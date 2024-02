Caicedo’s tackle deemed careless rather than serous foul play.

Which juts blows my mind. Since when was that any excuse?



Absurd. The definition of a red card tackle is "reckless and with excessive force". The excessive force is beyond question - he drives through the planted ankle with his full body weight and momentum. Trying to argue careless vs reckless in that scenario, I just don't see how you land on the former. You most commonly see the distinction made in the context of driving, and there are obvious indicators there like speeding, going on the wrong side of the road etc. But on a football field everyone is playing football and nothing else, everyone knows how the game is played and what actions are riskier than others. Everyone knows that when you're running at full speed trying to take the ball off a players foot with your studs off the ground that you risk injuring the opponent. Caicedo didn't care. Why would he? He knew the ref didn't want to show early yellows, he knew Liverpool had a bunch of inexperienced kids on the bench. Win-win!Another c*nt of a thing about VAR is that they'll use the fact the incident was "reviewed" to avoid giving a deserved retrospective ban. Meanwhile we bear the cost... again.