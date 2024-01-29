The thing that's always confused me is this



Just how did Mr Ferguson have all that influence and control over refs?



What would have happened if they'd just "fuck off, we'll ref fairly"



A different time than now.Back then the Refs were not on salary like they are with PGMOL. They were not a Professional organization.They got paid per match, plus expenses for travel.So every match they were given was important.Each manager wrote an assessment after each match. One manager in particular was given more weight than others. There was also a "League assessor" who did the same thing.Let's also remember David Gill was throwing his weight around at the top league level as well.The talk was, as a ref you needed to stay on Fergies side. If he thought you screwed Man Utd over, he'd rate you low and suggest you should never get to ref one of their matches again. Which happened to some refs.Also to get International matches, Fergie pulled weight there as well.So refs tended to fall in line.All this coincided with Man Utd winning things and being Sky's pet club when the Premier League was formed. ( BSkyB did invest in the club to a minor degree of 9.9% but sold their shares in 2003. BSkyB has sold its stake in Manchester United to Irish racehorse owners JP McManus and John Magnier for around £62m.)You add everything together to get to the sum of it all. Man Utd were the darling club with a manager no one wanted to cross. So, they benefitted in direct and indirect ways.