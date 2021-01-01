The problem is that his explanations are as flip-floppy as the decisions themselves. The Casemiro and Virg goals are the perfect example for that. What's even worse in this case is that he doesn't even mention the VAR protocol where it clearly states that the REF should make 'subjective"decisions like whether there's an offside due to interference. Kavanagh should have gone to the monitor to judge whether Varane was blocking a player who has a chance of preventing the goal. VAR should not be making that decision. I don't care who's at fault whether it's the ref for not going to the monitor or VAR for not mentioning that there's possible interference, we simply got the wrong outcome after the wrong process. The problem I have with Johnson is that he should be the one pointing this out if he's a journo trying to look into VAR decisions. Yet, he seems fine with the VAR concluding that there was no illegal offside by Varane. His explanations aren't explanations they are his opinion and that seems to change depending on what day of the week it is.
I said it in the corruption thread, as soon as the VAR referee sees that, he should have just said "Chris, you need to go to the monitor, Varane has done the exact same thing Endo did on Sunday for the disallowed Van Dijk goal" and then let Kavanagh decide if its to be disallowed. Seeing as Kavanaghs thoughts on Sunday was block a player at the kick of the ball from on offside position is an offence, then he should have made the same decision.
You can see from the stills that the actual "offence" occurs at exactly the same point in relation to the kicker and the players are in almost identical positions. The law, as the "you're all conspiracy nuts" pointed out yesterday says "potential to challenge" or something like that, so while we'll never know if Colwill would have got near Virg, or if last night he gets near Casemiro, the interference prevented him trying and there's your foul right there.