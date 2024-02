You’re a blue nose right? Seen lots of people call you that but just wanted to make sure



No, I just dont fall for all this corrupt, biased against us etc. I switch on here after every Liverpool game and see we should have had 2 or 3 pens a match etc. As Liverpool fans we would never say the Robertson barge on Toney was a pen. It wasn't as Toney played for it. Now in this instance we should praise the ref and say good decision, same with Bradley on Maupay. Brentford were making it hard to referee with their diving which didn't help. Call it what you like but Brentford were cheating, ironically Oliver missed a clear foul by Bradley on Toney, beginning of the 2nd half, it was probably hard to tell in real time if that was a dive or not so he probably played on. I thought Endo kept doing silly fouls during the game but I probably get shouted as none were fouls or something!