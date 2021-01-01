For me it's not full blown corruption, it's a lot of factors mixing together to weigh heavily against us:
- Officials, like a lot of fans, seem to be easily led by pundit driven narratives. Salah used to get his fair share of decisions from my recollection until pundits labeled him a diver, and then he started getting significantly fewer. Unfortunately there's a lot of anti-Liverpool sentiment floating around in football and I think that leads to players quickly earning negative tags that never go away.
- They seem to be harsher against teams that speak out against bad decisions as a way of quieting down any criticism. Criticism from big teams tends to get amplified and Klopp especially gets everything he says amplified and twisted by the media, which leads to a backlash from officials.
- As a club I think we're quite naive when it comes to officiating. Other teams have certain dives and fouls down to a science, they know they can wrap their arms around Salah so they do it, they know they can flop forward when they feel a hand on their back so they do it, they know attackers can kick a defender and go down for a penalty so they do it, etc. We seem to play in a way that encourages decisions going against us rather than for us.
- Lots of mancunian officials pretending they're not biased because they want the big games.
None of this should be excused, officials shouldn't led media bias affect them, they should learn how players are skirting the rules and adapt to it, and we shouldn't be frequently officiated by mancs, but I believe all of this over the full blown corruption angle.
The one thing we can do is learn to turn the rules to our advantage. Certain players like Jota are great at this, making the most of challenges without being labeled a diver, but plenty of others could learn a lot. I'd even suggest bringing in a specialist, though if the media got wind of that it would cause huge problems.