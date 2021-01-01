« previous next »
Black Bull Nova

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24200 on: Yesterday at 04:11:42 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 06:21:27 am
He's active because his blocking prevents colwell from possibly getting to the ball.

So if Endo is stood offside but on the opposite side and "blocked" someone it's ok.

The check was to see if anyone was offside and then recommend Kavangah takes a look to see if he thinks he's prevented colwell from potentially getting to the ball.

It's garbage, but it's not a foul for blocking. He's offside and blocked a player from potentially getting to the ball


I'm not a conspiracy theory man but it felt an awful lot like looking for a problem there. It is almost impossible to not see an offence in the box these days (Chilwell) had a clump of Virgil's shirt in his had) but there is so much discretion VAR can basically go either way. I know Sterling's goal was ruled out but then VAR had no choice once the linesman's flag went up. The Gravenberch tackle, the way bookings went and the disallowed goal all felt like they were discretionary against our favour.


When Van Dijk scored again I think everybody watched the replays thinking, surely they cannot find a problem there, because there was nothing to find (which there usually is)


I'll bet 9/10 of set piece goals would be disallowed if the rigour applied to Endo was used all the time
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24201 on: Yesterday at 04:55:04 pm
The thing that gets me - and I know I've said it before - but it's the sheer routine of every game we playing having at least one batshit crazy decision that goes against us.

When was the last game we had where there wasn't a 'controversial' decision against us?

It's every week.

You'd expect refs to make mistakes and fuck things up now and then and then you'd expect about half of them to go for you and about half to go against you, but that doesn't happen.
Yorkykopite

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24202 on: Yesterday at 05:13:23 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 04:55:04 pm
The thing that gets me - and I know I've said it before - but it's the sheer routine of every game we playing having at least one batshit crazy decision that goes against us.

When was the last game we had where there wasn't a 'controversial' decision against us?

It's every week.

You'd expect refs to make mistakes and fuck things up now and then and then you'd expect about half of them to go for you and about half to go against you, but that doesn't happen.

Just a quick question Andy, 'cause I'm so interested in your psychological make up as you know.

Have Liverpool in recent memory ever been given the rub of the green by a ref? In other words have mistakes ever been made in our favour? If so, which was the last one you can remember?
Schmidt

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24203 on: Yesterday at 05:17:36 pm
For me it's not full blown corruption, it's a lot of factors mixing together to weigh heavily against us:
  • Officials, like a lot of fans, seem to be easily led by pundit driven narratives. Salah used to get his fair share of decisions from my recollection until pundits labeled him a diver, and then he started getting significantly fewer. Unfortunately there's a lot of anti-Liverpool sentiment floating around in football and I think that leads to players quickly earning negative tags that never go away.
  • They seem to be harsher against teams that speak out against bad decisions as a way of quieting down any criticism. Criticism from big teams tends to get amplified and Klopp especially gets everything he says amplified and twisted by the media, which leads to a backlash from officials.
  • As a club I think we're quite naive when it comes to officiating. Other teams have certain dives and fouls down to a science, they know they can wrap their arms around Salah so they do it, they know they can flop forward when they feel a hand on their back so they do it, they know attackers can kick a defender and go down for a penalty so they do it, etc. We seem to play in a way that encourages decisions going against us rather than for us.
  • Lots of mancunian officials pretending they're not biased because they want the big games.

None of this should be excused, officials shouldn't led media bias affect them, they should learn how players are skirting the rules and adapt to it, and we shouldn't be frequently officiated by mancs, but I believe all of this over the full blown corruption angle.

The one thing we can do is learn to turn the rules to our advantage. Certain players like Jota are great at this, making the most of challenges without being labeled a diver, but plenty of others could learn a lot. I'd even suggest bringing in a specialist, though if the media got wind of that it would cause huge problems.
JRed

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24204 on: Yesterday at 05:28:59 pm
If a referee/var makes 2 or 3 blatantly wrong decisions against a specific club, they should be banned from officiating in that clubs games for a period of months. If they hit the target of 3 again they should never officiate that club again. Im talking the type of decisions that PGMOL come out and apologise for. Oh, and if theyre from Manchester they should be fucked off abroad.
Redley

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24205 on: Yesterday at 05:58:58 pm
So Uriah Rennie reffing us at the weekend?
Fromola

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24206 on: Yesterday at 06:58:47 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 04:55:04 pm
The thing that gets me - and I know I've said it before - but it's the sheer routine of every game we playing having at least one batshit crazy decision that goes against us.

When was the last game we had where there wasn't a 'controversial' decision against us?

It's every week.

You'd expect refs to make mistakes and fuck things up now and then and then you'd expect about half of them to go for you and about half to go against you, but that doesn't happen.

It's not even the big decisions for me (week to week) it's the way the games are refereed in general. How can we keep conceding more fouls when we have the majority of the ball, for example?

VAR is basically a charter to try and find a way to disallow a Liverpool goal. That one on Sunday just never happens to Arsenal/City/United.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24207 on: Yesterday at 07:24:50 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 05:13:23 pm
Just a quick question Andy, 'cause I'm so interested in your psychological make up as you know.

Have Liverpool in recent memory ever been given the rub of the green by a ref? In other words have mistakes ever been made in our favour? If so, which was the last one you can remember?

We get the odd decision, but in every game we've had decisions, there are decisions that balance it out then more.

Pick a game this season randomly and we can look at it.

It seems that there is always something strange being given or not given when similar incidents have already happened.

As Fromola said - it's not even the 'big' decisions, it's most times all the little things which stop us playing, break our play up, get us kicked up and down the pitch and players getting nothing yellows and more - yellows that are rarely given to any of our rivals (Except Spurs who seem to also be pretty 'unlucky' - but not as unlucky as Wolves who it seems the refs fucking hate)
Jshooters

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24208 on: Yesterday at 07:32:03 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:58:47 pm
It's not even the big decisions for me (week to week) it's the way the games are refereed in general. How can we keep conceding more fouls when we have the majority of the ball, for example?

VAR is basically a charter to try and find a way to disallow a Liverpool goal. That one on Sunday just never happens to Arsenal/City/United.

Of course it doesnt. In addition, Neville would just spout something like is he marginally offside when the ball comes in? Possibly. Regardless, the defender has got to be stronger there. And thats if they even highlight it.
rob1966

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24209 on: Yesterday at 07:54:05 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 07:24:50 pm
We get the odd decision, but in every game we've had decisions, there are decisions that balance it out then more.

Pick a game this season randomly and we can look at it.

It seems that there is always something strange being given or not given when similar incidents have already happened.

As Fromola said - it's not even the 'big' decisions, it's most times all the little things which stop us playing, break our play up, get us kicked up and down the pitch and players getting nothing yellows and more - yellows that are rarely given to any of our rivals (Except Spurs who seem to also be pretty 'unlucky' - but not as unlucky as Wolves who it seems the refs fucking hate)

i was wondering today what Gary O'Neill has done and to which ref, as Wolves deffo get picked on more than we do. It's either something he said after Onana got away with murder the start of the season, or something he's done while at Bournemouth.

I did think initially we got away with it at Brentford when Robbo clattered Toney, but later on, I felt and still do that Toney went looking for the foul. so that's why Oliver and the VAR were having none of it. If it had have been given, we wouldn't have complained though. I'm stuggling to think of a decision for us though where I think "fuck me that was never a..... we got away with it".
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24210 on: Yesterday at 09:19:18 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:54:05 pm
i was wondering today what Gary O'Neill has done and to which ref, as Wolves deffo get picked on more than we do. It's either something he said after Onana got away with murder the start of the season, or something he's done while at Bournemouth.

I did think initially we got away with it at Brentford when Robbo clattered Toney, but later on, I felt and still do that Toney went looking for the foul. so that's why Oliver and the VAR were having none of it. If it had have been given, we wouldn't have complained though. I'm stuggling to think of a decision for us though where I think "fuck me that was never a..... we got away with it".

Probably the only one (That didn't look like a red on the replay) was the one against Everton at home.

But I wouldn't have been surprised to see him sent off while I saw it at the ground - especially since Young had been sent off.
Lfc19ynwa

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24211 on: Today at 06:16:57 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:54:05 pm
i was wondering today what Gary O'Neill has done and to which ref, as Wolves deffo get picked on more than we do. It's either something he said after Onana got away with murder the start of the season, or something he's done while at Bournemouth.



He started his managerial career at Liverpool, these refs never forget !!
rob1966

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24212 on: Today at 08:13:42 am
Quote from: Lfc19ynwa on Today at 06:16:57 am
He started his managerial career at Liverpool, these refs never forget !!


Forgot about that. Tierney must have done an U23's game while he was there.....
RedG13

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24213 on: Today at 08:16:34 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 11:32:00 am
12 PL games left.

It will be a rotation of Taylor, Tierney, Coote and Kavanagh.

Howard Webb and Martin Atkinson (who decides which games Refs get) are utter C*nts.
I would be shocked if Anthony Taylor or Michael Oliver are not doing the City game. The biggest game of the weekend normally get the best ref
Fromola

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24214 on: Today at 08:54:19 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 11:32:00 am
12 PL games left.

It will be a rotation of Taylor, Tierney, Coote and Kavanagh.

Howard Webb and Martin Atkinson (who decides which games Refs get) are utter C*nts.

Makes sense if Atkinson is involved. He was always the worst ref against us. I was made up the day he retired and now he's handpicked Manc refs for our games every week.

Atkinson, Webb and Darren England all Yorkshire men as well. England was regularly given our games until he was struck off after Spurs. 
Walshy nMe®

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24215 on: Today at 10:31:54 am
After the South Yorks Police coverup we now have an ex South Yorks copper in charge of the refs who fuck us over every week?

No coincidence
goalrushatgoodison

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24216 on: Today at 01:08:43 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 08:16:34 am
I would be shocked if Anthony Taylor or Michael Oliver are not doing the City game. The biggest game of the weekend normally get the best ref

??????????
HeartAndSoul

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24217 on: Today at 09:46:06 pm
Just seen the United goal on Twitter :lmao

Kavanagh as ref as well and doesnt disallow the United goal :lmao

Its exactly the same thing he deemed Endo to be offside
Fromola

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24218 on: Today at 09:49:42 pm
Hate English football with a passion now. They don't even try to hide it. Absolutely corrupt.

A Manc ref for them as well. Who'll get the game in the next round? Taylor? Tierney?
