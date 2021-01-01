Please
VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General (Read 1233089 times)
GreatEx
pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 7,967
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
«
Reply #23720 on:
Today
at 02:41:25 am »
Yeah, if Botman didn't foul him (I couldn't tell from the replays I saw) then it wasn't a clear call either way. Another waste of time and load of hot air courtesy of VAR.
