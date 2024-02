Maybe in terms of winning the ball, not in terms of Ďbeing able to challengeí, which is what our fine friend Dale told us what the threshold



I don't care what this guy Dale said. In fact I've never heard of him. I'm just going off what I saw. Could the defender have put in a meaningful challenge? I really doubt it. My guess is that, at best, he might have clattered into the back of Casemiro as the ball hit the back of the net. A 'challenge' of a sort I suppose. But he was too far away to win the ball or even put Casemiro under any pressure. Had the cross being higher and Casemiro been forced to jump it might have been different. But it was low and the ball bounced and Casemiro actually had to stoop to get his header in.