VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General

« Reply #23720 on: Today at 02:41:25 am »
Yeah, if Botman didn't foul him (I couldn't tell from the replays I saw) then it wasn't a clear call either way. Another waste of time and load of hot air courtesy of VAR.
« Reply #23721 on: Today at 03:22:12 am »
It was probably a foul, but once it's not given I understand why that wasn't overturned. The penalties for handball in the Luton - Sheff Utd game though... jesus. Dreadful VAR interventions.
