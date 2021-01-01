Not think its a bit tragic how much grief he gets for simply trying to explain the laws? Its a pretty thankless task when most fans cant admit any decision against their team might have been correct.



The problem is that his explanations are as flip-floppy as the decisions themselves. The Casemiro and Virg goals are the perfect example for that. What's even worse in this case is that he doesn't even mention the VAR protocol where it clearly states that the REF should make 'subjective"decisions like whether there's an offside due to interference. Kavanagh should have gone to the monitor to judge whether Varane was blocking a player who has a chance of preventing the goal. VAR should not be making that decision. I don't care who's at fault whether it's the ref for not going to the monitor or VAR for not mentioning that there's possible interference, we simply got the wrong outcome after the wrong process. The problem I have with Johnson is that he should be the one pointing this out if he's a journo trying to look into VAR decisions. Yet, he seems fine with the VAR concluding that there was no illegal offside by Varane. His explanations aren't explanations they are his opinion and that seems to change depending on what day of the week it is.