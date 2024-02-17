I disagree. Oliver was a good ref, it's why he got selected for international/European tournaments. I suspect he has become less assured in his own judgment with the spectre and/or safety net of VAR behind him, which is why I don't buy the "VAR is fine, it's the people who are shit" line - it's not that black-and-white.



VAR is a tech system that allows refs to re-watch the play. Who makes the decisions based on those videos, it's literally decided by referees. They make 100% of the calls. Put someone who understands the laws of the game and the nuances of play e.g. actual in game situations not just everything on paper and watch correct decision making skyrocketGetting selected for international tournaments doesn't really mean much either and 'good referee' kind of just sums up my point, it's such a shit level to hold up and praise. A referee of a high standard also doesn't change his refereeing because new technolgy has come into the game, ref the fucking match properly, you get a say in the decision even while they're looking at it, you can explain why you gave a decision, if you apply the laws of the game effectively you dont change that. They all get untold amounts wrong. Look at yesterday, Mitoma got the knee furthest away from the challenging player kicked... yellow card. How the fuck do you fly in so recklessly that you bypass the leg nearest you and take out a players other leg at knee height... and get a yellow.