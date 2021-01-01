I've no doubt that the sheer stress of missing out on titles - as well as the sheer stress of winning them - features heavily in Jurgen's reckoning. It must be mentally knackering. He's said so. But the idea that he'd stay at Liverpool if only refereeing was "less corrupt" or "less biased" or the English game was not "bent" (as the previous poster claimed) is without foundation. It's possible that Jurgen will one day reveal that corruption has driven away from England. But I doubt it. And not because he's too polite to say so.



I believe that to be true, he'd have had a lot less stress if the refs, commentators, rags and some of our own fans weren't such a gang of c*nts whenever he says something, the same gang of c*nts that nod in agreement when another manager brings the same shit up a month or so later.But what do I know, unlike you I'm not inside the Bosses head.