he's taking Konate's head off.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline redgriffin73

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,420
  Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24407 on: Yesterday at 01:03:56 pm
Haven't the PGMOL normally come out with some sort of statement by now when they're getting a lot of stick for a decision?
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline FlashGordon

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,366
  RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24408 on: Yesterday at 01:41:01 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 01:03:56 pm
Haven't the PGMOL normally come out with some sort of statement by now when they're getting a lot of stick for a decision?

They're liaising with Clattenburg to make sure they've got the wording right.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline stewil007

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,216
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24409 on: Yesterday at 01:51:23 pm
Not often i agree with Neville and Gallagher in one weekend, but the narrative that the dropped ball was somehow directly impacted the end result is laughable. 

Like when a goal kick is given instead of a corner or a throw in is given to the wrong side, this error is not that far from those.
Offline JRed

  After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,682
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24410 on: Yesterday at 01:53:33 pm
Quote from: stewil007 on Yesterday at 01:51:23 pm
Not often i agree with Neville and Gallagher in one weekend, but the narrative that the dropped ball was somehow directly impacted the end result is laughable. 

Like when a goal kick is given instead of a corner or a throw in is given to the wrong side, this error is not that far from those.
Its not even as bad as giving a corner instead of a goal kick, as that gives the attacking team an opportunity to score.
Offline classycarra

  The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,265
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24411 on: Yesterday at 02:00:47 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 12:53:44 pm
He didn't touch Konate, flew right past him and it was Kelleher who made contact when he jumped into Konate's back.  But it was still really dangerous play from the Forest player, a foot to the side and he's taking Konate's head off.
oh absolutely, should be a free kick either way.

long before VAR came in i shared many a frustrated post about the inconsistency of how the high foot and the hand ball rule get called, and how it wouldn't improve under VAR
Offline Yorkykopite

  Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  RAWK Writer
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,977
  The first five yards........
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24412 on: Yesterday at 02:19:23 pm
Quote from: stewil007 on Yesterday at 01:51:23 pm
Not often i agree with Neville and Gallagher in one weekend, but the narrative that the dropped ball was somehow directly impacted the end result is laughable. 


"I don't know. The way I saw it, the ball was dropped right in front of Kelleher who launched it up field where it rebounded off the post, hit Darwin in the face and bounced into the net. I've watched it a score of times now and that's what happened".

Rupert the Bear, friend of Eeyore, Nottingham.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Schmidt

  's small stretchy scrotum
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,047
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24413 on: Yesterday at 02:26:57 pm
Quote from: stewil007 on Yesterday at 01:51:23 pm
Not often i agree with Neville and Gallagher in one weekend, but the narrative that the dropped ball was somehow directly impacted the end result is laughable. 

Like when a goal kick is given instead of a corner or a throw in is given to the wrong side, this error is not that far from those.

It impacted the result in the same way that technically any wrong decision at any point in the game alters the following events and could alter the result, it's just something for the mongrels to cling on too. If they get relegated they'll still be going on about it long after the season is over.
Offline Indomitable_Carp

  Asterixophile
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,707
  From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24414 on: Yesterday at 02:30:24 pm
Like the wings of a butterfly. Wrong call for a throw in the 47th minute sets of a chain of events that leads to a goal in the 99th minute.
Offline Barneylfc∗

  Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,304
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24415 on: Yesterday at 02:32:09 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 12:42:51 pm
Why do people keep saying Konate got kicked in the face?

I've seen the still imagine which might have convinced some people, but all the other angles and footage show the only contact was with Kelleher. Has anyone whose said he was booted in his face found anything conclusive to show it? Feel like it would have been pretty obvious if it did happen (and Konate wouldn't have played on, at least as quickly, if he took studs in the side of his face)

Yeah there was no contact and Kelleher took him out. However it was dangerous and we should've got a free kick.

Tierney got 2 things wrong. We should've had a free kick. Forest should've had the uncontested drop ball based on their player touching it a fraction of a second before the whistle is blown.

As I mentioned before, one of the rare instances where 2 wrongs made a right. We should've had the ball due to Yates almost taking Konate's head off.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,693
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24416 on: Yesterday at 02:55:19 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:19:23 pm
"I don't know. The way I saw it, the ball was dropped right in front of Kelleher who launched it up field where it rebounded off the post, hit Darwin in the face and bounced into the net. I've watched it a score of times now and that's what happened".

Rupert the Bear, friend of Eeyore, Nottingham.

Can you not bring your spat with Al in here too ;)
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline Yorkykopite

  Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  RAWK Writer
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,977
  The first five yards........
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24417 on: Yesterday at 02:56:17 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:55:19 pm
Can you not bring your spat with Al in here too ;)

Yes matron!
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline redgriffin73

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,420
  Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24418 on: Yesterday at 07:37:09 pm
Tierney has been dropped to VAR at Arsenal v Brentford this weekend as "punishment".
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline classycarra

  The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,265
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24419 on: Yesterday at 08:07:48 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 07:37:09 pm
Tierney has been dropped to VAR at Arsenal v Brentford this weekend as "punishment".
haha bizarre, was an absolutely fine performance.

did that guy doing the league cup final get demoted? because that one warranted it  more
Offline Hazell

  Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,279
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24420 on: Yesterday at 09:25:04 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 07:37:09 pm
Tierney has been dropped to VAR at Arsenal v Brentford this weekend as "punishment".

Don't know if it's punishment or just an ordinary rotation as all refs do VAR as well. What's strange is that this is actually a story at all, I can't get my head round it.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Barneylfc∗

  Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,304
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24421 on: Yesterday at 09:32:40 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 07:37:09 pm
Tierney has been dropped to VAR at Arsenal v Brentford this weekend as "punishment".

No he hasn't.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline redgriffin73

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,420
  Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24422 on: Yesterday at 09:40:00 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:32:40 pm
No he hasn't.

Fair enough, looks like the BBC have changed their story now.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,980
  Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24423 on: Yesterday at 09:53:20 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:32:40 pm
No he hasn't.

Yes he has according to the BBC: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68466313

Paul Tierney, who made a mistake in Liverpool's win at Nottingham Forest, will not referee a game in the next round of Premier League matches.


And not to say the BBC are as biased as fuck when it comes to Liverpool

"He restarted play by giving Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher the ball and Darwin Nunez scored moments later.

The goal gave the visitors a 1-0 victory and came in the 99th minute - one minute and 50 seconds after the restart incident."


So it was 'moments' later and also 100 seconds later.


Wankers.
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.

Offline BoRed

  BoRing
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,701
  BoRac
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24424 on: Yesterday at 10:01:09 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:53:20 pm
Yes he has according to the BBC: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68466313

Paul Tierney, who made a mistake in Liverpool's win at Nottingham Forest, will not referee a game in the next round of Premier League matches.


And not to say the BBC are as biased as fuck when it comes to Liverpool

"He restarted play by giving Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher the ball and Darwin Nunez scored moments later.

The goal gave the visitors a 1-0 victory and came in the 99th minute - one minute and 50 seconds after the restart incident."


So it was 'moments' later and also 100 seconds later.


Wankers.

It doesn't say he was dropped, though. It's a complete non-story. There are more refs than games any given weekend, every weekend there are refs who "don't referee a game", it doesn't mean they've been punished or dropped.

This is just BBC stirring by making it sound as if the two "stories" are connected.
Offline redgriffin73

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,420
  Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24425 on: Yesterday at 10:01:14 pm
The original BBC story said he'd been dropped as punishment for his error, they've since changed it to say he's not reffing this weekend but have watered it down a lot so it's not definite he's been dropped as opposed to just rotated.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,980
  Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24426 on: Yesterday at 10:03
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 10:01:09 pm
It doesn't say he was dropped, though. It's a complete non-story. There are more refs than games any given weekend, every weekend there are refs who "don't referee a game", it doesn't mean they've been punished or dropped.

This is just BBC stirring by making it sound as if the two "stories" are connected.

Yep they've been stirring since 'dropgate' happened.

Never once mentioned the high boot on their website or on Match of the Day.

Fucking gobshites.
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,304
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24427 on: Yesterday at 10:16:22 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:53:20 pm
Yes he has according to the BBC: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68466313

Paul Tierney, who made a mistake in Liverpool's win at Nottingham Forest, will not referee a game in the next round of Premier League matches.


And not to say the BBC are as biased as fuck when it comes to Liverpool

"He restarted play by giving Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher the ball and Darwin Nunez scored moments later.

The goal gave the visitors a 1-0 victory and came in the 99th minute - one minute and 50 seconds after the restart incident."


So it was 'moments' later and also 100 seconds later.


Wankers.

Has Jarred Gillett and the other refs that had a game last weekend but not the coming weekend been dropped also, or have they just been rotated like happens every week?
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,279
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24428 on: Yesterday at 10:21:36 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:53:20 pm
Yes he has according to the BBC: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68466313

Paul Tierney, who made a mistake in Liverpool's win at Nottingham Forest, will not referee a game in the next round of Premier League matches.

Gurning wanker*

*Jenas, not you Andy.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,523
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24429 on: Yesterday at 10:21:38 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:16:22 pm
Has Jarred Gillett and the other refs that had a game last weekend but not the coming weekend been dropped also, or have they just been rotated like happens every week?
Take your common sense and get out of here!

We all know that when referees have been "stood down" in the past after making errors that they are given VAR duty.

I'm surprised at how click-baity the BBC Sport section is these days as it's not like they rely on the revenue from advertising.  I guess there's some dreadful internal targets and KPIs that the journalists are all scrambling for.  None of them will ever beat Garth Crooks though.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,980
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24430 on: Yesterday at 10:22:34 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:21:36 pm
Gurning wanker*

*Jenas, not you Andy.

To be fair I am a gurning wanker as well :)

Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,980
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24431 on: Yesterday at 10:24:07 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:16:22 pm
Has Jarred Gillett and the other refs that had a game last weekend but not the coming weekend been dropped also, or have they just been rotated like happens every week?

You make a fair point, but the way the BBC and Bitter McNulty have worded that, it certainly seems to be implying that he was dropped due to his 'mistake'

Weirdly, they went for the drop ball 'mistake' and not the lad getting booted in the face at head high 'mistake' that the BBC, Tierney, MOTD and VAR all missed.
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,279
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24432 on: Yesterday at 10:24:47 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:22:34 pm
To be fair I am a gurning wanker as well :)

I didn't want to say it, but... You know :P
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,514
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24433 on: Yesterday at 11:28:12 pm »
Quote from: n00bert on Yesterday at 02:35:54 am
Not PL related, but anyone find the reaction to the disallowed winner in the Real Madrid v Valencia game a bit over the top? He clearly blew before the cross went into the box, its tough shit but its not like he blew just as Bellingham was getting his head to it, no?

I know they USUALLY allow the attacking phase to complete before blowing but that he did it before is anomaly, but also not uncommon. Ive seen us get ready to whip a ball in and the ref blows. Dont really see that much of a difference there. 

Massively different to the time one of the idiot refs blew when Mane was through when the allocated added time had not elapsed. Was it Tierney? I have a feeling it waa Tierney.

You saying we wouldnt be raging if that happened to us? The ball was in flight when he started to whistle. It was a shite decision and Id have been furious. Massive difference blowing just before a cross and a millisecond before a goal. The added time is a minimum that is up to the refs discretion, so the argument that added time had elapsed doesnt hold.

Ive no love for Madrid, but that was a stinker of a decision.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,901
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24434 on: Today at 12:21:23 am »
The whistle blew and most of the defenders either stopped or put in a half arsed challenge, it's easy to score when that happens.

My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,901
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24435 on: Today at 12:22:19 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:28:12 pm
You saying we wouldnt be raging if that happened to us? The ball was in flight when he started to whistle. It was a shite decision and Id have been furious. Massive difference blowing just before a cross and a millisecond before a goal. The added time is a minimum that is up to the refs discretion, so the argument that added time had elapsed doesnt hold.

Ive no love for Madrid, but that was a stinker of a decision.

I don't think that it was, could be wrong like.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,121
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24436 on: Today at 02:39:00 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:53:20 pm
Yes he has according to the BBC: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68466313

Paul Tierney, who made a mistake in Liverpool's win at Nottingham Forest, will not referee a game in the next round of Premier League matches.


And not to say the BBC are as biased as fuck when it comes to Liverpool

"He restarted play by giving Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher the ball and Darwin Nunez scored moments later.

The goal gave the visitors a 1-0 victory and came in the 99th minute - one minute and 50 seconds after the restart incident."


So it was 'moments' later and also 100 seconds later.


Wankers.

I was shocked by how bad the BBC reporting was on this, but I shouldn't be surprised. They allowed Clattenburg's "ball always goes to team that last touched" claim to remain unchallenged, in fact they even backed him up by stating Clattenburg was correct per Ifab rules, and at no stage did anyone point out the caveat when the last touch is in the box, which would have reduced the error to a split second timing issue of when the whistle was blown. But there's no bias, no  agenda... all fallacy.
