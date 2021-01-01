« previous next »
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24160 on: Today at 02:18:29 pm

Hard to believe that we picked up 5 yellow cards in that match... compared to Chelsea's 2 yellows.

When I say 'hard to believe' I'm being a little facetious as the referee, Kavanagh, obviously didn't want to book anyone early in the game, or troubling himself to talk to anyone stepping over the line... so Chelsea had carte blanche to go around kicking us and leaving some in. Something even that most Sunday league refs are aware of when it comes to 'big matches or derbies etc.


The again, with Kavanagh's history of refereeing as (and as VAR)... maybe it really isn't that surprising.

Good to see Klopp calling out the ref and VAR in his post match conference too (and the timing of having an FA match 3 days after a Cup Final, in a post match interview):-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCmSI9cvLVw & https://v.redd.it/pdhlq2nw9xkc1
Last Edit: Today at 02:21:09 pm by oojason
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24161 on: Today at 02:39:27 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 02:18:29 pm
When I say 'hard to believe' I'm being a little facetious as the referee, Kavanagh, obviously didn't want to book anyone early in the game, or troubling himself to talk to anyone stepping over the line... so Chelsea had carte blanche to go around kicking us and leaving some in. Something even that most Sunday league refs are aware of when it comes to 'big matches or derbies etc.

I agree with this (and with what Klopp said after the game). Kavanagh seemed determined not to make any controversial decisions or get the yellow card out early in the game which could lead to an early red card, as that could 'ruin the occasion'. By doing so he completely lost control of the game and Chelsea realised that they could pretty much do whatever they wanted without any real punishment. It was only later in the game when yellows and potential reds would have less impact on the game that he decided to actually start booking players. If he would have warned Chelsea after the early Colwill tackle, and then booked Chilwell for the foul on Bradley then the game would have developed very differently, and probably the Gravenberch injury doesn't happen.

Even our disallowed goal was the easier of the two decisions for him. If he allows the goal and we go on to win 1-0 in 90 mins then there would be outrage and questions about the decision from Chelsea fans (and other fans and pundits that side against Liverpool). By keeping it at 0-0 he can't be responsible for the goal that ultimately decides the game.

As Klopp said, the game was basically 'too big for him' and he decided that being weak and ineffectual was the better option than having to potentially be called out for making a big decision.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24162 on: Today at 02:39:57 pm
We were lucky enough to be watching the game in The Grafton in NYC , was very noisy with reds and just half a dozen Chelsea hiders. Couldnt hear the commentary so when the first goal was ruled out by VAR that was the first time we knew it was being implemented in the game. It came as a massive shock as the previous decisions surely should have been reviewed and half the bar was incredulous. The state of the refs in the last season or so is enough to put me off football after 50+ years,  not celebrating goals is now impacting supporters enjoyment so much that I personally feel it is going to be fatal to the game. Yesterday was an absolute shambles from the officials and there needs to be a fan protest to get our game back from these absolute clowns.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24163 on: Today at 02:45:53 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 02:18:29 pm
Hard to believe that we picked up 5 yellow cards in that match... compared to Chelsea's 2 yellows.

When I say 'hard to believe' I'm being a little facetious as the referee, Kavanagh, obviously didn't want to book anyone early in the game, or troubling himself to talk to anyone stepping over the line... so Chelsea had carte blanche to go around kicking us and leaving some in. Something even that most Sunday league refs are aware of when it comes to 'big matches or derbies etc.


The again, with Kavanagh's history of refereeing as (and as VAR)... maybe it really isn't that surprising.

Good to see Klopp calling out the ref and VAR in his post match conference too (and the timing of having an FA match 3 days after a Cup Final, in a post match interview):-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCmSI9cvLVw & https://v.redd.it/pdhlq2nw9xkc1

I still cant believe Caicedo never got a red let alone a yellow, that tackle was much worse than Joness against Spurs and  Caicedo never even had the excuse of his foot rolling over the ball, it was just a pure shithouse tackle and even after that the overpriced shithouse was still fouling everyone and getting away with it, Chelsea really are a team of vile shithouses!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24164 on: Today at 03:12:25 pm
Quote from: kopite77 on Today at 02:45:53 pm
I still cant believe Caicedo never got a red let alone a yellow, that tackle was much worse than Joness against Spurs and  Caicedo never even had the excuse of his foot rolling over the ball, it was just a pure shithouse tackle and even after that the overpriced shithouse was still fouling everyone and getting away with it, Chelsea really are a team of vile shithouses!


Yes, its part poor refereeing/VAR and part poor rules. That should be taken to VAR for a possible red card (just like they slowmotioned Curtis Jones 10 times against Spurs) but the rules should also allow a yellow if a red is deemed to harsh (it wasn't really but nevertheless, giving nothing is a joke)


Anyway, Kavanagh must have been pig sick last night. All that effort, made to look stupid and we still won.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24165 on: Today at 03:32:41 pm
The refereeing team did well yesterday with our offside goal. They had to weigh up a strong argument:

Allow the goal: Endo isn't directly impacting play, Van Dijk wasn't being marked by Colwill, Similar situations happen at almost every set piece situation
Disallow the goal: Liverpool bad
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24166 on: Today at 04:43:45 pm
That goal will be the equivalent of the Curtis Jones red. We'll see shitloads of examples of similar over the next few months and not one will be disallowed.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24167 on: Today at 05:41:22 pm
Ken Early spot on on Second Captains podcast. Basically saying Kavanagh's failure to book Chelsea for earlier bookable offences led to Gravenberch getting injured
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #24168 on: Today at 06:00:59 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:41:22 pm
Ken Early spot on on Second Captains podcast. Basically saying Kavanagh's failure to book Chelsea for earlier bookable offences led to Gravenberch getting injured
Without doubt. There was atleast 2 or 3 nailed on yellow cards for Chelsea players which the ref just didnt want to give. So, emboldened by this, the Chelsea thugs were given free rein to injure our players and get away with it.
