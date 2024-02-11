« previous next »
VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yeah, if Botman didn't foul him (I couldn't tell from the replays I saw) then it wasn't a clear call either way. Another waste of time and load of hot air courtesy of VAR.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
It was probably a foul, but once it's not given I understand why that wasn't overturned. The penalties for handball in the Luton - Sheff Utd game though... jesus. Dreadful VAR interventions.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Quote from: BoRed on February 10, 2024, 09:03:00 pm
Just seen the penalty they didn't give to Forest against Newcastle.

https://dubz.co/v/9jt5dd

That's not a pen that, he's stumbled and fallen, due to having the coordination of bambi
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Quote from: GreatEx on February 11, 2024, 02:41:25 am
Yeah, if Botman didn't foul him (I couldn't tell from the replays I saw) then it wasn't a clear call either way. Another waste of time and load of hot air courtesy of VAR.

Should be kept out of any subjective penalty decisions/fouls altogether.

About the only things it should be used for is if someone punches the ball in the net or something similar (Maradona) or defender handles it on the line and ref misses it because they're factual decisions. And that's very rare. Or a ridiculous sending off like Mac's against Bournemouth (which VAR didn't even overturn anyway).

The controversy and frustration with decisions is worse than ever because of VAR and its destroyed refereeing. Standards have never been worse, particularly with consistency of decisions because VAR is so inconsistently applied with handballs/fouls/pens/red cards.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Quote from: rob1966 on February 11, 2024, 08:34:45 am
That's not a pen that, he's stumbled and fallen, due to having the coordination of bambi

He's been knocked off balance by the Saudi defender, then cleaned out by the keeper.

It's absolutely more of a penalty than Jota v Saudi. Fairly sure you were 100% on that one being a pen as the slight contact on Jota was enough to knock him off his stride and he did the right thing by not trying to stay on his feet.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Quote from: classycarra on February 10, 2024, 09:01:55 pm
Thought the ref had a largely good game, only the extended VAR checks for the goals stuck in the craw

I thought he was fucking wank.

Absolute shitstain of a referee. Even worse than the normal cheating fuckers.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Also, shout out to the linesman who flagged for a foul about 20 seconds in when their fullback tripped himself up and Diogo was running through for a two on one with Darwin
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Quote from: Redley on February 11, 2024, 12:36:35 pm
Also, shout out to the linesman who flagged for a foul about 20 seconds in when their fullback tripped himself up and Diogo was running through for a two on one with Darwin

Yeah, shocking decision that one.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
terrible display from the officials yesterday. changed his mind throughout the game about what was a foul and what wasnt ( funnily enough it was usually when we were 'fouled' that he decided to let the game flow!!) the posturing way he booked Jurgen was pathetic, the failure to book the Burnley keeper was corrupt .
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Officials shit themselves in the game yesterday. Not sure who the flat-haired muscular tosser running the line was but he gave nothing to us, everything pathetic to Burnley and missed two key fouls on us.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on February 11, 2024, 10:26:42 am
I thought he was fucking wank.

Absolute shitstain of a referee. Even worse than the normal cheating fuckers.
trying to be polite andy, but i've learned that there is literally no point in listening to your perspective on refereeing in our games. pretty much ever ;D you could find reason to complain about the calls against us in a game with no whistle for 90 minutes
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Quote from: DangerScouse on February 11, 2024, 12:38:27 pm
Yeah, shocking decision that one.

Warnock "thats a good call hes stepped on him there" Replay dials up, very clearly shows ZERO contact and the Burnley player throwing himself to floor in desperation as Jota runs through "Yeah, yeah, he's clipped him, trod on his heels there. Its a foul. Good call that by the ref." 

and so it began.

i mean it is very interesting that you can tell people that something is completely different from what they are seeing with their own eyes and many of them will believe it , but i knew that already and don't need it with my football commentary. That's what the "news" is for.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Quote from: Bobinhood on February 11, 2024, 09:02:22 pm
Warnock "thats a good call hes stepped on him there" Replay dials up, very clearly shows ZERO contact and the Burnley player throwing himself to floor in desperation as Jota runs through "Yeah, yeah, he's clipped him, trod on his heels there. Its a foul. Good call that by the ref." 

and so it began.

i mean it is very interesting that you can tell people that something is completely different from what they are seeing with their own eyes and many of them will believe it , but i knew that already and don't need it with my football commentary. That's what the "news" is for.
Stephen Warnock almost comes across as bitter as Jim Beglin, almost.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Quote from: Bobinhood on February 11, 2024, 09:02:22 pm
Warnock "thats a good call hes stepped on him there" Replay dials up, very clearly shows ZERO contact and the Burnley player throwing himself to floor in desperation as Jota runs through "Yeah, yeah, he's clipped him, trod on his heels there. Its a foul. Good call that by the ref." 


Was he the co-commentator of the guy who was calling Berge "Burger" all game long?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Quote from: Bobinhood on February 11, 2024, 09:02:22 pm
Warnock "thats a good call hes stepped on him there" Replay dials up, very clearly shows ZERO contact and the Burnley player throwing himself to floor in desperation as Jota runs through "Yeah, yeah, he's clipped him, trod on his heels there. Its a foul. Good call that by the ref." 

and so it began.

i mean it is very interesting that you can tell people that something is completely different from what they are seeing with their own eyes and many of them will believe it , but i knew that already and don't need it with my football commentary. That's what the "news" is for.

Thought I was the only one that noticed that, thats the only reason I love a super slow mo reply. To show up the inept officials/analysts. Fair enough getting it wrong first time round, but when youre sat there watching that replay how are you able to stick with your initial, obviously wrong, call?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Quote from: Avens on February 11, 2024, 03:22:12 am
It was probably a foul, but once it's not given I understand why that wasn't overturned. The penalties for handball in the Luton - Sheff Utd game though... jesus. Dreadful VAR interventions.

Just saw these. Wow. Makes me want to quit the sport entirely.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Quote from: andyrol on February 11, 2024, 02:31:38 pm
terrible display from the officials yesterday. changed his mind throughout the game about what was a foul and what wasnt ( funnily enough it was usually when we were 'fouled' that he decided to let the game flow!!) the posturing way he booked Jurgen was pathetic, the failure to book the Burnley keeper was corrupt .

There was a moment, I think 2nd half, where Darwin was literally grabbed with two hands and dragged to the floor about 4 feet away from the linesman who didn't even so much as twitch his flag.

It's blatant as fuck what they're doing.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 11, 2024, 09:55:22 am
He's been knocked off balance by the Saudi defender, then cleaned out by the keeper.

It's clear cut. The Saudi defender makes a powerful lunge towards the ball, gets nowhere near, smashes into the thigh of the attacker who does his best to stay on his feet. The goalie dives for the ball and misses it completely, takes a second swipe at it while lying on the ground and misses it again. The unbalanced attacker is fouled a second time by a goalie lying right across his path. Yet another example of refereeing ineptitude.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Quote from: MJD-L4 on February 12, 2024, 10:02:15 am
There was a moment, I think 2nd half, where Darwin was literally grabbed with two hands and dragged to the floor about 4 feet away from the linesman who didn't even so much as twitch his flag.

It's blatant as fuck what they're doing.

Same happened to Diaz vs Arsenal when captain creosote ben white manhandled him with his hand blatantly in his mush. Me n the missus just sat there looking at each other in disbelief. Was the tone of the game
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Quote from: Avens on February 11, 2024, 03:22:12 am
It was probably a foul, but once it's not given I understand why that wasn't overturned. The penalties for handball in the Luton - Sheff Utd game though... jesus. Dreadful VAR interventions.

Only just watching MOTD. How are either of those 'offences' worthy of a free shot at goal?

Even playing football as kids, everybody knew instinctively what was handball and what was ball to hand.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Quote from: bradders1011 on February 12, 2024, 05:40:02 pm
Only just watching MOTD. How are either of those 'offences' worthy of a free shot at goal?

Even playing football as kids, everybody knew instinctively what was handball and what was ball to hand.

For the second one I didn't even see where the ball hit hand, I just saw the ball go into a jumble of bodies. I suspect there was a bit of equalisation going on there, because the ref knew the penalty he'd given to SU was a joke. To be fair to the on-field ref, he probably felt he had no choice because the insane guidelines say that hand away from body equals penalty (unless you're a Drammen Globetrotter), so the blame lies more with VAR for interfering where no one expected nor wanted them to.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Quote from: bradders1011 on February 12, 2024, 05:40:02 pm
Only just watching MOTD. How are either of those 'offences' worthy of a free shot at goal?

Even playing football as kids, everybody knew instinctively what was handball and what was ball to hand.
It's just got stupid these days, it used to be intentional but it's all about body position and having your arms not tucked behind your back. Everyone knows handball was introduced so players didn't pick it up and run with or Diego it into the net. People have thought too much about it and it's one of the reasons football is in a mess.
I'll keep saying it, stop having penalties for things that are really quite minor (including some fouls in the box) rather than VAR to death every time it goes near anyone's arm.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Quote from: bradders1011 on February 12, 2024, 05:40:02 pm
Only just watching MOTD. How are either of those 'offences' worthy of a free shot at goal?

Even playing football as kids, everybody knew instinctively what was handball and what was ball to hand.
saying this having not seen the handballs, but just to say that the handball we knew as kids (regardless of our ages) doesn't exist any more. so our instincts are often 'wrong' now (even if i prefer my interpretation of the offence).

unfortunately the tail wagged the dog and in order to launder the image of the VAR project, the powers that be have repeatedly carved up the rulebook/rule interpretation and changed the hand ball offence in order to make it easier for refs not at the game as opposed to considering what hand/arm contact deserves punshing and what doesn't

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Quote from: classycarra on February 12, 2024, 11:58:59 pm
saying this having not seen the handballs, but just to say that the handball we knew as kids (regardless of our ages) doesn't exist any more. so our instincts are often 'wrong' now (even if i prefer my interpretation of the offence).

That's my point - they've increasingly made a simple game difficult. As BBN said, handball exists to stop people playing rugby, not for a ricochet in a crowded box.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
ESPN shared a stat: 20% of VAR mistakes have been against LFC.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 06:06:10 pm
ESPN shared a stat: 20% of VAR mistakes have been against LFC.

Yeah but... 90% of referee and VAR mistakes have been against Everton.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 06:19:57 pm
Yeah but... 90% of referee and VAR mistakes have been against Everton.

Everton maths.  ;D
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 06:06:10 pm
ESPN shared a stat: 20% of VAR mistakes have been against LFC.

I read we have had 4 var decisions go against us this season and that doesn't include the Diaz goal v spurs as var got the decision correct but the officials fucked up.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Yesterday at 10:14:38 pm
I read we have had 4 var decisions go against us this season and that doesn't include the Diaz goal v spurs as var got the decision correct but the officials fucked up.

Not just that but we had the VAR overturn against Spurs as well to send Jones off (a supposed clear and obvious error by the ref not to send him off). That goes down in the VAR stats as a correct decision and great process lads.

Or whenever we score they pore over it for ages trying to rule it out but opposition goals are checked very quickly, if at all.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:24:06 pm
Or whenever we score they pore over it for ages trying to rule it out but opposition goals are checked very quickly, if at all.

That really pisses me off now. One of our goals last week, may of been Diaz. Saying on TV they offside check has been done and was onside but they were checking now if there's any other reason the goal can be ruled out. I assume the TV companies have a line in there as they say the offsides have been cleared before it gets confirmed, they must have heard that kind of stuff said. This bullox of looking for something, anything, to rule a goal out, get da fuck
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 06:06:10 pm
ESPN shared a stat: 20% of VAR mistakes have been against LFC.

Mad that, but it's just a conspiracy.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
That's always been the process. Check for offside, and then make sure there are no other issues (fouls on buildup etc)
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Quote from: GreatEx on January 13, 2024, 09:52:29 pm
You want it to be one way... but it's the other way.

Marlo (St) Anfield
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:11:43 pm
That's always been the process. Check for offside, and then make sure there are no other issues (fouls on buildup etc)

I know but, just sounds like they are actively trying to rule out goals. Although it's not just us like, it does feel like all of our goals are scrutinised to death. Such another frustrating part of the game now.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
https://x.com/wojespn/status/1757547742673444954?s=20

Quote
ESPN Sources: The Knicks are filing a protest with the NBA to dispute the 105-103 loss to the Rockets on Monday. Both the NBAs L2M report and crew chief Ed Malloy acknowledged foul call on Jalen Brunson leading to Aaron Holidays two winning free throws was incorrectly called. The Knicks and Rockets arent scheduled to play again this season, but the hope would be to win the protest and play an overtime period to complete the game. Only six protests in league history have been upheld. An NBA team has 48 hours to file a protest with the league office and five days to provide evidence of the protested action. After that, the league office has five more days to make a decision.


There have been 44 protests filed in NBA history, with only 6 succeeding, and the last one was in 2007, so there probably isn't much of a chance here. Still, the FA would have a backlog of protests to go through if teams were allowed to do this. The PGMOL would be shitting themselves.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Hey, remember how we said we were going to escalate the Spurs thing? Yeah... so...
