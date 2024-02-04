People are saying its not the reason we lost. Its maybe not, but in my opinion Taylor plays a huge part on it. We are being officiated to a different standard, and it takes little to influence how we play.



- As I said in my earlier post, in the first half they pressed us like mad, and we panicked a little. But contact from them was allowed by Taylor, noticeably on MacAllister several times.

However, any touch on them was a foul, and led to an Arsenal player lying down.



- Taylor allowed Arsenal to stop any momentum we were gathering. Yes, he booked White once, but then, rather than make them think about it, no further action was taken by him on others, as Arsenal continued with this time wasting/breaking up play time and time again. Did you notice how long it took Arsenal with every goal kick? Bizarrely, did anyone notice Arteta waving his hand for a yellow card for TAA in the 2nd half, at a throw in, when we were 2-1 down!!!!



- Then you have the constant Arsenal players lying down to break up the play in the 2nd half. Once Saka went down holding his head (after falling into one of his own players) yet in the following attack, less than 20 seconds after getting up, he had a shot!!! I couldnt believe it! I thought he was off the pitch! But he wasnt, because he was allowed to recover (from an apparent head injury) on the pitch, without the requirement to go off it.



- Then Artetas tactics talk on 77 mins (Arsenal player told to go dow. goes down, all the rest of the players go over to the bench) It happens every Arsenal game. Usually one in the first hals and another in the 2nd half.



- Why is no one talking about Havertz dangerous challenge on VVD? (The one where VVD was a lucky boy) Why is no one talking about Havertz pushing the assistant, and snapping the flag away from him?



- Konate was sent off for 2 yellows, yet 2 minutes later Gabriel remained on the pitch, and Nunez was carded for dissent? Darwin now has 7 yellow cards  3 away from a 2 game suspension in a vital part of the run in. How many of them are actually for fouls?



- Coote, on VAR, took a long time to check on a possible Arsenal penalty, but very quickly dismissed the shove on VVD by Martinelli that gifted Martinelli the goal. Martinelli had absolutely no need to push VVD. No need whatsoever. But he did, and benefitted from it. Surely VAR can see this? You can bet your bottom dollar the next time Darwin or Jota is running through with a defender, the slightest touch will result in a free. I have watched it many times already this season.



- The man handling of Jota yesterday. I could go on. These are all circumstances that definitely DO influence how we play, or are allowed to play



Its happening most weeks. We have officials from Manchester. When did Manchester become the hotbed for officials? The officials should be spread more evenly across England, or at least they should be for our games.

Jarred Gillett, who has come over from Australia, is not allowed to officiate any of our games, because he supported us as a kid, yet not one of the officials who were born in Greater Manchester support either Utd or City? Something is wrong here.



We shouldnt have to consistently be so much better than we are to be allowed to win a game of football.

Its days like yesterday where I wouldnt be too much against having a Simeone in charge of us. We are too clean. Its what Klopp demands. But have we ever gained anything from playing this way?

