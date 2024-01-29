« previous next »
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23520 on: Yesterday at 04:39:09 pm »
The thing that's always confused me is this

Just how did Mr Ferguson have all that influence and control over refs?

What would have happened if they'd just "fuck off, we'll ref fairly"
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23521 on: Yesterday at 04:52:01 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 04:39:09 pm
The thing that's always confused me is this

Just how did Mr Ferguson have all that influence and control over refs?

What would have happened if they'd just "fuck off, we'll ref fairly"

Because he grew a powerbase. Refs who pleased him like Riley would be promoted, if you gave a decision against him you were out on your ear. He'd get the likes of David Gill the top jobs in the FA.

It's basically like Rupert Murdoch. He had everyone running scared of him, so he pulled all the strings. Half the refs being from Manchester is just a legacy we have to put up with from those times. And one of his chief sycophants are in charge of PGMOL (Webb) as was his predecessor (Riley). It's why it's all so incompetent as well as bent.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23522 on: Yesterday at 04:54:41 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:52:01 pm
Because he grew a powerbase. Refs who pleased him like Riley would be promoted, if you gave a decision against him you were out on your ear. He'd get the likes of David Gill the top jobs in the FA.

It's basically like Rupert Murdoch. He had everyone running scared of him, so he pulled all the strings. Half the refs being from Manchester is just a legacy we have to put up with from those times. And one of his chief sycophants are in charge of PGMOL (Webb) as was his predecessor (Riley). It's why it's all so incompetent as well as bent.

Which again begs the question....

Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:54:30 pm
You say that but you don't say what we can do.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23523 on: Yesterday at 04:55:23 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:52:01 pm
if you gave a decision against him you were out on your ear.


"Out your ear" from reffing MU games or from reffing all together.

In either case how did he have the power to do this? 
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23524 on: Yesterday at 04:56:23 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:54:30 pm
You say that but you don't say what we can do. Do you really think the club just sit there and say nothing? Of course they don't, but they also know that anything they do will be met with a doubling down from PGMOL and without the support of 14/16 clubs, fuck all will be done. Are they supposed to kidnap Carra and threaten to knee cap him if the says nothing about the refs? Or does Carra just bow to the Manc loving Sky narrative to get his wage?

Klopp had a spat with Tierney, PGMOL now give him a ridiculous amount of our games and he fucks us over every time - they got away with not allowing a goal, they continually fail to give us pens, they let Mo get kicked from pillar to post, they give us Man ref after Manc ref, Webb, the ex South Yorkshire Bizzie fucking hates us and uses his power to fuck us over.

You just have to call it out for what it is and keep banging the drum (about Manchester referees getting our games), but we say nothing. If we kicked up a fuss then we'd either get a fairer allocation of officials or the spotlight would be on the Manc cabal more when they do get our games.

Klopp singling out one person a couple of years ago doesn't help or address the core issue. Even that Spurs game that Klopp flipped on Tierney it was another Manc ref on VAR that fucked us over that day by sending off Robertson but not Kane for basically the same challenge (Tierney booked Robertson and Kavanagh overruled it and ignored the Kane one).
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23525 on: Yesterday at 05:01:23 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 04:39:09 pm
The thing that's always confused me is this

Just how did Mr Ferguson have all that influence and control over refs?

What would have happened if they'd just "fuck off, we'll ref fairly"

A different time than now.

Back then the Refs were not on salary like they are with PGMOL. They were not a Professional organization.

They got paid per match, plus expenses for travel.

So every match they were given was important.

Each manager wrote an assessment after each match.  One manager in particular was given more weight than others.  There was also a "League assessor" who did the same thing.

Let's also remember David Gill was throwing his weight around at the top league level as well.

The talk was, as a ref you needed to stay on Fergies side. If he thought you screwed Man Utd over, he'd rate you low and suggest you should never get to ref one of their matches again. Which happened to some refs.

Also to get International matches, Fergie pulled weight there as well.

So refs tended to fall in line.

All this coincided with Man Utd winning things and being Sky's pet club when the Premier League was formed. ( BSkyB did invest in the club to a minor degree of 9.9% but sold their shares in 2003. BSkyB has sold its stake in Manchester United to Irish racehorse owners JP McManus and John Magnier for around £62m.)

You add everything together to get to the sum of it all. Man Utd were the darling club with a manager no one wanted to cross. So, they benefitted in direct and indirect ways.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23526 on: Yesterday at 05:04:16 pm »
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23527 on: Yesterday at 05:11:13 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 05:04:16 pm
Thanks

No worries.

That's off the top of my head. I'm sure there's more.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23528 on: Yesterday at 05:11:43 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 03:38:31 pm
What would City do? What would United do?

No. The question is: what would you do?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23529 on: Yesterday at 05:14:06 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 05:11:43 pm
No. The question is: what would you do?

What would Brian Boitano do?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23530 on: Yesterday at 05:50:19 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 05:11:43 pm
No. The question is: what would you do?

Quote
You just have to call it out for what it is and keep banging the drum (about Manchester referees getting our games), but we say nothing. If we kicked up a fuss then we'd either get a fairer allocation of officials or the spotlight would be on the Manc cabal more when they do get our games.

Klopp singling out one person a couple of years ago doesn't help or address the core issue.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23531 on: Yesterday at 07:01:42 pm »
PGMOL Assignments for our matches so far this 23/24 season. Including FA Cup ( 2 matches), and League Cup ( 5 matches with no VAR).

Note: this does include the assignments for tomorrows Chelsea match and Arsenal on the weekend because they've been assigned.


First number as a Referee, second number as a VAR.

PGMOL Referee Select Group 1


Stuart Attwell 1-4

Peter Bankes 0-0

Darren Bond 0-0

Tom Bramall 1-0

John Brooks 3-2

David Coote 1-4

Darren England 0-3

Jarred Gillett 0-0

Tony Harrington 0-0

Simon Hooper 4-2

Robert Jones 0-0

Chris Kavanagh 4-1

Andy Madley 3-2

Michael Oliver 2-1

Craig Pawson 1-1

Tim Robinson 2-1

Michael Salisbury 0-0

Graham Scott 0-0

Anthony Taylor 4-0

Paul Tierney 3-4


Select Group 2

Sam Barrott 1 ( Ref'd the Norwich FA Cup Match)
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23532 on: Yesterday at 07:09:48 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January 29, 2024, 08:52:32 am
Wish she would but apparently she's not interested in doing the job.
Annoying. Any reason as to why?

Saw on Sky just now, the league going to let referees explain their decisions in stadium next season. Will it be like the women's world cup which didn't really add anything?

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23533 on: Yesterday at 07:11:22 pm »
Seems rather high for Paul Tierney. Bastards :P
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23534 on: Yesterday at 07:18:35 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:50:19 pm


"Fucking LiVARpool cry arsing again, boo hoo hoo"

There's no point banging the drum if no-one is listening. Its down to the Premier League clubs to get together and sort it - Wolves had been battered this season, other teams have had shit decisions, Arsenal and Spurs have benefitted from atrocious refs, City, Newcastle and Utd all get favoured. Its a cesspool, but until the required majority of clubs push for change, nothing will happen
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23535 on: Yesterday at 09:00:25 pm »

'Huge VAR update! Premier League referees will explain decisions to fans during matches from next season':-

www.goal.com/en/lists/var-premier-league-referees-explain-decisions-fans-during-matches-next-season/bltcb9ab385225a9d92#cs41d603183c48227e
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23536 on: Yesterday at 09:07:03 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 09:00:25 pm
'Huge VAR update! Premier League referees will explain decisions to fans during matches from next season':-

www.goal.com/en/lists/var-premier-league-referees-explain-decisions-fans-during-matches-next-season/bltcb9ab385225a9d92#cs41d603183c48227e

They'll keep on tweaking and tweaking but the system doesn't work and never will for subjective decisions which most of them are.

Webb is good at the PR i'll give him that. Totally useless in substance, but knows how to use the media effectively.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23537 on: Yesterday at 10:44:44 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 07:01:42 pm
PGMOL Assignments for our matches so far this 23/24 season. Including FA Cup ( 2 matches), and League Cup ( 5 matches with no VAR).

Note: this does include the assignments for tomorrows Chelsea match and Arsenal on the weekend because they've been assigned.


First number as a Referee, second number as a VAR.

PGMOL Referee Select Group 1


Stuart Attwell 1-4

Peter Bankes 0-0

Darren Bond 0-0

Tom Bramall 1-0

John Brooks 3-2

David Coote 1-4

Darren England 0-3

Jarred Gillett 0-0

Tony Harrington 0-0

Simon Hooper 4-2

Robert Jones 0-0

Chris Kavanagh 4-1

Andy Madley 3-2

Michael Oliver 2-1

Craig Pawson 1-1

Tim Robinson 2-1

Michael Salisbury 0-0

Graham Scott 0-0

Anthony Taylor 4-0

Paul Tierney 3-4


Select Group 2

Sam Barrott 1 ( Ref'd the Norwich FA Cup Match)
Any chance you or anyone else can post the overall number of games each one has reffed, please?

Just interested to see how many games each one has done overall
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23538 on: Yesterday at 11:23:16 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 10:44:44 pm
Any chance you or anyone else can post the overall number of games each one has reffed, please?

Just interested to see how many games each one has done overall

Maybe this is what you want..

https://www.whoscored.com/Regions/252/Tournaments/2/Seasons/9618/Stages/22076/RefereeStatistics/England-Premier-League-2023-2024


If you want specifics for a referee, click on their name.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23539 on: Today at 12:33:15 am »
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #23540 on: Today at 06:10:21 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 07:01:42 pm
PGMOL Assignments for our matches so far this 23/24 season. Including FA Cup ( 2 matches), and League Cup ( 5 matches with no VAR).

Note: this does include the assignments for tomorrows Chelsea match and Arsenal on the weekend because they've been assigned.


First number as a Referee, second number as a VAR.

PGMOL Referee Select Group 1


Stuart Attwell 1-4

Peter Bankes 0-0

Darren Bond 0-0

Tom Bramall 1-0

John Brooks 3-2

David Coote 1-4

Darren England 0-3

Jarred Gillett 0-0

Tony Harrington 0-0

Simon Hooper 4-2

Robert Jones 0-0

Chris Kavanagh 4-1

Andy Madley 3-2

Michael Oliver 2-1

Craig Pawson 1-1

Tim Robinson 2-1

Michael Salisbury 0-0

Graham Scott 0-0

Anthony Taylor 4-0

Paul Tierney 3-4


Select Group 2

Sam Barrott 1 ( Ref'd the Norwich FA Cup Match)
Have any of the bolded ones ever been a Ref or Var a Liverpool game?
