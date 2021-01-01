« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 588 589 590 591 592 [593]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1229709 times)

Offline Hestoic

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 481
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23680 on: Yesterday at 12:10:09 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on February  5, 2024, 11:56:55 am
See on Ref Watch today Dermot Gallagher - Konate can have no complaints. Load of waffle. The first was not a yellow.

https://www.skysports.com/football/live-blog/11661/13064630/ref-watch-live-former-premier-league-referee-dermot-gallagher-analyses-the-weekends-big-decisions

Officiating in football has become a dictatorship. Any disagreement with the official word and you're a conspiracy theorist.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,955
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23681 on: Yesterday at 12:47:37 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:11:39 am
What a crock. If this was getting applied fairly, then I'd agree, but its being applied selectively - twice in the FA Cup game, Odegaard threw the same dissent as Darwin did, while Jorgino told Brooks to fuck off, yet only Elliott got booked for dissent. We cannot expect our players to conform to standards that other teams players aren't expected to.
If you read back you'll see that I said it's not 100% of the time. Doesn't change a thing about what I said about Nunez.

And if you think it's a crock that referees have spoken to teams (and shown in games) then you're simply wrong:
https://www.premierleague.com/news/3611506
https://www.premierleague.com/news/3821720

as for the bit in bold, think you're being daft. how consistently it's applied has absolutely zero effect on expectations on players. a ref missing a red card two footed foul on one of our players doesn't mean that it's now harder for ours to avoid making a red card two footed foul.

it's pretty clear under klopp that he sets expectations on our teams clean behaviour - look at all our fair play awards - and I prefer that rather than infantilising senior players and not expecting them to live up to the team's standards.
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 11:27:13 am
I'm not telling you off, I'm just a bit perplexed why a Liverpool fan is holding a Liverpool player to a higher standard than 95% of the league and agreeing with that baldy Manc
Honestly don't understand what point you're trying to make - if you're asking me whether I care more about one of our players playing on a yellow card and missing games through suspension than i do about 95% of the league then fuck yeah I do!
Quote from: cissesbeard on Yesterday at 11:22:16 am
think saka twatted the ball away after the ref gave a free kick to us and he wasn't booked - have any other players other than trent been booked for this?
yeah, Nunez ;D https://www.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/18klprm/yellow_card_for_darwin_nunez_for_a_barge_on_evans/

he got lucky with this incident that the ref was being inconsistent with how he reffed dissent (in Nunez's favour - and against Dalot)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:49:17 pm by classycarra »
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,062
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23682 on: Yesterday at 01:25:22 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:30:25 am
Most Red cards in the league: Liverpool (5)

We've had tons of goals disallowed as well - anyone know those stats by club?

Ive actually lost track of the red cards! What have we had?

Mac Allister v Bournemouth - later overturned
Virg v Newcastle - straight red for denying a goal scoring opportunity. Extended to 2 game ban for his reaction
Jones v Spurs - straight red for violent conduct and not overturned on appeal. Seen plenty of worse tackles since go unpunished
Jota v Spurs - 2 yellows, first one very soft. Not overturned.
Konate v Arsenal - 2 yellows

Is that the lot? So Konates was our first red since September? Have t got time to do a list of the disallowed goals!
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,377
  • J.F.T.97
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23683 on: Yesterday at 04:46:01 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 12:47:37 pm
Honestly don't understand what point you're trying to make - if you're asking me whether I care more about one of our players playing on a yellow card and missing games through suspension than i do about 95% of the league then fuck yeah I do!

You know what. I've not got the appetite to try and explain it further. I'll leave it alone and wish you a happy Wednesday
Logged

Offline The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,983
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23684 on: Today at 04:29:13 am »
Nowhere near good enough: Premier League admits VAR needs to improve

The Premier League has accepted improvements need to be made to VAR, acknow­ledging there are too many checks, they take too long and supporter experience of the video technology is nowhere near good enough.

The frank assessment by the chief football officer, Tony Scholes, comes as the league admitted it was not in a position to confirm the ­introduction of semi-automatic ­offside ­technology for next season, one key hope for ­cutting down decision times. Scholes did confirm, however, that the ­number of errors made by VAR had fallen this season.

VAR is and remains a very effective tool in supporting the match officials on the pitch  but clearly everything in the world of VAR is not perfect, Scholes said. Were aware of that and we know that we have work to do.

There are two elements that I believe affect the whole reputation of VAR. [First] is the time that it takes to do the reviews, or to do the checks. Were doing too many checks, were taking too long in doing them as well. Its to a degree understandable given the level of scrutiny these guys are under, but the reviews are taking too long and its affecting the flow of the game.

The second area where the VAR experience is poor is the in‑stadium experience for the supporter. Its nowhere near good enough. We know its not. It affects supporters ­enjoyment of the game, and we know it needs to change.

In that regard the league would support playing audio footage between VARs and on-field ­referees but Scholes said that was not imminent. We are constrained in what we can do by Ifab [the body that determines the laws of the game] and Ifab is very clear at the moment we cannot use the audio. My personal view is that well get to a point where both the video and the audio is played live and then played afterwards to explain the decision. How far away from that we are, I dont know.

Scholes said the average time taken to conduct a VAR check had grown this season, although he was unable to share ­specific ­figures. One process by which the decision-making could be sped up is through using software to automatically assess offside situations, before referring the assessment to officials. Uefa and Fifa have trialled semi‑automated offside technology with apparent success but Scholes said Premier League testing had ­provided more mixed results.

Its what we call the edge cases, where many things are occurring at once, Scholes said. You might have a lot of bodies in one place and it is the ability of the system to identify different parts of the body [that is of concern]. For the vast majority of cases there wont be an issue but in our competition we want to be clear that we are not introducing something that will give us problems in other areas.

Scholes said polling by the league showed a majority of fans were still in favour of VAR. He argues it is ­suc­cessfully performing its primary function of decreasing the number of errors by match officials.

Before VAR 82% of the decisions [referees] made were deemed to be ­correct, Scholes said. In the season so far, that ­figure is 96%. VAR so far this year has intervened correctly on 57 ­occasions, 24 of those where VAR has intervened on a factually ­incorrect mistake on the pitch. (With the other 33 ­subjective decisions such as ­reckless challenges.)

The leagues statistics also show there have been 20 VAR errors this season, down from 25 this time last year. Seventeen of these 20 errors, according to Scholes, came when VARs chose not to intervene to correct a referees decision. One such instance was the notorious incident in which Liverpool were denied a goal against Spurs last September.

Scholes said he found it disappointing when clubs made public letters of complaint to the ­referees body PGMOL over ­decisions. Clubs are aware that Howard Webb and his colleagues are open to calls at any point, he said. Frankly I dont understand why clubs feel the need to go public. I think it can sometimes be a little disappointing. Weve all got a role to play in the perception [of refereeing] and perception can be driven by things that arent always borne out by the truth.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/feb/07/nowhere-near-good-enough-premier-league-admits-var-needs-to-improve

Indeed. /s.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,438
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23685 on: Today at 06:45:24 am »
So around 18% of the errors have been against us and he says its disappointing we publically complained? Whats disappointing is be continue to be fucked over you boggle eyed stokeium prick.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,385
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23686 on: Today at 07:34:56 am »
Also disappointing that the majority of fans are in favour in polling. Id wager that would change if you polled regular match attendees only. One of the many issues with VAR is the way its a made for TV feature.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,670
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23687 on: Today at 07:42:07 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:45:24 am
So around 18% of the errors have been against us and he says its disappointing we publically complained? Whats disappointing is be continue to be fucked over you boggle eyed stokeium prick.

18% of the errors for a team that represents 5% of the teams in the PL.  :butt
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,469
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23688 on: Today at 07:44:51 am »
18% of errors! Almost a fifth of all errors against just one team!
There is your proof of bias against if anyone still in doubt!
We have every fucking right to complain!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 588 589 590 591 592 [593]   Go Up
« previous next »
 