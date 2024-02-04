« previous next »
VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
February 4, 2024, 07:07:20 pm
We've been done there by Arsenal, and Anthony Taylor has assisted.
In the first half they pressed us like mad, and we panicked a little. But contact from them was allowed, particularly in Macallister several times. Any touch on them was a foul.
1. Surely Martinelli benefits from the shove on VVD? Álisson clips VVD leg as a result.
2. 87:19 mins - Konaté 2nd yellow. Mike Dean says if he doesn't raise his hand it's not a foul. Are they agreeing that he ran into Konaté?
3. 88:12 mins - Havertz jumps into VVD. Never had any eyes on the ball. "VVD is a lucky boy" according to Neville. Havertz is holding his right shin, not his head in the TV footage.
4. 89:17. mins Gabriel, already on a yellow, pulls Nuñez down. Nuñez booked.

We didn't deserve much, but all we're asking for is honest and consistent refereeing.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
February 4, 2024, 07:32:41 pm
The Konate 2nd yellow is bollocks.
Havertz runs straight into him. I dare anyone to not raise their arm to protect themselves when someone charges into them. Weird as fuck that Mike Dean thinks Konate should be keeping his hands down and potentially see a clash of heads. Dickhead.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
February 4, 2024, 07:47:27 pm
Yeah.Its total bollox, yet him and Neville are allowed to protect the ref by coming out with it.
It's a completely natural reflex for anyone who is in danger of falling backwards. Babies even have it. Moro reflex.
I guess the only thing is VAR can't get involved in a yellow card incident. Likewise with the Gabriel wrestle on Nuñez.
It's all on Taylor.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
February 4, 2024, 08:17:52 pm
Spot on with the Konate shout. Some fella in the pub shouted what did you want him to do disappear.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
February 4, 2024, 08:28:56 pm
Excellent post. As for the ones defending it, none so blind as those who cannot see.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
February 4, 2024, 09:00:59 pm
What did he say?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
February 4, 2024, 10:22:04 pm
WoW .
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 12:22:11 am
has a ref been done for corruption in the UK, corruption is everywhere and i find it hard to believe refs are incorruptible.

We need foreign refs, No ref from Greater Manchester should be allowed anywhere near a Liverpool game.
These refs must support someone, you cant be a ref and not follow football so they must support someone.

btw i would exclude Saudi from the foreign bit
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 08:41:46 am
We were shite. The referee and officials were worse than we were.

We can lose games and the officials can be shite. We can win games and the officials can be shite. We can lose games and the officials can be excellent and we can win games and the officials can be excellent.

The outcome of a game doesn't reflect the officials.

I've seen plenty of games we've been shafted again and again in games and come away winners and I've complained about the state of the officials even though we have won 3 or 4 nil.

All I want in any game is to not really notice the officials and see what they have given. I fully expected Antony Taylor to ref that game in that exact way and expected him to not give us the stuff he never gives and to give the oppo soft bullshit that he also usually gives against us.

Happens pretty much every time he's in charge. Our record might be good when he officiates, but that doesn't mean that he officiates well. We often win despite him being there.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 08:42:52 am
Yeah we were shit and got what we deserved, but that shouldn't deflect from the fact that the Manchester United supprting referee, from Wythenshawe in Manchester, reffed us differently and has got Konate a 1 game ban while letting Gabriel off the same and booking Darwin for dissent. As for Kai Havertz, that c*nt should have been off for his playacting, cheating c*nt

Its fucking corruption caused by bias.

He's a cheat, but he's a clever cheat, everything he does can be explained away as LiVARpool crying scouse c*nts at it again.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 09:00:35 am
The dissent-stuff is what bothers me most, because it is just so fucking inconsistent. Nunez shouts something (I have my doubts that it was actually in English), but then pretty much carries on and still gets booked. Yet, you have the likes of Odegaard constantly screaming for long periods at the ref after every single decision against him. Yet, he doesn't get booked. It's just so annoying. I think they also kicked the ball away once after not getting a decision late in the second half and nothing happened. Even the commentators on German Sky (co-commentator Thomas Hitzlsperger) were going on about how Taylor was inconsistent with his reffing switching between not giving any fouls or bookings and blowing for every miniscule contact and booking people for harmless stuf...
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 09:15:01 am
Yeah you see this in every game, a Liverpool player shows a flash of dissent and the card is out, rat faced c*nt tells a referee to fuck off and nothing happens, Saudi players waved cards, scream and shout, get nothing, Arsenal players scream shout and rant, get nothing. Like Klopp said, we always win the Fair Play, so why are we getting these bookings?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 09:56:31 am
The booking for Nunez, was a cherry on top of the shitcake given Gabriel could have been booked and therefore sent off just after hed been happy to do the same to Konate.

Anyway, fuck them all. Its not why we lost, and if you had to pick one game for Konate to miss, Burnley at home would be near the very top of the list. Time to take all our frustrations out on them.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 09:58:38 am
Not just that, he stopped play to book Nunez when we had a promising counterattack.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 10:02:22 am
It's not an excuse. We were terrible. Not really sure what prompted everyone to have an awful game.

But Taylor is an appalling ref. Truly the worst.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 10:39:20 am
We were losing the game either way, but that 2nd yellow for Konate was absolute bollocks. He's allowed to stand still and if he doesn't put his hands up he's probably getting a broken nose or fractured cheek bone or something from a player running straight into him. He's allowed to stand still ffs. It's up to his opponent to go around him, not Konate to get out of the way  :butt

Thought Taylor was doing pretty ok until the last 10/15 minutes. Booking Darwin for dissent when he was clearly dragged to the ground by an already booked Gabriel was baffling too.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 10:45:10 am
When the refs from Manchester get asked who they support, it usually tends to be some obscure non-league team. Convenient, that.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 10:56:29 am
With the dissent stuff, they got away with all sorts. Kicking the ball away, shouting at the ref and linesmen. Havertz basically pushed the linesman on the far side at one point and knocked the flag out of his hand and I'm certain he never got a booking for it which is mental

The refs weren't why we were shit but they were awful as well
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 11:45:08 am
People are saying its not the reason we lost. Its maybe not, but in my opinion Taylor plays a huge part on it. We are being officiated to a different standard, and it takes little to influence how we play.

-   As I said in my earlier post, in the first half they pressed us like mad, and we panicked a little. But contact from them was allowed by Taylor, noticeably on MacAllister several times.
However, any touch on them was a foul, and led to an Arsenal player lying down.

-   Taylor allowed Arsenal to stop any momentum we were gathering. Yes, he booked White once, but then, rather than make them think about it, no further action was taken by him on others, as Arsenal continued with this time wasting/breaking up play time and time again. Did you notice how long it took Arsenal with every goal kick? Bizarrely, did anyone notice Arteta waving his hand for a yellow card for TAA in the 2nd half, at a throw in, when we were 2-1 down!!!!

-   Then you have the constant Arsenal players lying down to break up the play in the 2nd half. Once Saka went down holding his head (after falling into one of his own players) yet in the following attack, less than 20 seconds after getting up, he had a shot!!! I couldnt believe it! I thought he was off the pitch! But he wasnt, because he was allowed to recover (from an apparent head injury) on the pitch, without the requirement to go off it.

-   Then Artetas tactics talk on 77 mins (Arsenal player told to go dow. goes down, all the rest of the players go over to the bench) It happens every Arsenal game. Usually one in the first hals and another in the 2nd half.

-   Why is no one talking about Havertz dangerous challenge on VVD? (The one where VVD was a lucky boy) Why is no one talking about Havertz pushing the assistant, and snapping the flag away from him?

-   Konate was sent off for 2 yellows, yet 2 minutes later Gabriel remained on the pitch, and Nunez was carded for dissent? Darwin now has 7 yellow cards  3 away from a 2 game suspension in a vital part of the run in. How many of them are actually for fouls?

-   Coote, on VAR, took a long time to check on a possible Arsenal penalty, but very quickly dismissed the shove on VVD by Martinelli that gifted Martinelli the goal. Martinelli had absolutely no need to push VVD. No need whatsoever. But he did, and benefitted from it. Surely VAR can see this? You can bet your bottom dollar the next time Darwin or Jota is running through with a defender, the slightest touch will result in a free. I have watched it many times already this season.

-   The man handling of Jota yesterday. I could go on. These are all circumstances that definitely DO influence how we play, or are allowed to play 

Its happening most weeks. We have officials from Manchester. When did Manchester become the hotbed for officials? The officials should be spread more evenly across England, or at least they should be for our games.
Jarred Gillett, who has come over from Australia, is not allowed to officiate any of our games, because he supported us as a kid, yet not one of the officials who were born in Greater Manchester support either Utd or City? Something is wrong here.

We shouldnt have to consistently be so much better than we are to be allowed to win a game of football.
Its days like yesterday where I wouldnt be too much against having a Simeone in charge of us. We are too clean. Its what Klopp demands. But have we ever gained anything from playing this way? 
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 11:56:55 am
See on Ref Watch today Dermot Gallagher - Konate can have no complaints. Load of waffle. The first was not a yellow.

https://www.skysports.com/football/live-blog/11661/13064630/ref-watch-live-former-premier-league-referee-dermot-gallagher-analyses-the-weekends-big-decisions
Logged

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 11:57:07 am
Good post. More on this point - I'm actually disappointed that Virgil carried on after that shove. If he'd have thrown himself to the ground as soon as he felt the push (which pretty much every other CB in the league would have done) we 100% get a free kick. The irritating thing is that players shouldn't have to throw themselves to the floor for a foul to be penalised. I can forgive Taylor for missing it in real time but it was a foul. Martinelli shoves Virg with no intention of playing the ball. It's a foul and VAR should have pointed it out.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 02:56:43 pm
Havertz on VVD is a disgusting challenge. Does anyone have a replay of it?

Looked blatant
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 03:43:58 pm
Don't know how to embed.
Mods delete if not allowed.

https://twitter.com/Ma6eS_9/status/1754210926050398381?t=g0ui1L_PQf-k4YwjGrN2oA&s=19

VVD eyes only on the ball
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 03:53:19 pm
That's the booking that pissed me off the most, Nunez gets booked yet it was Gabriel who was doing the fouling, Nuned did nothing wrong but gets a yellow, when Gabriel should have been off for a second yellow, it's annoying only straight reds can be appealed.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 09:39:30 pm
Nunez didn't do nothing wrong.

We can rightly complain about the bad decision, but Nunez reacted by doing something pointless that he (and we) all know is now being targeted, and will get him a yellow card almost every time.

He badly needs to be smarter, especially with the prospect of a 2 game yellow card ban being on the horizon.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 06:33:30 am
We wouldn't.

He was giving us nothing all game. I have no issue with different refs deeming a soft touch a foul and other refs waving play on.

What is baffling is one ref in the same game refereeing two sides differently which is what Taylor was at on Sunday.

Not surprising that mad little manc was chased through an airport
