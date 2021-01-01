« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 592 593 594 595 596 [597]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1244614 times)

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,536
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23840 on: Today at 01:47:49 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:18:32 pm
I've no doubt that the sheer stress of missing out on titles - as well as the sheer stress of winning them - features heavily in Jurgen's reckoning. It must be mentally knackering. He's said so. But the idea that he'd stay at Liverpool if only refereeing was "less corrupt" or "less biased" or the English game was not "bent" (as the previous poster claimed) is without foundation. It's possible that Jurgen will one day reveal that corruption has driven away from England. But I doubt it. And not because he's too polite to say so.

I believe that to be true, he'd have had a lot less stress if the refs, commentators, rags and some of our own fans weren't such a gang of c*nts whenever he says something, the same gang of c*nts that nod in agreement when another manager brings the same shit up a month or so later.

But what do I know, unlike you I'm not inside the Bosses head.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill
Pages: 1 ... 592 593 594 595 596 [597]   Go Up
« previous next »
 