Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1250709 times)

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23880 on: Today at 03:27:49 pm »
CVNTS.
Online Redley

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23881 on: Today at 03:27:59 pm »
Nothing to see here
Online skipper757

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23882 on: Today at 03:28:36 pm »
Kavanaugh is a disgrace.  How many yellow/red card challenges can Chelsea make without a booking?  Embarrassing.
Online MJD-L4

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23883 on: Today at 03:28:51 pm »
Our boys get the shit kicked out of them every week and we don't even get fucking free kicks for it.

These c*nts can absolutely get to fuck. Corrupt, inept fucking pieces of shit.

c*nts. Fuck off.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23884 on: Today at 03:28:57 pm »
It's dusgusting!  They are allowing other teams to take out our players, with impunity!
Offline thejbs

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23885 on: Today at 03:30:13 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 03:27:15 pm
How is that not even a yellow?!

Theyve been told to come out and rough us up here with all the injuri clearly.

He should have two yellows by now. Total shithousery.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23886 on: Today at 03:30:17 pm »
Somebody needs to accidentally stamp on Caicedos head.
Online Ray K

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23887 on: Today at 03:30:35 pm »
Just another c*nt out of a long list of Webb's c*nts.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23888 on: Today at 03:30:36 pm »
Sack the fucking lot of them. Carbon copy of the officiating in the Brentford match. Bookable offenced go unpunished which results in worse challenges
Offline Zlen

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23889 on: Today at 03:30:42 pm »
Is sending referee to the screen no longer a thing?
Online DelTrotter

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23890 on: Today at 03:30:55 pm »
Another foul by Caicedo to stop a counter and......nothing  :butt
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23891 on: Today at 03:31:12 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 03:30:42 pm
Is sending referee to the screen no longer a thing?

Rarely when it's us.
Online Red Beret

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23892 on: Today at 03:31:26 pm »
Exactly the same as Brentford. Opposition has free roam to maul our players.

It's like officials want to injure us out of all the competitions.

f*ck f*ck f*ck f*ck f*ck f*ck f*ck f*ck f*ck f*ck f*ck f*ck f*ck f*ck f*ck
Offline Caligula?

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23893 on: Today at 03:33:26 pm »
Serial loser Pochettino's words have gotten through to the refs. They can't be giving us any decision because it'll seem as if they're trying to send Klopp of an a high.
Offline Samie

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23894 on: Today at 03:34:28 pm »
We've been fucked over.  :butt

 :wanker
Online Egyptian36

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23895 on: Today at 03:36:11 pm »

Wait why no VAR review for Caicedo tackle
Online DelTrotter

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23896 on: Today at 03:37:22 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 03:36:11 pm
Wait why no VAR review for Caicedo tackle

There was, trying to end someones career is fine though apparently.
Online MJD-L4

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23897 on: Today at 03:37:44 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 03:36:11 pm
Wait why no VAR review for Caicedo tackle

Should have had about 4 yellows already  :no
Offline Caligula?

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23898 on: Today at 03:38:20 pm »
Surely Jurgen has to come out and say something. Take a fine or a 1-2 match ban. You won't be here next season anyway. Just let it all out.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23899 on: Today at 03:47:08 pm »
I wish Caicedo a bad injury.
Online DelTrotter

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23900 on: Today at 03:48:34 pm »
Bradley booked for getting pushed by some mouthy c*nt hahahahaha
Offline Zlen

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23901 on: Today at 03:49:58 pm »
Choke on your dick Kavanagh.
Online bird_lfc

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23902 on: Today at 03:50:05 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 03:48:34 pm
Bradley booked for getting pushed by some mouthy c*nt hahahahaha

Couldnt understand that either . He handled it really well if anything
Online Red-Soldier

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23903 on: Today at 03:50:06 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 03:48:34 pm
Bradley booked for getting pushed by some mouthy c*nt hahahahaha

You think you've seen it all, then there is something else, to add!
Online Peabee

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23904 on: Today at 03:50:21 pm »
I might switch off. It's becoming unwatchable with these officials. They are below amateur.
Offline thejbs

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23905 on: Today at 03:50:46 pm »
Fuck me. Bradley didnt foul Chillwell and doesnt react at all to being pushed yet gets a yellow. Why the fuck was the assistant not involved in that decision?
Online Red-Soldier

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23906 on: Today at 03:51:30 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 03:50:21 pm
I might switch off. It's becoming unwatchable with these officials. They are below amateur.

Was thinking the same.  It's ruined the game!
Online JRed

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23907 on: Today at 03:52:56 pm »
Absolutely fucking disgraceful performance from the c*nts we have to suffer officiating the game. I honestly just cant take anymore of them.
Online Zee_26

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23908 on: Today at 03:53:05 pm »
Ref is more interested in the narrative of the final than actually enforcing the rules. Expect to see a flurry of yellow cards in the 2nd half as the game gets even more out of control.
Online GreatEx

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23909 on: Today at 03:59:16 pm »
Cheat cheat cheat cheat cheat cheat cheat cheat cheat cheat cheat cheat cheat cheat cheat cheat
Online Legs

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23910 on: Today at 04:02:20 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 03:38:20 pm
Surely Jurgen has to come out and say something. Take a fine or a 1-2 match ban. You won't be here next season anyway. Just let it all out.

Not before the City game he cant do that.

In any case we can all see it Im pretty close to jacking this all in when Klopp goes its just not a level playing field not only are we getting bad calls we are now getting our players stretched off due to bad challenges.

That is 100% a red card in todays football its not 1980 anymore.
Online Dim Glas

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23911 on: Today at 04:02:55 pm »
Online red_Mark1980

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23912 on: Today at 04:02:58 pm »
Dale Johnson says it's ok.

So it's all fine

I'm juat saving you the time tomorrow.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23913 on: Today at 04:04:46 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:02:55 pm


No intent apparently, as if that's a thing.
Online JRed

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23914 on: Today at 04:05:27 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 04:04:46 pm
No intent apparently, as if that's a thing.
The c*nt knew exactly what he was doing.
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23915 on: Today at 04:06:00 pm »
I hope they get the chance to review their mistakes at half time, the 4th official will have had a talk with Klopp and I suspect he'll be mentioning it with the pitch officials. That includes the Bradley yellow as well as he did nothing at all.
Online Redley

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23916 on: Today at 04:08:50 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 04:06:00 pm
I hope they get the chance to review their mistakes at half time, the 4th official will have had a talk with Klopp and I suspect he'll be mentioning it with the pitch officials. That includes the Bradley yellow as well as he did nothing at all.

I suspect thatd probably go along the lines of Good process, keep an eye on Bradley
