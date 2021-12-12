It's a mistake from the ref - but what happens next is a red herring...INCIDENT: Referee Paul Tierney stops play because of a potential head injury to Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate, with Nottingham Forest's Callum Hudson-Odoi in possession. The game is restarted with an uncontested drop-ball for Liverpool. Soon after they score a 99th-minute winner.DERMOT SAYS: "Is it a penalty? I think not. Kelleher collides with Konate and knocks him down. If the ref stops play at that point the ball would go to Kelleher. He chooses not to. The law has changed [when the ball leaves the penalty area and he stops play]."The ball then has to be given to the team in possession of the ball [Forest] and it must be dropped at the point where you stopped it. The mistake the referee made was dropping the ball in the penalty area rather than outside."What happened after is a red herring because it was one minute 50 before the goal was scored. I can't see that's directly attributable to Liverpool scoring the goal."