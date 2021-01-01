« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 603 604 605 606 607 [608]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1261107 times)

Offline Garlic Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 105
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24280 on: Today at 07:30:57 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 06:38:43 am
Dale Johnson is hilarious at times.

Doesn't like people having an opinion different to his and spits his dummy.

Clearly briefed by PGMOL

Not think its a bit tragic how much grief he gets for simply trying to explain the laws? Its a pretty thankless task when most fans cant admit any decision against their team might have been correct. Well never have consistency with the laws as they are, its frustrating but the alternative doesnt bear thinking about. I mean look at the handballs in UEFA/fifa competition for a good example, 99% of them are absolute nonsense but theyve moved to a more black and white approach. I get we can all get frustrated with refereeing decisions, it never feels fair and weve had the brunt of it with VAR and the bald knobheads, but things really arent as bad as the world would have us believe. Refereeing decisions are becoming the new gossip column, the news channels, the analysis, the aggregators, social media, its becoming a massive engagement point, its bizarre.
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,442
  • J.F.T.97
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24281 on: Today at 07:34:51 am »
Nah. He'll defend the ref and what they say and then just spit his dummy.

You cannot compare Van Dijk's goal on Sunday and that one last night and say it's different. Colwell is not getting the ball. But if we are talking about "potentially" you cannot say that goal last night doesn't warrant the same treatment.

"I'm just telling you the rules" but it always comes with such subjectivity.

And he's a Wednesday fan
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,132
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24282 on: Today at 07:38:19 am »
Mad how any decision against us can always be justified by some bullshit interpretation of the law. Laws which never apply to any other team like Virg on Sunday or Salah at Burnley.

It's just gaslighting.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,288
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24283 on: Today at 07:55:15 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 07:30:57 am
Not think its a bit tragic how much grief he gets for simply trying to explain the laws? Its a pretty thankless task when most fans cant admit any decision against their team might have been correct.

The problem is that his explanations are as flip-floppy as the decisions themselves. The Casemiro and Virg goals are the perfect example for that. What's even worse in this case is that he doesn't even mention the VAR protocol where it clearly states that the REF should make 'subjective"decisions like whether there's an offside due to interference. Kavanagh should have gone to the monitor to judge whether Varane was blocking a player who has a chance of preventing the goal. VAR should not be making that decision. I don't care who's at fault whether it's the ref for not going to the monitor or VAR for not mentioning that there's possible interference, we simply got the wrong outcome after the wrong process. The problem I have with Johnson is that he should be the one pointing this out if he's a journo trying to look into VAR decisions. Yet, he seems fine with the VAR concluding that there was no illegal offside by Varane.  His explanations aren't explanations they are his opinion and that seems to change depending on what day of the week it is.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:58:58 am by stoa »
Logged

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,186
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24284 on: Today at 08:09:54 am »
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 10:57:42 pm
The whole argument, the whole shtick from the weekend wasnt about Colwill stopping the goal. It was the opportunity to challenge. Which Varane very clearly stops, from an offside position.


The thing is, even if the argument is that it was too far away from Casemiro/where the ball goes to count as interfering with play for the purposes of offside, the fact remains that Varane just shoves an opponent to the ground, which is a straight foul regardless of where the ball is.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,552
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24285 on: Today at 08:12:12 am »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 07:55:15 am
The problem is that his explanations are as flip-floppy as the decisions themselves. The Casemiro and Virg goals are the perfect example for that. What's even worse in this case is that he doesn't even mention the VAR protocol where it clearly states that the REF should make 'subjective"decisions like whether there's an offside due to interference. Kavanagh should have gone to the monitor to judge whether Varane was blocking a player who has a chance of preventing the goal. VAR should not be making that decision. I don't care who's at fault whether it's the ref for not going to the monitor or VAR for not mentioning that there's possible interference, we simply got the wrong outcome after the wrong process. The problem I have with Johnson is that he should be the one pointing this out if he's a journo trying to look into VAR decisions. Yet, he seems fine with the VAR concluding that there was no illegal offside by Varane.  His explanations aren't explanations they are his opinion and that seems to change depending on what day of the week it is.

I said it in the corruption thread, as soon as the VAR referee sees that, he should have just said "Chris, you need to go to the monitor, Varane has done the exact same thing Endo did on Sunday for the disallowed Van Dijk goal" and then let Kavanagh decide if its to be disallowed. Seeing as Kavanaghs thoughts on Sunday was block a player at the kick of the ball from on offside position is an offence, then he should have made the same decision.

You can see from the stills that the actual "offence" occurs at exactly the same point in relation to the kicker and the players are in almost identical positions. The law, as the "you're all conspiracy nuts" pointed out yesterday says "potential to challenge" or something like that, so while we'll never know if Colwill would have got near Virg, or if last night he gets near Casemiro, the interference prevented him trying and there's your foul right there.

Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:50:13 pm

Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,558
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24286 on: Today at 08:58:05 am »
Typically I think Johnson has a difficult job and does a decent go of it. Im glad hes doing it. But in this case Johnson is talking absolute nonsense. Theres no way of telling whether the player Varane is holding onto (who is the deepest defender and running back towards where the ball ends up) will be able to get the ball. He may well be in a position to challenge for the ball.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,868
  • The first five yards........
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24287 on: Today at 09:16:55 am »
The inevitable result of all this sudden scrutiny of 'blocking' incidents is that defenders will begin targeting forwards who start in offside positions and running straight into them.  We'll get a rash of incidents like these in the next few weeks. The result will be a series of inconsistent - and therefore apparently arbitrary - refereeing decisions.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Kloppage Time

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 241
  • ¯⁠\⁠_⁠(⁠⊙⁠_⁠ʖ⁠⊙⁠)⁠_⁠/⁠¯
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24288 on: Today at 09:24:36 am »
Simple really, defenders running into whichever attacking player is in an offside position will now be a tactic managers will try to apply when their team is defending set pieces
Logged
Anyone can have a good day, but you have to be able to perform on a bad day.

Jurgen Klopp

Offline stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,215
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24289 on: Today at 09:27:20 am »
Quote from: Kloppage Time on Today at 09:24:36 am
Simple really, defenders running into whichever attacking player is in an offside position will now be a tactic managers will try to apply when their team is defending set pieces

But as we have seen over the last few days, its a 50/50 as to what the outcome will be
Logged

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,991
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24290 on: Today at 09:28:07 am »
Dale Johnson refers to the disallowed goal in the Brentford vs Burnley goal as an example of it happening before. It is quite different, for one the touchie flags it.

First action in this clip

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12986254/brentford-3-0-burnley-bees-overcome-strange-var-call-to-earn-first-home-win-of-the-season#:~:text=The%20decision%20went%20to%20VAR,Mike%20Dean%20on%20Soccer%20Saturday.

Even then ex refs and pundits were calling it a strange call
Logged

Online redtel

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,270
  • Sir Roger-Scored first goal ever on MOTD.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24291 on: Today at 09:32:02 am »
Its been reported that the var team and Kavanagh took 6 minutes before the goal was allowed to stand.

Its assumed that Kavanagh wasnt asked to go to the screen to review as it was a replica of VVD goal on Sunday where he was asked to go to the screen.

How do we know he wasnt asked? Its possible,knowing Kavanagh, that on this occasion he refused for reasons best known to himself. Why did it take so long. You can replay the goal 2 or 3 times in a minute.
In 3 minutes you can have a long conversation. To last 6 minutes tells me that there was a difference of opinion and it was argued over for a minute or two at least.

I cannot believe that the var team didnt ask him to go to the screen if there was such a debate about the legitimacy of the goal.
Logged
We are definitely believers and weve won the fucking lot!

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,783
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24292 on: Today at 09:34:58 am »
Quote from: redtel on Today at 09:32:02 am
Its been reported that the var team and Kavanagh took 6 minutes before the goal was allowed to stand.

Its assumed that Kavanagh wasnt asked to go to the screen to review as it was a replica of VVD goal on Sunday where he was asked to go to the screen.

How do we know he wasnt asked? Its possible,knowing Kavanagh, that on this occasion he refused for reasons best known to himself. Why did it take so long. You can replay the goal 2 or 3 times in a minute.
In 3 minutes you can have a long conversation. To last 6 minutes tells me that there was a difference of opinion and it was argued over for a minute or two at least.

I cannot believe that the var team didnt ask him to go to the screen if there was such a debate about the legitimacy of the goal.

They ruled out the Varane thing early on, then spent 5 minutes looking for something else.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online redtel

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,270
  • Sir Roger-Scored first goal ever on MOTD.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24293 on: Today at 09:45:28 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:34:58 am
They ruled out the Varane thing early on, then spent 5 minutes looking for something else.

So they say but there is no transparency that this happened.

Seems to me that its incredible to rule Varane out so quickly given Sundays events with Virgil goal.

There must have been dialogue between var team and Kavanagh for a long time which unfortunately we will never hear.
Logged
We are definitely believers and weve won the fucking lot!

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,132
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24294 on: Today at 09:54:02 am »
Quote from: redtel on Today at 09:45:28 am
So they say but there is no transparency that this happened.

Seems to me that its incredible to rule Varane out so quickly given Sundays events with Virgil goal.

There must have been dialogue between var team and Kavanagh for a long time which unfortunately we will never hear.

Webb will wash his hands of it because it's not a PL game.

There has to be transparency with this VAr nonsense.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,450
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24295 on: Today at 10:02:54 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 06:38:43 am
Dale Johnson is hilarious at times.

Doesn't like people having an opinion different to his and spits his dummy.

Clearly briefed by PGMOL

He started arguing with me the other day when I wasn't even questioning him, just pointing out how ridiculous the offside law is. He's incredibly defensive.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online KevLFC

  • Doesn't know the offside laws
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,550
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24296 on: Today at 10:05:05 am »
The difference with the Manc goal is that it is sent to near post, you can't really disallow it for someone being offside in the middle or back post that would be ridiculous as it was not played there. The reason they gave ours offside is because they thought that Endo was stopping whoever it was to stop Van Dijk scoring and he wasn't getting there anyway which was annoying.
Logged

Online Redley

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 819
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #24297 on: Today at 10:07:23 am »
Quote from: redtel on Today at 09:45:28 am
So they say but there is no transparency that this happened.

Seems to me that its incredible to rule Varane out so quickly given Sundays events with Virgil goal.

There must have been dialogue between var team and Kavanagh for a long time which unfortunately we will never hear.

I think thats maybe a bit too conspiracy theory :D

I suspect the conversation was 'Varane is offside and he does interfere with the player, but that doesn't impact the goal'. Which I think we can all probably agree is the sensible, correct decision.

And yet...Sunday. Which is the point.

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 603 604 605 606 607 [608]   Go Up
« previous next »
 