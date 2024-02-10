« previous next »
Online GreatEx

  pectations.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 02:41:25 am
Yeah, if Botman didn't foul him (I couldn't tell from the replays I saw) then it wasn't a clear call either way. Another waste of time and load of hot air courtesy of VAR.
Offline Avens

  Look around you!
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 03:22:12 am
It was probably a foul, but once it's not given I understand why that wasn't overturned. The penalties for handball in the Luton - Sheff Utd game though... jesus. Dreadful VAR interventions.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 08:34:45 am
Quote from: BoRed on February 10, 2024, 09:03:00 pm
Just seen the penalty they didn't give to Forest against Newcastle.

https://dubz.co/v/9jt5dd

That's not a pen that, he's stumbled and fallen, due to having the coordination of bambi
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online Fromola

  For the love of god please shut the fuck up.
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 08:52:01 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 02:41:25 am
Yeah, if Botman didn't foul him (I couldn't tell from the replays I saw) then it wasn't a clear call either way. Another waste of time and load of hot air courtesy of VAR.

Should be kept out of any subjective penalty decisions/fouls altogether.

About the only things it should be used for is if someone punches the ball in the net or something similar (Maradona) or defender handles it on the line and ref misses it because they're factual decisions. And that's very rare. Or a ridiculous sending off like Mac's against Bournemouth (which VAR didn't even overturn anyway).

The controversy and frustration with decisions is worse than ever because of VAR and its destroyed refereeing. Standards have never been worse, particularly with consistency of decisions because VAR is so inconsistently applied with handballs/fouls/pens/red cards.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Barneylfc∗

  Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 09:55:22 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:34:45 am
That's not a pen that, he's stumbled and fallen, due to having the coordination of bambi

He's been knocked off balance by the Saudi defender, then cleaned out by the keeper.

It's absolutely more of a penalty than Jota v Saudi. Fairly sure you were 100% on that one being a pen as the slight contact on Jota was enough to knock him off his stride and he did the right thing by not trying to stay on his feet.

Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 10:26:42 am
Quote from: classycarra on February 10, 2024, 09:01:55 pm
Thought the ref had a largely good game, only the extended VAR checks for the goals stuck in the craw

I thought he was fucking wank.

Absolute shitstain of a referee. Even worse than the normal cheating fuckers.
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.

Offline Redley

  Kopite
  Turned doubters to believers
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 12:36:35 pm
Also, shout out to the linesman who flagged for a foul about 20 seconds in when their fullback tripped himself up and Diogo was running through for a two on one with Darwin
Online DangerScouse

  "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 12:38:27 pm
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 12:36:35 pm
Also, shout out to the linesman who flagged for a foul about 20 seconds in when their fullback tripped himself up and Diogo was running through for a two on one with Darwin

Yeah, shocking decision that one.
Offline andyrol

  RAWK Supporter
  might bring you boys a rabbit up in the week
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 02:31:38 pm
terrible display from the officials yesterday. changed his mind throughout the game about what was a foul and what wasnt ( funnily enough it was usually when we were 'fouled' that he decided to let the game flow!!) the posturing way he booked Jurgen was pathetic, the failure to book the Burnley keeper was corrupt .
Offline Drinks Sangria

  RAWK Supporter
  'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 08:48:15 pm
Officials shit themselves in the game yesterday. Not sure who the flat-haired muscular tosser running the line was but he gave nothing to us, everything pathetic to Burnley and missed two key fouls on us.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline classycarra

  The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 08:52:04 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:26:42 am
I thought he was fucking wank.

Absolute shitstain of a referee. Even worse than the normal cheating fuckers.
trying to be polite andy, but i've learned that there is literally no point in listening to your perspective on refereeing in our games. pretty much ever ;D you could find reason to complain about the calls against us in a game with no whistle for 90 minutes
Offline Bobinhood

  RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  Hand over the Trophy
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 09:02:22 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 12:38:27 pm
Yeah, shocking decision that one.

Warnock "thats a good call hes stepped on him there" Replay dials up, very clearly shows ZERO contact and the Burnley player throwing himself to floor in desperation as Jota runs through "Yeah, yeah, he's clipped him, trod on his heels there. Its a foul. Good call that by the ref." 

and so it began.

i mean it is very interesting that you can tell people that something is completely different from what they are seeing with their own eyes and many of them will believe it , but i knew that already and don't need it with my football commentary. That's what the "news" is for.
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online Terry de Niro

  Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 09:04:18 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 09:02:22 pm
Warnock "thats a good call hes stepped on him there" Replay dials up, very clearly shows ZERO contact and the Burnley player throwing himself to floor in desperation as Jota runs through "Yeah, yeah, he's clipped him, trod on his heels there. Its a foul. Good call that by the ref." 

and so it began.

i mean it is very interesting that you can tell people that something is completely different from what they are seeing with their own eyes and many of them will believe it , but i knew that already and don't need it with my football commentary. That's what the "news" is for.
Stephen Warnock almost comes across as bitter as Jim Beglin, almost.
Offline stoa

  way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 10:29:58 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 09:02:22 pm
Warnock "thats a good call hes stepped on him there" Replay dials up, very clearly shows ZERO contact and the Burnley player throwing himself to floor in desperation as Jota runs through "Yeah, yeah, he's clipped him, trod on his heels there. Its a foul. Good call that by the ref." 


Was he the co-commentator of the guy who was calling Berge "Burger" all game long?
Offline FlashGordon

  RAWK Supporter
  RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 10:35:32 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 09:02:22 pm
Warnock "thats a good call hes stepped on him there" Replay dials up, very clearly shows ZERO contact and the Burnley player throwing himself to floor in desperation as Jota runs through "Yeah, yeah, he's clipped him, trod on his heels there. Its a foul. Good call that by the ref." 

and so it began.

i mean it is very interesting that you can tell people that something is completely different from what they are seeing with their own eyes and many of them will believe it , but i knew that already and don't need it with my football commentary. That's what the "news" is for.

Thought I was the only one that noticed that, thats the only reason I love a super slow mo reply. To show up the inept officials/analysts. Fair enough getting it wrong first time round, but when youre sat there watching that replay how are you able to stick with your initial, obviously wrong, call?
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online GreatEx

  pectations.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 09:35:41 am
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 03:22:12 am
It was probably a foul, but once it's not given I understand why that wasn't overturned. The penalties for handball in the Luton - Sheff Utd game though... jesus. Dreadful VAR interventions.

Just saw these. Wow. Makes me want to quit the sport entirely.
Offline MJD-L4

  RAWK Supporter
  "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 10:02:15 am
Quote from: andyrol on Yesterday at 02:31:38 pm
terrible display from the officials yesterday. changed his mind throughout the game about what was a foul and what wasnt ( funnily enough it was usually when we were 'fouled' that he decided to let the game flow!!) the posturing way he booked Jurgen was pathetic, the failure to book the Burnley keeper was corrupt .

There was a moment, I think 2nd half, where Darwin was literally grabbed with two hands and dragged to the floor about 4 feet away from the linesman who didn't even so much as twitch his flag.

It's blatant as fuck what they're doing.
Online Yorkykopite

  Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  The first five yards........
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 10:12:35 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:55:22 am
He's been knocked off balance by the Saudi defender, then cleaned out by the keeper.

It's clear cut. The Saudi defender makes a powerful lunge towards the ball, gets nowhere near, smashes into the thigh of the attacker who does his best to stay on his feet. The goalie dives for the ball and misses it completely, takes a second swipe at it while lying on the ground and misses it again. The unbalanced attacker is fouled a second time by a goalie lying right across his path. Yet another example of refereeing ineptitude.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Judge Red

  Kopite
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 12:24:29 pm
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 10:02:15 am
There was a moment, I think 2nd half, where Darwin was literally grabbed with two hands and dragged to the floor about 4 feet away from the linesman who didn't even so much as twitch his flag.

It's blatant as fuck what they're doing.

Same happened to Diaz vs Arsenal when captain creosote ben white manhandled him with his hand blatantly in his mush. Me n the missus just sat there looking at each other in disbelief. Was the tone of the game
Offline bradders1011

  RAWK Supporter
  Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 05:40:02 pm
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 03:22:12 am
It was probably a foul, but once it's not given I understand why that wasn't overturned. The penalties for handball in the Luton - Sheff Utd game though... jesus. Dreadful VAR interventions.

Only just watching MOTD. How are either of those 'offences' worthy of a free shot at goal?

Even playing football as kids, everybody knew instinctively what was handball and what was ball to hand.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online GreatEx

  pectations.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 09:29:14 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 05:40:02 pm
Only just watching MOTD. How are either of those 'offences' worthy of a free shot at goal?

Even playing football as kids, everybody knew instinctively what was handball and what was ball to hand.

For the second one I didn't even see where the ball hit hand, I just saw the ball go into a jumble of bodies. I suspect there was a bit of equalisation going on there, because the ref knew the penalty he'd given to SU was a joke. To be fair to the on-field ref, he probably felt he had no choice because the insane guidelines say that hand away from body equals penalty (unless you're a Drammen Globetrotter), so the blame lies more with VAR for interfering where no one expected nor wanted them to.
