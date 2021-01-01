« previous next »
VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23720 on: Today at 02:41:25 am »
Yeah, if Botman didn't foul him (I couldn't tell from the replays I saw) then it wasn't a clear call either way. Another waste of time and load of hot air courtesy of VAR.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23721 on: Today at 03:22:12 am »
It was probably a foul, but once it's not given I understand why that wasn't overturned. The penalties for handball in the Luton - Sheff Utd game though... jesus. Dreadful VAR interventions.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23722 on: Today at 08:34:45 am »
Just seen the penalty they didn't give to Forest against Newcastle.

https://dubz.co/v/9jt5dd

That's not a pen that, he's stumbled and fallen, due to having the coordination of bambi
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23723 on: Today at 08:52:01 am »
Yeah, if Botman didn't foul him (I couldn't tell from the replays I saw) then it wasn't a clear call either way. Another waste of time and load of hot air courtesy of VAR.

Should be kept out of any subjective penalty decisions/fouls altogether.

About the only things it should be used for is if someone punches the ball in the net or something similar (Maradona) or defender handles it on the line and ref misses it because they're factual decisions. And that's very rare. Or a ridiculous sending off like Mac's against Bournemouth (which VAR didn't even overturn anyway).

The controversy and frustration with decisions is worse than ever because of VAR and its destroyed refereeing. Standards have never been worse, particularly with consistency of decisions because VAR is so inconsistently applied with handballs/fouls/pens/red cards.
