Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1244272 times)

Offline RJH

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23800 on: February 17, 2024, 04:21:02 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 17, 2024, 02:18:43 pm
Is it no longer a yellow for players waving an imaginary card?


It's also no longer a yellow card for kicking the ball away after play has stopped.
Toney dribbled the ball out for a goal kick, then once he realised he'd gone out of bounds he booted the ball towards the corner flag. But that's fine.


37%-63% possession, 4 fouls to 18.

This means Brentford made on average around 14 passes between each time they were fouled, while Liverpool averaged 127 passes per foul.
Offline KevLFC

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23801 on: February 17, 2024, 04:24:14 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on February 17, 2024, 02:13:23 pm
Youre a blue nose right? Seen lots of people call you that but just wanted to make sure  ;D

No, I just dont fall for all this corrupt, biased against us etc. I switch on here after every Liverpool game and see we should have had 2 or 3 pens a match etc. As Liverpool fans we would never say the Robertson barge on Toney was a pen. It wasn't as Toney played for it. Now in this instance we should praise the ref and say good decision, same with Bradley on Maupay. Brentford were making it hard to referee with their diving which didn't help. Call it what you like but Brentford were cheating, ironically Oliver missed a clear foul by Bradley on Toney, beginning of the 2nd half, it was probably hard to tell in real time if that was a dive or not so he probably played on. I thought Endo kept doing silly fouls during the game but I probably get shouted as none were fouls or something!
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23802 on: February 17, 2024, 04:34:00 pm »
Brentford were making it hard for the ref 😂😂

No one forces him to give those decisions.l
Online Hazell

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23803 on: February 17, 2024, 04:44:17 pm »
Quote from: RJH on February 17, 2024, 04:21:02 pm

It's also no longer a yellow card for kicking the ball away after play has stopped.
Toney dribbled the ball out for a goal kick, then once he realised he'd gone out of bounds he booted the ball towards the corner flag. But that's fine.

Noticed that as well. Nunez got booked for the exact same thing last week.
Offline thejbs

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23804 on: February 17, 2024, 11:26:51 pm »
The lino on the near side gave them everything too. There were several throws that shouldve been ours than went to them.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23805 on: February 17, 2024, 11:30:14 pm »
How was that not a penalty for Forest?!

I will never understand Newcastle's penalty. Scharr is offside, so surely that is more relevant than the foul?
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23806 on: Yesterday at 09:42:09 am »
What's the point of moaning any more?

The English game is as bent as fuck. Just a complete joke nowdays.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23807 on: Yesterday at 09:50:59 am »
Quote from: KevLFC on February 17, 2024, 04:24:14 pm
No, I just dont fall for all this corrupt, biased against us etc. I switch on here after every Liverpool game and see we should have had 2 or 3 pens a match etc. As Liverpool fans we would never say the Robertson barge on Toney was a pen. It wasn't as Toney played for it. Now in this instance we should praise the ref and say good decision, same with Bradley on Maupay. Brentford were making it hard to referee with their diving which didn't help. Call it what you like but Brentford were cheating, ironically Oliver missed a clear foul by Bradley on Toney, beginning of the 2nd half, it was probably hard to tell in real time if that was a dive or not so he probably played on. I thought Endo kept doing silly fouls during the game but I probably get shouted as none were fouls or something!

So. 4-18.

Explain that with the possession we had.


Show me any other game in any other league where those two figures match up. You're the one screaming out of your arse, so you should provide the evidence









Offline Fromola

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23808 on: Yesterday at 10:10:58 am »
Quote from: KevLFC on February 17, 2024, 04:24:14 pm
No, I just dont fall for all this corrupt, biased against us etc. I switch on here after every Liverpool game and see we should have had 2 or 3 pens a match etc. As Liverpool fans we would never say the Robertson barge on Toney was a pen. It wasn't as Toney played for it. Now in this instance we should praise the ref and say good decision, same with Bradley on Maupay. Brentford were making it hard to referee with their diving which didn't help. Call it what you like but Brentford were cheating, ironically Oliver missed a clear foul by Bradley on Toney, beginning of the 2nd half, it was probably hard to tell in real time if that was a dive or not so he probably played on. I thought Endo kept doing silly fouls during the game but I probably get shouted as none were fouls or something!

I wouldn't say Oliver is biased against us (he may or may not be), although he's compromised himself by being paid to ref in UAE or wherever it was. He's also a self-confessed Newcastle United fanatic so that compromises him somewhat as a PL referee, although at least he's honest about it. He is however just a bad referee who can't manage the game properly and shithouses like Thomas Frank will use that to con him (and many other refs).

A lot of these referees are biased against us though, namely the Manc cabal, or Darren England who had to be struck off our games.
Offline Legs

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23809 on: Yesterday at 10:40:23 am »
Oliver used to be a very good ref imo never had any worries when he was named.

Since Goodison where VVD and Thiago got injured / assaulted he had a mare that day along with VAR who I think was Coote apologies if not him that is when you know the system flawed especially with this lot working it.

Oliver has been poor in other games too so maybe he has lost confidence or they can just rely on VAR/Webb to back them up as non seem to get sacked.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23810 on: Yesterday at 10:44:16 am »
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23811 on: Yesterday at 10:45:44 am »
Quote from: Gerry83 on February 17, 2024, 12:48:44 pm
It was deemed mutual holding when Jota was dragged down yet it was a free kick for them when we apparently done something similar (havent seen replay yet)
When was this phrase introduced?
Offline Theoldkopite

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23812 on: Yesterday at 10:46:43 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:45:44 am
When was this phrase introduced?

Yesterday!
Offline Legs

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23813 on: Yesterday at 10:51:11 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:45:44 am
When was this phrase introduced?

First id heard of it yesterday too.

If it happened on half way line he probably gives a foul one way or the other.

On another note where is McManaman not heard him for a while.
Offline The G in Gerrard

« Reply #23814 on: Yesterday at 10:51:56 am »
Quote from: Theoldkopite on Yesterday at 10:46:43 am
Yesterday!
I'd understand if they used it on Valentine's Day but yesterday's terminology was bizarre. There was no benefit for Jota in that phase of play.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23815 on: Yesterday at 11:04:19 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:42:09 am
What's the point of moaning any more?

Good for you Andy. You'll feel much better.

Eight minutes go by.....

Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:50:59 am
So. 4-18.

Explain that with the possession we had.

Show me any other game in any other league where those two figures match up. You're the one screaming out of your arse, so you should provide the evidence as it's fucking obvious at this stage unless you're a clueless dickhead.

Offline lfc79

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23816 on: Yesterday at 11:11:41 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:51:56 am
I'd understand if they used it on Valentine's Day but yesterday's terminology was bizarre. There was no benefit for Jota in that phase of play.
I guess most of the time it would just "six of one half a dozen of the other" and is fair enough which is why i hate attackers standing still at corners they always get caught up in wrestling and the ref never gives anything
Offline classycarra

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23817 on: Yesterday at 12:41:59 pm »
Quote from: lfc79 on Yesterday at 11:11:41 am
I guess most of the time it would just "six of one half a dozen of the other" and is fair enough which is why i hate attackers standing still at corners they always get caught up in wrestling and the ref never gives anything
yeah that's how i saw that one. personally thought it was fine. i think if we (as a group, not so much me) weren't in such an acute phase of having issues with refs being against us that it would barely have featured in anyone's memory of the game.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:04:19 am
Good for you Andy. You'll feel much better.

Eight minutes go by....
;D
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23818 on: Yesterday at 01:03:55 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:04:19 am
Good for you Andy. You'll feel much better.

Eight minutes go by.....



I'm not moaning, I'm taking exception to what someone said :)
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23819 on: Yesterday at 01:03:55 pm »
Quote from: lfc79 on Yesterday at 11:11:41 am
I guess most of the time it would just "six of one half a dozen of the other" and is fair enough which is why i hate attackers standing still at corners they always get caught up in wrestling and the ref never gives anything
Haaland had a penalty given for something similar iirc. I've just never heard that phrase more than anything.
Offline macmanamanaman

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23820 on: Yesterday at 01:38:35 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 10:51:11 am
First id heard of it yesterday too.

If it happened on half way line he probably gives a foul one way or the other.

On another note where is McManaman not heard him for a while.

I m here
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23821 on: Yesterday at 01:40:12 pm »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Yesterday at 01:38:35 pm
I m here
I read that hearing a posh scouse accent.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23822 on: Yesterday at 02:10:28 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 01:40:12 pm
I read that hearing a posh scouse accent.

Everytime I hear 'Mcmanaman' I always think of this;

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zb47CstE7R4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zb47CstE7R4</a>
Offline gazzalfc

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23823 on: Yesterday at 02:17:31 pm »
Classic case of refs using VAR as a safety net rather than make their own clear decisions.
Offline RJH

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23824 on: Yesterday at 02:29:33 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 10:51:11 am
First id heard of it yesterday too.

If it happened on half way line he probably gives a foul one way or the other.

On another note where is McManaman not heard him for a while.


Not the exact same phrase, but on the infamous Spurs VAR audio, don't you hear someone say "okay, both holding".

I think it was the assistant talking about Salah vs the defender.
Offline Zimagic

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23825 on: Yesterday at 03:18:35 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 02:17:31 pm
Classic case of refs using VAR as a safety net rather than make their own clear decisions.

I actually quite liked the use of VAR during the CAN.
Offline FlashGordon

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23826 on: Yesterday at 10:37:53 pm »
Both holding is a bull shit cop out. The defender grabs or obstructs the forward, the forward then tries to shrug off the defender. These two things are not the same.
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23827 on: Yesterday at 10:49:20 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 10:40:23 am
Oliver used to be a very good ref imo never had any worries when he was named.

Since Goodison where VVD and Thiago got injured / assaulted he had a mare that day along with VAR who I think was Coote apologies if not him that is when you know the system flawed especially with this lot working it.

Oliver has been poor in other games too so maybe he has lost confidence or they can just rely on VAR/Webb to back them up as non seem to get sacked.

Yeah this never happened, he's never been particularly good only to suffer some performance drop off after that derby, the levels have just been so shit for such a long time that being even close to anything but abysmal stands out
Online BoRed

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23828 on: Yesterday at 10:50:05 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 10:37:53 pm
Both holding is a bull shit cop out. The defender grabs or obstructs the forward, the forward then tries to shrug off the defender. These two things are not the same.

Exactly, why would a striker in the box trying to score a goal be holding a defender?
Online GreatEx

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23829 on: Yesterday at 11:46:24 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 10:49:20 pm
Yeah this never happened, he's never been particularly good only to suffer some performance drop off after that derby, the levels have just been so shit for such a long time that being even close to anything but abysmal stands out

I disagree. Oliver was a good ref, it's why he got selected for international/European tournaments. I suspect he has become less assured in his own judgment with the spectre and/or safety net of VAR behind him, which is why I don't buy the "VAR is fine, it's the people who are shit" line - it's not that black-and-white.
Offline macca007

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23830 on: Today at 07:31:32 am »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 10:50:05 pm
Exactly, why would a striker in the box trying to score a goal be holding a defender?

To be fair arsenal and City are doing it a fair bit at the min. Treating it like basketball to make a screen allowing someone else a free header and blocking the defenders/keeper. See Ben White leaning into keepers at every corner with no attempt at anything other than to obstruct
Online red_Mark1980

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23831 on: Today at 08:36:19 am »
Quote from: macca007 on Today at 07:31:32 am
To be fair arsenal and City are doing it a fair bit at the min. Treating it like basketball to make a screen allowing someone else a free header and blocking the defenders/keeper. See Ben White leaning into keepers at every corner with no attempt at anything other than to obstruct

I'm old enough to remember when obstruction was an indirect free kick.

When did they fuck that rule off?
Online Elzar

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23832 on: Today at 08:45:02 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 08:36:19 am
I'm old enough to remember when obstruction was an indirect free kick.

When did they fuck that rule off?

A long time ago by the feel of it. Now you just put your body in front of someone and fall to the floor.
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23833 on: Today at 08:48:43 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 11:46:24 pm
I disagree. Oliver was a good ref, it's why he got selected for international/European tournaments. I suspect he has become less assured in his own judgment with the spectre and/or safety net of VAR behind him, which is why I don't buy the "VAR is fine, it's the people who are shit" line - it's not that black-and-white.

VAR is a tech system that allows refs to re-watch the play. Who makes the decisions based on those videos, it's literally decided by referees. They make 100% of the calls. Put someone who understands the laws of the game and the nuances of play e.g. actual in game situations not just everything on paper and watch correct decision making skyrocket

Getting selected for international tournaments doesn't really mean much either and 'good referee' kind of just sums up my point, it's such a shit level to hold up and praise. A referee of a high standard also doesn't change his refereeing because new technolgy has come into the game, ref the fucking match properly, you get a say in the decision even while they're looking at it, you can explain why you gave a decision, if you apply the laws of the game effectively you dont change that. They all get untold amounts wrong. Look at yesterday, Mitoma got the knee furthest away from the challenging player kicked... yellow card. How the fuck do you fly in so recklessly that you bypass the leg nearest you and take out a players other leg at knee height... and get a yellow.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23834 on: Today at 10:45:22 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 11:46:24 pm
I disagree. Oliver was a good ref, it's why he got selected for international/European tournaments. I suspect he has become less assured in his own judgment with the spectre and/or safety net of VAR behind him, which is why I don't buy the "VAR is fine, it's the people who are shit" line - it's not that black-and-white.

You think that it's a line, it's not, it's the truth &b all you are doing is giving those shit, bent bastards an excuse, a shit one but an excuse none the less, not that they'd admit either.

Black = We feel that you missed something, can you have a look.

White = Silence from the VAR team.
Online Mister Flip Flop

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23835 on: Today at 10:52:55 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:42:09 am
What's the point of moaning any more?

The English game is as bent as fuck. Just a complete joke nowdays.

This is what they want, just except it and to be honest i think it's one of the reasons Klopp had had enough and is going.
