« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 606 607 608 609 610 [611]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1266566 times)

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,116
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24400 on: Today at 01:48:04 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 03:56:51 pm
They'll be some bullshit excuse

Something like... "you can stop the game after a restart to do more VAR faffing about, but you can't stop the game after a restart for a VAR to say oops I meant to say NOT offside". Because that makes perfect sense.
Logged

Offline n00bert

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,372
  • Born a Red, die a Red. 4-2-3-1 Ultra. DM sceptic.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24401 on: Today at 02:35:54 am »
Not PL related, but anyone find the reaction to the disallowed winner in the Real Madrid v Valencia game a bit over the top? He clearly blew before the cross went into the box, its tough shit but its not like he blew just as Bellingham was getting his head to it, no?

I know they USUALLY allow the attacking phase to complete before blowing but that he did it before is anomaly, but also not uncommon. Ive seen us get ready to whip a ball in and the ref blows. Dont really see that much of a difference there. 

Massively different to the time one of the idiot refs blew when Mane was through when the allocated added time had not elapsed. Was it Tierney? I have a feeling it waa Tierney.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,037
  • Kloppite
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24402 on: Today at 12:24:18 pm »
It's a mistake from the ref - but what happens next is a red herring...

INCIDENT: Referee Paul Tierney stops play because of a potential head injury to Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate, with Nottingham Forest's Callum Hudson-Odoi in possession. The game is restarted with an uncontested drop-ball for Liverpool. Soon after they score a 99th-minute winner.

DERMOT SAYS: "Is it a penalty? I think not. Kelleher collides with Konate and knocks him down. If the ref stops play at that point the ball would go to Kelleher. He chooses not to. The law has changed [when the ball leaves the penalty area and he stops play].

"The ball then has to be given to the team in possession of the ball [Forest] and it must be dropped at the point where you stopped it. The mistake the referee made was dropping the ball in the penalty area rather than outside.

"What happened after is a red herring because it was one minute 50 before the goal was scored. I can't see that's directly attributable to Liverpool scoring the goal."

https://www.skysports.com/football/live-blog/11095/13087029/ref-watch-live-former-premier-league-referee-dermot-gallagher-analyses-the-weekends-big-decisions
Logged
#Sausages

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,289
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24403 on: Today at 12:26:44 pm »
Well done Dermot. Finally some fucking sense.

Now, can we move the fuck on please?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,699
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24404 on: Today at 12:28:04 pm »
Always thought Dermot was just a swell guy.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,259
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24405 on: Today at 12:42:51 pm »
Why do people keep saying Konate got kicked in the face?

I've seen the still imagine which might have convinced some people, but all the other angles and footage show the only contact was with Kelleher. Has anyone whose said he was booted in his face found anything conclusive to show it? Feel like it would have been pretty obvious if it did happen (and Konate wouldn't have played on, at least as quickly, if he took studs in the side of his face)
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,856
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24406 on: Today at 12:53:44 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:42:51 pm
Why do people keep saying Konate got kicked in the face?

I've seen the still imagine which might have convinced some people, but all the other angles and footage show the only contact was with Kelleher. Has anyone whose said he was booted in his face found anything conclusive to show it? Feel like it would have been pretty obvious if it did happen (and Konate wouldn't have played on, at least as quickly, if he took studs in the side of his face)

He didn't touch Konate, flew right past him and it was Kelleher who made contact when he jumped into Konate's back.  But it was still really dangerous play from the Forest player, a foot to the side and he's taking Konate's head off.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,414
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24407 on: Today at 01:03:56 pm »
Haven't the PGMOL normally come out with some sort of statement by now when they're getting a lot of stick for a decision?
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."
Pages: 1 ... 606 607 608 609 610 [611]   Go Up
« previous next »
 