With these subjective calls there is no definitive right or wrong answer, I get that its open to interpretation. For me Endos goal was clearly off, as much as it pained me to admit it, Id want it chalked off against us and Endo really didnt need to block their player from an offside position, the ball literally got dropped right into an area where Colwill was trying to run into but wasnt able to as Endo blocked him, a bit like a basketball move.I personally dont see the Forest player that was impeded even being able to challenge Casemiro for that, theres about 5 yards between them and 2-3 other defenders who could and should have got on the end of it. It was very close but I dont think its a carbon copy of ours, I felt like Endos was a pretty easy, straightforward decision. That one last night was close but probably correct. I think United had one disallowed earlier in the season, Mctominay scored and Maguire was offside and challenged for the ball, VAR ruled it out and I think they got that one bang on too.
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
