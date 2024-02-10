Yeah, shocking decision that one.



Warnock "thats a good call hes stepped on him there" Replay dials up, very clearly shows ZERO contact and the Burnley player throwing himself to floor in desperation as Jota runs through "Yeah, yeah, he's clipped him, trod on his heels there. Its a foul. Good call that by the ref."and so it began.i mean it is very interesting that you can tell people that something is completely different from what they are seeing with their own eyes and many of them will believe it , but i knew that already and don't need it with my football commentary. That's what the "news" is for.