How is that not even a yellow?!Theyve been told to come out and rough us up here with all the injuri clearly.
Is sending referee to the screen no longer a thing?
Wait why no VAR review for Caicedo tackle
Bradley booked for getting pushed by some mouthy c*nt hahahahaha
I might switch off. It's becoming unwatchable with these officials. They are below amateur.
Surely Jurgen has to come out and say something. Take a fine or a 1-2 match ban. You won't be here next season anyway. Just let it all out.
No intent apparently, as if that's a thing.
I hope they get the chance to review their mistakes at half time, the 4th official will have had a talk with Klopp and I suspect he'll be mentioning it with the pitch officials. That includes the Bradley yellow as well as he did nothing at all.
