When I say 'hard to believe' I'm being a little facetious as the referee, Kavanagh, obviously didn't want to book anyone early in the game, or troubling himself to talk to anyone stepping over the line... so Chelsea had carte blanche to go around kicking us and leaving some in. Something even that most Sunday league refs are aware of when it comes to 'big matches or derbies etc.



I agree with this (and with what Klopp said after the game). Kavanagh seemed determined not to make any controversial decisions or get the yellow card out early in the game which could lead to an early red card, as that could 'ruin the occasion'. By doing so he completely lost control of the game and Chelsea realised that they could pretty much do whatever they wanted without any real punishment. It was only later in the game when yellows and potential reds would have less impact on the game that he decided to actually start booking players. If he would have warned Chelsea after the early Colwill tackle, and then booked Chilwell for the foul on Bradley then the game would have developed very differently, and probably the Gravenberch injury doesn't happen.Even our disallowed goal was the easier of the two decisions for him. If he allows the goal and we go on to win 1-0 in 90 mins then there would be outrage and questions about the decision from Chelsea fans (and other fans and pundits that side against Liverpool). By keeping it at 0-0 he can't be responsible for the goal that ultimately decides the game.As Klopp said, the game was basically 'too big for him' and he decided that being weak and ineffectual was the better option than having to potentially be called out for making a big decision.